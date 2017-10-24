Life is Strange: Before the Storm - Brave New World WWE 2K18 The Flame in the Flood South Park: The Fractured But Whole Nieuws: 'GTA V singleplayer DLC niet belangrijk genoeg'

Door Rene Groen op 24-10-2017 om 05:04 Bron: Gamed Toen Grand Theft Auto V verscheen was het in eerste instantie vooral de singleplayer die indruk maakte. Met drie protagonisten konden we op ieder gewenst moment wisselen en na het uitspelen wilden velen meer.

quote: "We would love to do more single-player add-ons for games in the future. As a company we love single-player more than anything, and believe in it absolutely  for storytelling and a sense of immersion in a world, multiplayer games dont rival single-player games. With GTA V, the single-player game was absolutely massive and very, very complete. It was three games in one. The next-gen versions took a year of everyones time to get right, then the online component had a lot of potential, but to come close to realizing that potential also sucked up a lot of resources. And then there are other games  in particular Red Dead Redemption II. The combination of these three factors means for this game, we did not feel single-player expansions were either possible or necessary, but we may well do them for future projects."

Rockstar probeerde ons hier ook lekker voor te maken door met enige regelmaat te hinten naar singleplayer DLC, toch kwam deze er nooit. Mocht je nog enige hoop hebben dat hier in de toekomst verandering in komt dan moeten we jullie teleurstellen. Designer Imran Sarwar laat weten dat GTA Online en Red Dead Redemption II belangrijke speerpunten waren voor het bedrijf en om deze reden werd nieuwe singleplayer content voor Grand Theft Auto V steeds meer naar de achtergrond verdrongen: Tweeten



Andere berichten over Grand Theft Auto V [25-08-2017] Smugglers Run naar GTA Online [08-06-2017] Bekijk de GTA Online Gunrunning trailer [26-05-2017] GTA Online presenteert Gunrunning update [21-04-2017] GTA Online: Tiny Racers verschijnt 25 april [05-03-2017] Aankomende content voor GTA Online bekend [23-01-2017] Grand Theft Auto 6 uitgegeven in Brazilië [11-01-2017] Progen Itali GTB Custom in GTA Online [14-12-2016] Launchtrailer GTA Online: Import/Export [04-12-2016] GTA Online krijgt Import/Export update [09-11-2016] GTA Online met Deadline mode [26-10-2016] GTA Online krijgt vrijdag Halloween update [19-09-2016] GTA Online krijgt Bikers update [03-09-2016] Rockstar vs. Lindsey Lohan: 1-0 [19-07-2016] Nieuwe toevoegingen aan GTA's Cunning Stunts [08-07-2016] GTA Online krijgt Cunning Stunts op 12 juli [03-06-2016] GTA Online update met trailer [28-05-2016] GTA Online ontvangt grote update op 7 juni [13-04-2016] Grand Theft Auto producer met rechtszaak [28-03-2016] Ontwikkeling GTA VI gestart? [29-01-2016] GTA Online voegt Drop Zone toe [18-01-2016] GTA V acteur: 'Ik weet niets over SP DLC' [13-01-2016] Grand Theft Auto producer verlaat Rockstar [12-01-2016] GTA V's Franklin met teaser? [18-11-2015] Teletubbies vallen GTA V binnen [20-10-2015] Benny opent zijn Original Motor Works in GTA [16-10-2015] Lowriders rijden GTA Online binnen [12-09-2015] Heists en Story DLC geen prioriteit bij GTA V [11-09-2015] GTA Online krijgt Freemode Events [25-08-2015] Features van Rockstar Editor bekend [20-08-2015] Rockstar Editor naar GTA V op One / PS4 05:04 Launchtrailer Assassin's Creed: Origins

05:04 Gears 4 in Xbox One X Enhanced trailer Reacties (0) Geen reacties gevonden

Reageer

Om het Om te reageren op artikelen hoef je niet geregistreerd te zijn.Om het forum te gebruiken is registreren echter wel verplicht. Dit is een verborgen veld dat je niet hoort te kunnen zien. Gelieve dit veld leeg te laten. Dit is een verborgen checkbox die je niet hoort te kunnen zien. Gelieve hem leeg te laten.



Titel: Grand Theft Auto V Type: Game Releasedatum: 17-09-2013 Ontwikkelaar: Rockstar North Uitgever: Take Two Interactive Benelux Media:















Meer media Artikelen Games Forum



