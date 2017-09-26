 
26 September 2017 
Hidden Dragon Legend
NBA Live 18
NBA 2K18
Pokkén Tournament DX
Nieuws:

Achievements Forza Motorsport 7


Door Rene Groen op 26-09-2017 om 17:01 		Bron: Xbox Achievements

62. Dit is het aantal Achievements dat je volgende week kunt gaan verdienen in Forza Motorsport 7. Al deze Achievements, inclusief diens omschrijving, kun je in onderstaande lijst nalezen.

    Welcome to Forza Motorsport 5
    Complete your first race

    Buyer's Market 5
    Buy a car in the Auction House

    Wheelin' Dealin' 5
    Sell a car in the Auction House

    Bronze Collector 10
    Collect 100 cars

    Silver Collector 20
    Collect 300 cars

    Gold Collector 30
    Collect 500 cars

    Platinum Collector 50
    Collect 700 cars

    Suit Up 5
    Unlock 10 Driver Gear suits

    If The Shoe Fits 10
    Unlock 25 Driver Gear suits

    Decked Out 20
    Unlock 50 Driver Gear suits

    Fashion Statement 50
    Unlock 100 Driver Gear suits

    Uncommon Collector 5
    Reach Car Collector Tier 2

    Rare Collector 10
    Reach Car Collector Tier 3

    Super Rare Collector 10
    Reach Car Collector Tier 4

    Legendary Collector 10
    Reach Car Collector Tier 5

    Exclusive Collector 20
    Reach Car Collector Tier 6

    Elite Collector 20
    Reach Car Collector Tier 7

    Ultimate Collector 50
    Reach Car Collector Tier 8

    Rennsport Driver 10
    Own the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

    Paparazzi 5
    Share a Photo

    Show Off 5
    Share a Replay

    Moonlighting 10
    Complete 50 laps at night

    Seeker Champion 10
    Complete the Seeker Championship

    Breakout Champion 10
    Complete the Breakout Championship

    Evolution Champion 15
    Complete the Evolution Championship

    Domination Champion 15
    Complete the Domination Championship

    Masters Champion 20
    Complete the Masters Championship

    Drivers Cup Champion 25
    Complete the Forza Driver's Cup

    Seeker Elite Champion 25
    Fully Complete the Seeker Championship

    Breakout Elite Champion 25
    Fully Complete the Breakout Championship

    Evolution Elite Champion 25
    Fully Complete the Evolution Championship

    Domination Elite Champion 25
    Fully Complete the Domination Championship

    Masters Elite Champion 30
    Fully Complete the Masters Championship

    Drivers Cup Elite Champion 50
    Fully Complete the Forza Driver's Cup Championship

    Show and Tell 25
    Complete all Showcase Events in the Forza Driver's Cup
    Modified 5
    Use your first Mod

    Playing With A Full Deck 10
    Acquire 50 Mods

    Discard Pile 10
    Equip and Fully Use 50 Mods

    Cash Rules Everything Around Me 15
    Earn 500,000 credits from Mods

    I Am Legend 20
    Finish an event and complete all challenges with 3 Legendary Mods

    'Bahn Burner 5
    Complete a race in the 1998 Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion on Maple Valley

    Italian Tune Up 5
    Complete a race in the 2014 Ferrari FXX K on Mugello

    Monster 5
    Complete a race in the 2017 Nissan GT-R on Suzuka

    No Substitute 15
    Complete a race with every car from Porsche

    Two-Fifty 5
    Drive faster than 250 mph in any car

    Making It Rain 5
    Create your own weather forecast in Freeplay

    Storm Chaser 10
    Complete a race in every Rain Weather Scenario

    Survival of the Fastest 50
    Complete the Spa-Francorchamps 100 showcase event with Extra Long Race Length enabled.

    Paint Booth 5
    Share one of your Paints

    All About the Benjamins 10
    Earn 50,000 credits from the community using your Design

    Tune It Up 5
    Share one of your Tunes

    Skills to Pay the Bills 10
    Earn 50,000 credits from the community using your Tune

    Unrivaled 15
    Beat 10 Rivals while running with no Assists

    Super Human 20
    Win a race with Unbeatable Drivatar Difficulty

    Joy Ride 5
    Enter Test Drive in any car

    Nightvision 5
    Complete 50 laps at night in Multiplayer

    Rain Dancer 5
    Complete 50 laps in the rain in Multiplayer

    Gaining Experience 5
    Complete 100 laps in Multiplayer

    Devoted Racer 10
    Complete 300 laps in Multiplayer

    World Traveler 50
    Complete a race on every track in Multiplayer

    Hard Driver 15
    Win a race with no Assists turned on in a Multiplayer race

    Underdog 15
    Start last and finish first in a Multiplayer race with 24 cars


 Reacties (1)
 Pagina: 1
Gast (164.132.119.xxx) op 26-09-2017 om 17:05
Echt DE racegame van dit najaar.

 Pagina: 1

 Reageer
Om te reageren op artikelen hoef je niet geregistreerd te zijn.
Om het forum te gebruiken is registreren echter wel verplicht.


Titel:
Forza Motorsport 7
Type:
Game
Releasedatum:
03-10-2017
Ontwikkelaar:
Turn 10 Studios
Uitgever:
Microsoft
Media:








