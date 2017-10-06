 
Nieuws:
Nieuws:

Gran Turismo Sport onthult tracks


Door Joni Philips op 06-10-2017 om 08:21 		Bron: VG247

Ontwikkelstudio Polyphony Digital werkt momenteel aan Gran Turismo Sport voor PlayStation 4. Het gaat om een competitieve racegame waarin de speler meer dan honderd wagens uit kan proberen op een twintigtal tracks.

Polyphony Digital heeft nu de volledige track-list onthuld, bestaande uit zeventien verschillende tracks met in totaal veertig variaties.
    Alsace  Village
    Alsace  Village II
    Autodrome Lago Maggiore  GP
    Autodrome Lago Maggiore  GP II
    Autódromo De Interlagos
    Blue Moon Bay Speedway
    Blue Moon Bay Speedway II
    Brands Hatch Grand Prix Circuit
    Brands Hatch Indy Circuit
    Broad Bean Raceway
    Broad Bean Raceway II
    Colorado Springs  Lake
    Colorado Springs  Lake II
    Dragon Trail  Seaside
    Dragon Trail  Seaside II
    Fishermans Ranch
    Fishermans Ranch II
    KYOTO DRIVING PARK  MIYABI
    KYOTO DRIVING PARK  YAMAGIWA
    KYOTO DRIVING PARK  YAMAGIWA II
    Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit
    Northern Isle Speedway
    Northern Isle Speedway  Infield
    Nürburgring 24h
    Nürburgring GP
    Nürburgring Nordschleife
    Nürburgring Nordschleife Tourist Layout
    Sardegna  Windmills
    Sardegna  Windmills II
    Suzuka Circuit
    Suzuka Circuit East Course
    Tokyo Expressway  Central Inner Loop
    Tokyo Expressway  Central Outer Loop
    Tokyo Expressway  East Inner Loop
    Tokyo Expressway  East Outer Loop
    Willow Springs International Raceway: Big Willow
    Willow Springs International Raceway: Horse Thief Mile
    Willow Springs International Raceway: Horse Thief Mile II
    Willow Springs International Raceway: Streets of Willow Springs
    Willow Springs International Raceway: Streets of Willow Springs II


08:22  Wii U Virtual Console - Week 161
08:21  Soundtrack voor SingStar Celebration
Titel:
Gran Turismo Sport
Type:
Game
Releasedatum:
18-10-2017
Ontwikkelaar:
Polyphony Digital
Uitgever:
Sony Interactive Entertainment
