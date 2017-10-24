 
Nieuws:

'GTA V singleplayer DLC niet belangrijk genoeg'


Door Rene Groen op 24-10-2017 om 05:04 		Bron: Gamed

Toen Grand Theft Auto V verscheen was het in eerste instantie vooral de singleplayer die indruk maakte. Met drie protagonisten konden we op ieder gewenst moment wisselen en na het uitspelen wilden velen meer.

Rockstar probeerde ons hier ook lekker voor te maken door met enige regelmaat te hinten naar singleplayer DLC, toch kwam deze er nooit. Mocht je nog enige hoop hebben dat hier in de toekomst verandering in komt dan moeten we jullie teleurstellen. Designer Imran Sarwar laat weten dat GTA Online en Red Dead Redemption II belangrijke speerpunten waren voor het bedrijf en om deze reden werd nieuwe singleplayer content voor Grand Theft Auto V steeds meer naar de achtergrond verdrongen:
quote:
"We would love to do more single-player add-ons for games in the future. As a company we love single-player more than anything, and believe in it absolutely  for storytelling and a sense of immersion in a world, multiplayer games dont rival single-player games. With GTA V, the single-player game was absolutely massive and very, very complete. It was three games in one. The next-gen versions took a year of everyones time to get right, then the online component had a lot of potential, but to come close to realizing that potential also sucked up a lot of resources. And then there are other games  in particular Red Dead Redemption II. The combination of these three factors means for this game, we did not feel single-player expansions were either possible or necessary, but we may well do them for future projects."


