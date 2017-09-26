Hidden Dragon Legend NBA Live 18 NBA 2K18 Pokkén Tournament DX Nieuws: Update PlayStation Store - 25/09/2017

Door Joni Philips op 26-09-2017 om 05:33 Bron: PlayStation Blog Wekelijks vult Sony Computer Entertainment Europe de PlayStation Store aan met allerlei PlayStation items. Wij overlopen nu eens de belangrijke inhoud, zoals de downloadbare games.

PlayStation 4

FIFA 18 ICON Edition [26-09]

FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition [26-09]

Eventide 2: Sorcerers Mirror [26-09]

Ruiner [26-09]

HOB [26-09]

Fragments of Him [26-09]

LIGHTFIELD [26-09]

Factotum 90 [26-09]

Ninja Shodown [26-09]

Pinball FX3 [26-09]

EVE: Valkyrie Warzone [27-09]

SteamWorld Dig 2 [27-09]

Blasting Agent: Ultimate Edition [27-09]

Light Tracer [27-09]

Splasher [27-09]

Mahjong World Contest [27-09]

Firefighters: Airport Fire Department [28-09]

FIFA 18 Standard Edition [29-09]

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony [29-09]

GUNDAM VERSUS [29-09]

BLUE REFLECTION with Bonus [29-09]

Chernobyl VR Project [29-09]



PlayStation 4 Demo

-



PlayStation 3

FIFA 18 Legacy Edition [29-09]



PlayStation 3 Demo

-



PlayStation Vita

VALKYRIE DRIVE -BHIKKHUNI- Bikini Party Edition [26-09]

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony [29-09]



PlayStation Vita Demo

-

