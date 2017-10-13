Achievements WWE 2K18

|
Volgende week kunnen we de ring in stappen met WWE 2K18. Vandaag kunnen we alvast een blik op de Achievements werpen middels onderstaande lijst.
You just made the List 15
Win a match against Jericho. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
This way please! 15
Throw an opponent out of the ring using Grapple Carry. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Shane? Is that you? 15
Make an opponent fall off the Trailer in the Parking Lot. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Take it Backstage 15
Finish a match backstage. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Title shot 15
Attack your opponent using the Championship Title. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
MADE THE HARD WAY 20
Perform 3 major reversals in a Single Match. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Show-Off 15
Perform a Crowd or Opponent taunt. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Pay attention! 15
Successfully pin a distracted opponent using a Leverage Pin. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Stronger and stronger 15
Receive 3 rollout buffs during a Royal Rumble match. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Who's next? 30
Eliminate all opponents in an Elimination Chamber match. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Road to WrestleMania 15
WWE Universe - Win the Royal Rumble and get a World title at WrestleMania.
Future of the WWE 30
WWE Universe - Cash in Money in the Bank at WrestleMania and win the Championship.
Woman of the year 30
WWE Universe - Win or defend the WWE Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania.
Control freak 30
WWE Universe - Play and complete each match on a show's match-card.
SNICKERS. Hunger to Win > Hunger 30
WWE Universe - Play and win 50 matches.
2 Badd 20
Win a match as Karl Anderson. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
YES! YES! YES! 15
Win a match as Daniel Bryan. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Thank you, Taker! 15
WWE Universe - Play as Roman Reigns, beat Undertaker at WrestleMania.
Fashion leader 15
Use a custom Championship and win a match. (Single play)
My path starts here 15
MyCAREER - Complete the tutorial.
Welcome to the main roster 30
MyCAREER - Complete your first match in RAW or SmackDown.
No autographs please 20
Win a match as The Miz. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Locker room rookie 15
MyCAREER - Complete one side quest.
Locker room leader 30
MyCAREER - Complete 20 side quests.
On the right track 20
MyCAREER - Reach level 2 on a career track.
The face that runs the place 30
MyCAREER - Reach level 10 on a career track.
WWE Veteran 30
MyCAREER - Complete the main story.
Ringmaster 30
ROAD TO GLORY - Win 100 matches.
Star collector 30
ROAD TO GLORY - Qualify for a PPV Event.
Big draw! 30
ROAD TO GLORY - Win a Main Event.
Gauntlet runner 30
ROAD TO GLORY - Complete 10 Challenges.
On my way to the top! 20
ROAD TO GLORY - Reach level 10 in Prospect.
Teamwork is fun 20
Win a Team Up match.
#FinishIT with truth 20
Win a Normal One on One match in less than 60 seconds (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Secret Achievements
Legit Boss 15
Win a match as Sasha Banks. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Jim 20
Use all 4 carry positions in a single match. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Chiro appointment 15
Slam your opponent onto the steel steps. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Beating the Odds 15
Escape an elimination attempt by 2 Superstars. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Food Fight 15
Slow your opponent by throwing something from the catering table. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Forklift operator 15
Perform a successful diving attack from the forklift. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Hope you have insurance for that 15
Perform a Car OMG! (PLAY mode against A.I.)
By any means 15
Successfully knock your opponent off their feet using an Equipment Box. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Hot! Hot! Hot! 15
Perform a Hot Tag. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Catch & Release 15
Catch and carry a diving opponent. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Glorious 15
Win a match as Bobby Roode. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Monster among us 15
Win a match as Braun Strowman. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Ashes to ashes 15
Win a match as Goldust. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Go go Hideo 15
Win a match as Hideo Itami. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Modern day Maharaja 15
Win a match as Jinder Mahal. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
I'm not like most girls 15
Win a match as Nia Jax. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Kingslayer 15
Win a match as Seth Rollins. (PLAY mode against A.I.)