Gran Turismo Sport onthult tracks

Door Joni Philips op 06-10-2017 om 08:21 Bron: VG247 Ontwikkelstudio Polyphony Digital werkt momenteel aan Gran Turismo Sport voor PlayStation 4. Het gaat om een competitieve racegame waarin de speler meer dan honderd wagens uit kan proberen op een twintigtal tracks.

Alsace  Village

Alsace  Village II

Autodrome Lago Maggiore  GP

Autodrome Lago Maggiore  GP II

Autódromo De Interlagos

Blue Moon Bay Speedway

Blue Moon Bay Speedway II

Brands Hatch Grand Prix Circuit

Brands Hatch Indy Circuit

Broad Bean Raceway

Broad Bean Raceway II

Colorado Springs  Lake

Colorado Springs  Lake II

Dragon Trail  Seaside

Dragon Trail  Seaside II

Fishermans Ranch

Fishermans Ranch II

KYOTO DRIVING PARK  MIYABI

KYOTO DRIVING PARK  YAMAGIWA

KYOTO DRIVING PARK  YAMAGIWA II

Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit

Northern Isle Speedway

Northern Isle Speedway  Infield

Nürburgring 24h

Nürburgring GP

Nürburgring Nordschleife

Nürburgring Nordschleife Tourist Layout

Sardegna  Windmills

Sardegna  Windmills II

Suzuka Circuit

Suzuka Circuit East Course

Tokyo Expressway  Central Inner Loop

Tokyo Expressway  Central Outer Loop

Tokyo Expressway  East Inner Loop

Tokyo Expressway  East Outer Loop

Willow Springs International Raceway: Big Willow

Willow Springs International Raceway: Horse Thief Mile

Willow Springs International Raceway: Horse Thief Mile II

Willow Springs International Raceway: Streets of Willow Springs

Willow Springs International Raceway: Streets of Willow Springs II

Polyphony Digital heeft nu de volledige track-list onthuld, bestaande uit zeventien verschillende tracks met in totaal veertig variaties. Tweeten



Titel: Gran Turismo Sport
Type: Game
Releasedatum: 18-10-2017
Ontwikkelaar: Polyphony Digital
Uitgever: Sony Interactive Entertainment















