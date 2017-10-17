Achievements South Park: The Fractured But Whole

|
Vanaf deze week ligt South Park: The Fractured But Whole in de schappen. De flauwe humor van de TV-serie is niet alleen overgezet naar de game, we zien het ook terug in de lijst met te verdienen Achievements.
Stop, Drop and Roll 15
Win a combat by using TimeFart Pause to kill all remaining enemies at once before time resumes
The Token Experience 85
Create a Black character and complete the game on Mastermind Difficulty
Fully Bloated 30
Unlock all combat TimeFarts
Fashionista 15
Find 10 costume pieces
Junksmith 30
Craft 10 distinct recipes
Death Dodger 30
Keep an Ally alive for an entire combat while they take twice their max Health in damage
Deep Seated Power 90
Obtain and equip Artifacts to reach 600 Might
Class Warfare 15
Equip powers from 2 different classes
Toxic Environment 15
Loot 100 Biohazard items
Corporate Wolf 15
Reach the highest economic value on your Character Sheet
#followbacks 30
Become mutual followers with 10 people in South Park
Last Kid Standing 30
Win while 3 Allies are downed at the end of combat
Titleist 15
Reach the highest rank on 1 title in your Character Sheet
Cosplay Curious 30
Wear costume pieces from 3 different sets at once
Master Classed 15
Equip powers from 4 different classes
Epic Artificer 15
Craft an Artifact with a Might value of 75 or more
Glitch of Death 30
Use TimeFart Glitch to cause a status-effected enemy to lose their turn and die at turn's end
Big Knocker 30
Kill an enemy by knocking another enemy into them
Character Sheet Elite 90
Reach the highest rank on 5 titles in your Character Sheet
Master Manipulator 30
Confuse or charm an enemy into defeating another enemy
Friend Finder 30
Acquire and unlock all Summons
Secret Achievements
Crappin' Forte 15
Use every available toilet in South Park and achieve the highest mastery level for each
Boy Love Aficionado 90
Find all Yaoi art pieces
An End to Racism 15
Stop racism in South Park
Orgy of Power 15
Use all Allies' Ultimate powers once during the game, except the Coon's
Farts over Freckles 30
Pick a fight with Morgan Freeman and defeat him
Pasta of Prophets 15
Craft a macaroni picture for Moses
Divine Wind 15
Successfully Fartkour to the Lofts at SoDoSoPa rooftop and back down again
Chaos Controlled 15
Foil the plans of Professor Chaos
Call in a Favor 15
Use a Summon
Invasive Tumor Removal 15
Defeat Mutant Cousin Kyle
Through the Bowels of Time 30
Survive the farts of future past
Diabetes Defender 15
Defend a helpless child from a drunk lunatic
Potty Trained 15
Use a toilet and achieve the highest mastery level
Pick Yourself up by Your Bootstraps 15
Collect all loot in the Homeless Camp at SoDoSoPa