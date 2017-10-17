Middle-earth: Shadow of War Pharaonic: Deluxe Edition Packshot Sunday - Deel 216 Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen Nieuws: Achievements South Park: The Fractured But Whole

Door Rene Groen op 17-10-2017 om 05:07 Bron: Xbox Achievements Vanaf deze week ligt South Park: The Fractured But Whole in de schappen. De flauwe humor van de TV-serie is niet alleen overgezet naar de game, we zien het ook terug in de lijst met te verdienen Achievements. Stop, Drop and Roll 15

Win a combat by using TimeFart Pause to kill all remaining enemies at once before time resumes



The Token Experience 85

Create a Black character and complete the game on Mastermind Difficulty



Fully Bloated 30

Unlock all combat TimeFarts



Fashionista 15

Find 10 costume pieces



Junksmith 30

Craft 10 distinct recipes



Death Dodger 30

Keep an Ally alive for an entire combat while they take twice their max Health in damage



Deep Seated Power 90

Obtain and equip Artifacts to reach 600 Might



Class Warfare 15

Equip powers from 2 different classes



Toxic Environment 15

Loot 100 Biohazard items



Corporate Wolf 15

Reach the highest economic value on your Character Sheet



#followbacks 30

Become mutual followers with 10 people in South Park



Last Kid Standing 30

Win while 3 Allies are downed at the end of combat



Titleist 15

Reach the highest rank on 1 title in your Character Sheet



Cosplay Curious 30

Wear costume pieces from 3 different sets at once



Master Classed 15

Equip powers from 4 different classes



Epic Artificer 15

Craft an Artifact with a Might value of 75 or more



Glitch of Death 30

Use TimeFart Glitch to cause a status-effected enemy to lose their turn and die at turn's end



Big Knocker 30

Kill an enemy by knocking another enemy into them



Character Sheet Elite 90

Reach the highest rank on 5 titles in your Character Sheet



Master Manipulator 30

Confuse or charm an enemy into defeating another enemy



Friend Finder 30

Acquire and unlock all Summons



Secret Achievements

Crappin' Forte 15

Use every available toilet in South Park and achieve the highest mastery level for each



Boy Love Aficionado 90

Find all Yaoi art pieces



An End to Racism 15

Stop racism in South Park



Orgy of Power 15

Use all Allies' Ultimate powers once during the game, except the Coon's



Farts over Freckles 30

Pick a fight with Morgan Freeman and defeat him



Pasta of Prophets 15

Craft a macaroni picture for Moses



Divine Wind 15

Successfully Fartkour to the Lofts at SoDoSoPa rooftop and back down again



Chaos Controlled 15

Foil the plans of Professor Chaos



Call in a Favor 15

Use a Summon



Invasive Tumor Removal 15

Defeat Mutant Cousin Kyle



Through the Bowels of Time 30

Survive the farts of future past



Diabetes Defender 15

Defend a helpless child from a drunk lunatic



Potty Trained 15

Use a toilet and achieve the highest mastery level



Pick Yourself up by Your Bootstraps 15

Collect all loot in the Homeless Camp at SoDoSoPa

Tweeten



Andere berichten over South Park: The Fractured But Whole [13-10-2017] Details South Park: The Fractured But Whole Season Pass [12-10-2017] South Park: The Fractured But Whole is goud [03-10-2017] South Park met I am the Fart-competitie [24-09-2017] South Park persifleert Kanye West [08-09-2017] Huidskleur bepaalt moeilijkheidsgraad South Park [22-08-2017] [GC] South Park vervolgt E3-demo [11-08-2017] PC specs South Park The Fractured But Whole [13-06-2017] [E3] South Park doet een lapdance [12-06-2017] [E3] South Park laat zijn But Whole zien [17-05-2017] South Park: The Fractured But Whole in oktober [16-03-2017] Toch geen South Park voor Nintendo Switch [10-02-2017] [Upd.] South Park naar nieuw fiscaal jaar [08-12-2016] South Park met Coon Conspiracy Trailer [15-09-2016] South Park laat scheten pas in 2017 los [05-09-2016] Nieuwe beelden van South Park [17-08-2016] [GC] Trailer South Park: The Fractured but Whole [12-08-2016] South Park laat ons letterlijk een poepie ruiken [25-07-2016] Kijkje achter de schermen bij South Park [22-06-2016] South Park: The Fractured But Whole [15-06-2016] [E3] South Park toont Fractured But Whole [13-06-2016] [E3] South Park verschijnt op 6 december [16-06-2015] [E3] South Park keert terug in nieuwe game 17:06 Assassins Creed Origins: I AM live action trailer Reacties (0) Geen reacties gevonden

Reageer

Om het Om te reageren op artikelen hoef je niet geregistreerd te zijn.Om het forum te gebruiken is registreren echter wel verplicht. Dit is een verborgen veld dat je niet hoort te kunnen zien. Gelieve dit veld leeg te laten. Dit is een verborgen checkbox die je niet hoort te kunnen zien. Gelieve hem leeg te laten.



Titel: South Park: The Fractured But Whole Type: Game Releasedatum: 17-10-2017 Ontwikkelaar: Ubisoft Uitgever: Ubisoft Media:















Meer media Artikelen Games Forum



