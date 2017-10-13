Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen Star Wars: Battlefront II Forza Motorsport 7 Need for Speed: Payback Nieuws: Achievements WWE 2K18

Door Rene Groen op 13-10-2017 om 14:23
Volgende week kunnen we de ring in stappen met WWE 2K18. Vandaag kunnen we alvast een blik op de Achievements werpen middels onderstaande lijst.

Win a match against Jericho. (PLAY mode against A.I.)



This way please! 15

Throw an opponent out of the ring using Grapple Carry. (PLAY mode against A.I.)



Shane? Is that you? 15

Make an opponent fall off the Trailer in the Parking Lot. (PLAY mode against A.I.)



Take it Backstage 15

Finish a match backstage. (PLAY mode against A.I.)



Title shot 15

Attack your opponent using the Championship Title. (PLAY mode against A.I.)



MADE THE HARD WAY 20

Perform 3 major reversals in a Single Match. (PLAY mode against A.I.)



Show-Off 15

Perform a Crowd or Opponent taunt. (PLAY mode against A.I.)



Pay attention! 15

Successfully pin a distracted opponent using a Leverage Pin. (PLAY mode against A.I.)



Stronger and stronger 15

Receive 3 rollout buffs during a Royal Rumble match. (PLAY mode against A.I.)



Who's next? 30

Eliminate all opponents in an Elimination Chamber match. (PLAY mode against A.I.)



Road to WrestleMania 15

WWE Universe - Win the Royal Rumble and get a World title at WrestleMania.



Future of the WWE 30

WWE Universe - Cash in Money in the Bank at WrestleMania and win the Championship.



Woman of the year 30

WWE Universe - Win or defend the WWE Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania.



Control freak 30

WWE Universe - Play and complete each match on a show's match-card.



SNICKERS. Hunger to Win > Hunger 30

WWE Universe - Play and win 50 matches.



2 Badd 20

Win a match as Karl Anderson. (PLAY mode against A.I.)



YES! YES! YES! 15

Win a match as Daniel Bryan. (PLAY mode against A.I.)



Thank you, Taker! 15

WWE Universe - Play as Roman Reigns, beat Undertaker at WrestleMania.



Fashion leader 15

Use a custom Championship and win a match. (Single play)



My path starts here 15

MyCAREER - Complete the tutorial.



Welcome to the main roster 30

MyCAREER - Complete your first match in RAW or SmackDown.



No autographs please 20

Win a match as The Miz. (PLAY mode against A.I.)



Locker room rookie 15

MyCAREER - Complete one side quest.



Locker room leader 30

MyCAREER - Complete 20 side quests.



On the right track 20

MyCAREER - Reach level 2 on a career track.



The face that runs the place 30

MyCAREER - Reach level 10 on a career track.



WWE Veteran 30

MyCAREER - Complete the main story.



Ringmaster 30

ROAD TO GLORY - Win 100 matches.



Star collector 30

ROAD TO GLORY - Qualify for a PPV Event.



Big draw! 30

ROAD TO GLORY - Win a Main Event.



Gauntlet runner 30

ROAD TO GLORY - Complete 10 Challenges.



On my way to the top! 20

ROAD TO GLORY - Reach level 10 in Prospect.



Teamwork is fun 20

Win a Team Up match.



#FinishIT with truth 20

Win a Normal One on One match in less than 60 seconds (PLAY mode against A.I.)



Secret Achievements

Legit Boss 15

Win a match as Sasha Banks. (PLAY mode against A.I.)



Jim 20

Use all 4 carry positions in a single match. (PLAY mode against A.I.)



Chiro appointment 15

Slam your opponent onto the steel steps. (PLAY mode against A.I.)



Beating the Odds 15

Escape an elimination attempt by 2 Superstars. (PLAY mode against A.I.)



Food Fight 15

Slow your opponent by throwing something from the catering table. (PLAY mode against A.I.)



Forklift operator 15

Perform a successful diving attack from the forklift. (PLAY mode against A.I.)



Hope you have insurance for that 15

Perform a Car OMG! (PLAY mode against A.I.)



By any means 15

Successfully knock your opponent off their feet using an Equipment Box. (PLAY mode against A.I.)



Hot! Hot! Hot! 15

Perform a Hot Tag. (PLAY mode against A.I.)



Catch & Release 15

Catch and carry a diving opponent. (PLAY mode against A.I.)



Glorious 15

Win a match as Bobby Roode. (PLAY mode against A.I.)



Monster among us 15

Win a match as Braun Strowman. (PLAY mode against A.I.)



Ashes to ashes 15

Win a match as Goldust. (PLAY mode against A.I.)



Go go Hideo 15

Win a match as Hideo Itami. (PLAY mode against A.I.)



Modern day Maharaja 15

Win a match as Jinder Mahal. (PLAY mode against A.I.)



I'm not like most girls 15

Win a match as Nia Jax. (PLAY mode against A.I.)



Kingslayer 15

Win a match as Seth Rollins. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

