Nieuws:

Achievements South Park: The Fractured But Whole


Door Rene Groen op 17-10-2017 om 05:07 		Bron: Xbox Achievements

Vanaf deze week ligt South Park: The Fractured But Whole in de schappen. De flauwe humor van de TV-serie is niet alleen overgezet naar de game, we zien het ook terug in de lijst met te verdienen Achievements.

    Stop, Drop and Roll 15
    Win a combat by using TimeFart Pause to kill all remaining enemies at once before time resumes

    The Token Experience 85
    Create a Black character and complete the game on Mastermind Difficulty

    Fully Bloated 30
    Unlock all combat TimeFarts

    Fashionista 15
    Find 10 costume pieces

    Junksmith 30
    Craft 10 distinct recipes

    Death Dodger 30
    Keep an Ally alive for an entire combat while they take twice their max Health in damage

    Deep Seated Power 90
    Obtain and equip Artifacts to reach 600 Might

    Class Warfare 15
    Equip powers from 2 different classes

    Toxic Environment 15
    Loot 100 Biohazard items

    Corporate Wolf 15
    Reach the highest economic value on your Character Sheet

    #followbacks 30
    Become mutual followers with 10 people in South Park

    Last Kid Standing 30
    Win while 3 Allies are downed at the end of combat

    Titleist 15
    Reach the highest rank on 1 title in your Character Sheet

    Cosplay Curious 30
    Wear costume pieces from 3 different sets at once

    Master Classed 15
    Equip powers from 4 different classes

    Epic Artificer 15
    Craft an Artifact with a Might value of 75 or more

    Glitch of Death 30
    Use TimeFart Glitch to cause a status-effected enemy to lose their turn and die at turn's end

    Big Knocker 30
    Kill an enemy by knocking another enemy into them

    Character Sheet Elite 90
    Reach the highest rank on 5 titles in your Character Sheet

    Master Manipulator 30
    Confuse or charm an enemy into defeating another enemy

    Friend Finder 30
    Acquire and unlock all Summons

    Secret Achievements
    Crappin' Forte 15
    Use every available toilet in South Park and achieve the highest mastery level for each

    Boy Love Aficionado 90
    Find all Yaoi art pieces

    An End to Racism 15
    Stop racism in South Park

    Orgy of Power 15
    Use all Allies' Ultimate powers once during the game, except the Coon's

    Farts over Freckles 30
    Pick a fight with Morgan Freeman and defeat him

    Pasta of Prophets 15
    Craft a macaroni picture for Moses

    Divine Wind 15
    Successfully Fartkour to the Lofts at SoDoSoPa rooftop and back down again

    Chaos Controlled 15
    Foil the plans of Professor Chaos

    Call in a Favor 15
    Use a Summon

    Invasive Tumor Removal 15
    Defeat Mutant Cousin Kyle

    Through the Bowels of Time 30
    Survive the farts of future past

    Diabetes Defender 15
    Defend a helpless child from a drunk lunatic

    Potty Trained 15
    Use a toilet and achieve the highest mastery level

    Pick Yourself up by Your Bootstraps 15
    Collect all loot in the Homeless Camp at SoDoSoPa


