Achievements Forza Motorsport 7

62. Dit is het aantal Achievements dat je volgende week kunt gaan verdienen in Forza Motorsport 7. Al deze Achievements, inclusief diens omschrijving, kun je in onderstaande lijst nalezen.
Welcome to Forza Motorsport 5
Complete your first race
Buyer's Market 5
Buy a car in the Auction House
Wheelin' Dealin' 5
Sell a car in the Auction House
Bronze Collector 10
Collect 100 cars
Silver Collector 20
Collect 300 cars
Gold Collector 30
Collect 500 cars
Platinum Collector 50
Collect 700 cars
Suit Up 5
Unlock 10 Driver Gear suits
If The Shoe Fits
10
Unlock 25 Driver Gear suits
Decked Out 20
Unlock 50 Driver Gear suits
Fashion Statement 50
Unlock 100 Driver Gear suits
Uncommon Collector 5
Reach Car Collector Tier 2
Rare Collector 10
Reach Car Collector Tier 3
Super Rare Collector 10
Reach Car Collector Tier 4
Legendary Collector 10
Reach Car Collector Tier 5
Exclusive Collector 20
Reach Car Collector Tier 6
Elite Collector 20
Reach Car Collector Tier 7
Ultimate Collector 50
Reach Car Collector Tier 8
Rennsport Driver 10
Own the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
Paparazzi 5
Share a Photo
Show Off 5
Share a Replay
Moonlighting 10
Complete 50 laps at night
Seeker Champion 10
Complete the Seeker Championship
Breakout Champion 10
Complete the Breakout Championship
Evolution Champion 15
Complete the Evolution Championship
Domination Champion 15
Complete the Domination Championship
Masters Champion 20
Complete the Masters Championship
Drivers Cup Champion 25
Complete the Forza Driver's Cup
Seeker Elite Champion 25
Fully Complete the Seeker Championship
Breakout Elite Champion 25
Fully Complete the Breakout Championship
Evolution Elite Champion 25
Fully Complete the Evolution Championship
Domination Elite Champion 25
Fully Complete the Domination Championship
Masters Elite Champion 30
Fully Complete the Masters Championship
Drivers Cup Elite Champion 50
Fully Complete the Forza Driver's Cup Championship
Show and Tell 25
Complete all Showcase Events in the Forza Driver's Cup
Modified 5
Use your first Mod
Playing With A Full Deck 10
Acquire 50 Mods
Discard Pile 10
Equip and Fully Use 50 Mods
Cash Rules Everything Around Me 15
Earn 500,000 credits from Mods
I Am Legend 20
Finish an event and complete all challenges with 3 Legendary Mods
'Bahn Burner 5
Complete a race in the 1998 Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion on Maple Valley
Italian Tune Up 5
Complete a race in the 2014 Ferrari FXX K on Mugello
Monster 5
Complete a race in the 2017 Nissan GT-R on Suzuka
No Substitute 15
Complete a race with every car from Porsche
Two-Fifty 5
Drive faster than 250 mph in any car
Making It Rain 5
Create your own weather forecast in Freeplay
Storm Chaser 10
Complete a race in every Rain Weather Scenario
Survival of the Fastest 50
Complete the Spa-Francorchamps 100 showcase event with Extra Long Race Length enabled.
Paint Booth 5
Share one of your Paints
All About the Benjamins 10
Earn 50,000 credits from the community using your Design
Tune It Up 5
Share one of your Tunes
Skills to Pay the Bills 10
Earn 50,000 credits from the community using your Tune
Unrivaled 15
Beat 10 Rivals while running with no Assists
Super Human 20
Win a race with Unbeatable Drivatar Difficulty
Joy Ride 5
Enter Test Drive in any car
Nightvision 5
Complete 50 laps at night in Multiplayer
Rain Dancer 5
Complete 50 laps in the rain in Multiplayer
Gaining Experience 5
Complete 100 laps in Multiplayer
Devoted Racer 10
Complete 300 laps in Multiplayer
World Traveler 50
Complete a race on every track in Multiplayer
Hard Driver 15
Win a race with no Assists turned on in a Multiplayer race
Underdog 15
Start last and finish first in a Multiplayer race with 24 cars