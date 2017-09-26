Hidden Dragon Legend NBA Live 18 NBA 2K18 Pokkén Tournament DX Nieuws: Achievements Forza Motorsport 7

Door Rene Groen op 26-09-2017 om 17:01 Bron: Xbox Achievements 62. Dit is het aantal Achievements dat je volgende week kunt gaan verdienen in Forza Motorsport 7. Al deze Achievements, inclusief diens omschrijving, kun je in onderstaande lijst nalezen. Welcome to Forza Motorsport 5

Complete your first race



Buyer's Market 5

Buy a car in the Auction House



Wheelin' Dealin' 5

Sell a car in the Auction House



Bronze Collector 10

Collect 100 cars



Silver Collector 20

Collect 300 cars



Gold Collector 30

Collect 500 cars



Platinum Collector 50

Collect 700 cars



Suit Up 5

Unlock 10 Driver Gear suits



If The Shoe Fits 10

Unlock 25 Driver Gear suits



Decked Out 20

Unlock 50 Driver Gear suits



Fashion Statement 50

Unlock 100 Driver Gear suits



Uncommon Collector 5

Reach Car Collector Tier 2



Rare Collector 10

Reach Car Collector Tier 3



Super Rare Collector 10

Reach Car Collector Tier 4



Legendary Collector 10

Reach Car Collector Tier 5



Exclusive Collector 20

Reach Car Collector Tier 6



Elite Collector 20

Reach Car Collector Tier 7



Ultimate Collector 50

Reach Car Collector Tier 8



Rennsport Driver 10

Own the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS



Paparazzi 5

Share a Photo



Show Off 5

Share a Replay



Moonlighting 10

Complete 50 laps at night



Seeker Champion 10

Complete the Seeker Championship



Breakout Champion 10

Complete the Breakout Championship



Evolution Champion 15

Complete the Evolution Championship



Domination Champion 15

Complete the Domination Championship



Masters Champion 20

Complete the Masters Championship



Drivers Cup Champion 25

Complete the Forza Driver's Cup



Seeker Elite Champion 25

Fully Complete the Seeker Championship



Breakout Elite Champion 25

Fully Complete the Breakout Championship



Evolution Elite Champion 25

Fully Complete the Evolution Championship



Domination Elite Champion 25

Fully Complete the Domination Championship



Masters Elite Champion 30

Fully Complete the Masters Championship



Drivers Cup Elite Champion 50

Fully Complete the Forza Driver's Cup Championship



Show and Tell 25

Complete all Showcase Events in the Forza Driver's Cup

Modified 5

Use your first Mod



Playing With A Full Deck 10

Acquire 50 Mods



Discard Pile 10

Equip and Fully Use 50 Mods



Cash Rules Everything Around Me 15

Earn 500,000 credits from Mods



I Am Legend 20

Finish an event and complete all challenges with 3 Legendary Mods



'Bahn Burner 5

Complete a race in the 1998 Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion on Maple Valley



Italian Tune Up 5

Complete a race in the 2014 Ferrari FXX K on Mugello



Monster 5

Complete a race in the 2017 Nissan GT-R on Suzuka



No Substitute 15

Complete a race with every car from Porsche



Two-Fifty 5

Drive faster than 250 mph in any car



Making It Rain 5

Create your own weather forecast in Freeplay



Storm Chaser 10

Complete a race in every Rain Weather Scenario



Survival of the Fastest 50

Complete the Spa-Francorchamps 100 showcase event with Extra Long Race Length enabled.



Paint Booth 5

Share one of your Paints



All About the Benjamins 10

Earn 50,000 credits from the community using your Design



Tune It Up 5

Share one of your Tunes



Skills to Pay the Bills 10

Earn 50,000 credits from the community using your Tune



Unrivaled 15

Beat 10 Rivals while running with no Assists



Super Human 20

Win a race with Unbeatable Drivatar Difficulty



Joy Ride 5

Enter Test Drive in any car



Nightvision 5

Complete 50 laps at night in Multiplayer



Rain Dancer 5

Complete 50 laps in the rain in Multiplayer



Gaining Experience 5

Complete 100 laps in Multiplayer



Devoted Racer 10

Complete 300 laps in Multiplayer



World Traveler 50

Complete a race on every track in Multiplayer



Hard Driver 15

Win a race with no Assists turned on in a Multiplayer race



Underdog 15

Start last and finish first in a Multiplayer race with 24 cars

Gast (164.132.119.xxx) op 26-09-2017 om 17:05 Echt DE racegame van dit najaar.

