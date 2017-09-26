 
Home   Forum   Archief   Redactie   Contact   Bedrijven   Games    
 
  GamedPCPS VitaNintendo 3DSWii UNintendo SwitchPlaystation 3Playstation 4Xbox 360Xbox OneAppMisc    
26 September 2017 
Hidden Dragon Legend
 (0) 
NBA Live 18
 (0) 
Update PlayStation Store - 25/09/2017
 (0) 
Engelstalige Layton's Mystery Journey beelden
 (0) 
Story Trailer Sonic Forces
 (0) 
25 September 2017 
NBA 2K18
 (1) 
Eerste trailer Maze Runner: The Death Cure
 (1) 
Playdeads Inside verschijnt op Switch
 (2) 
Attack on Titan 2 naar Europa; niet op Vita
 (2) 
The Chinese Room last een pauze in
 (2) 
Details over DLC voor Fire Emblem Warriors
 (0) 
TT Isle of Man uitgesteld naar maart 2018
 (0) 
Injustice 2 schuift Raiden naar voren
 (0) 
Pokkén Tournament DX
 (0) 
[TGS] Gameplaybeelden Fire Emblem Warriors
 (0) 
[TGS] Trailer Atelier Online
 (0) 
[TGS] Eerste Lost Sphear gameplaybeelden
 (0) 
Switch versie Skyrim met bijna half uur beeld
 (0) 
[TGS] Multiplayervideo Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
 (0) 
[TGS] Lange Fortune Street Trailer
 (0) 
[TGS] Eerste Switch beelden Dragon Quest Builders
 (0) 
Doom voor Switch met vergelijking en beelden
 (7) 
24 September 2017 
South Park persifleert Kanye West
 (4) 
Packshot Sunday - Deel 215
 (2) 
[TGS] Nieuwe Sword Art Online op komst
 (0) 
[TGS] Trailer Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux
 (0) 
[TGS] Trailer Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
 (0) 
[TGS] Fire Emblem Warriors met Tiki, Caeda
 (0) 
[TGS] Nieuwe Code Vein Trailer
 (0) 
[TGS] Dissidia: Final Fantasy met korte Noctis video
 (0) 
[TGS] Eerste screenshots Attack on Titan 2
 (0) 
[TGS] Yamcha Trailer Dragon Ball Fighter Z
 (1) 
[TGS] Dead or Alive Xtreme op PC
 (3) 
[TGS] Eerste gameplayvideo Dragon's Crown Pro
 (2) 
[TGS] Meer beelden Yakuza Kiwami 2
 (0) 
[TGS] Trailer Pokémon Ultra Sun en Ultra Moon
 (1) 
23 September 2017 
The Coma: Recut
 (0) 
Phoenix Wright nu te spelen op je mobiel
 (2) 
Achievements The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game
 (0) 
Fear the Harbinger! Etrian Odyssey V Trailer
 (0) 
Karakter trailer Demon Gaze II
 (1) 
[TGS] The Evil Within 2 met baasgevechten
 (0) 
Shadow Mewtwo Trailer Pokkén Tournament DX
 (0) 
Achievements Project CARS 2
 (0) 
22 September 2017 
N++: Ultimate Edition naar Xbox One
 (0) 
[TGS] Mysterious Fighting Game met Doctrine Dark
 (0) 
[TGS] Trailer The 25th Ward: The Silver Case
 (0) 
[TGS] Dx2 Shin Megami Tensei: Liberation Gameplay
 (1) 
[TGS] Yakuza Online Trailer
 (0) 
[TGS] Nieuwe beelden Monster Hunter World
 (0) 
[TGS] Eerste gameplay Atelier Lydie & Soeur
 (0) 
[TGS] .hack//G.U. Last Recode vergelijkt
 (0) 
[TGS] Fire Emblem Warriors toont 3DS versie
 (0) 
[TGS] Trailer Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
 (0) 
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
 (5) 
21 September 2017 
DOOM toont Switch beelden
 (12) 
Pokémon GO event brengt Super Incubators
 (1) 
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
 (1) 
Kingsman: The Golden Circle
 (0) 
Pokkén Tournament DX met Weavile Trailer
 (0) 
[TGS] The Seven Deadly Sins Trailer
 (0) 
[TGS] Teaser Trailer Bullet Girls Phantasia
 (0) 
[TGS] Nieuwe gameplay Sword Art Online
 (1) 
[TGS] Debuuttrailer Atelier Lydie & Soeur
 (0) 
[TGS] Steins;Gate naar Switch
 (0) 
[TGS] Gameplayvideo Monster Hunter World
 (0) 
[TGS] Beelden A Certain Magical Virtual-On
 (0) 
[TGS] Extended Trailer Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner
 (0) 
[TGS] Trailer .hack//G.U. Last Recode
 (0) 
[TGS] Dragon Ball Fighter Z toont Android 21
 (0) 
[TGS] Marvel vs. Capcom toont Monster Hunter
 (0) 
[TGS] Trailer Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV
 (0) 
[TGS] Debuuttrailer Left Alive
 (2) 
[TGS] Trailer Ace Combat 7
 (0) 
[TGS] Video's Code Vein
 (0) 
[TGS] Nieuwe beelden Yakuza Kiwami 2
 (0) 
[TGS] Yakuza Fist of the North Star Gameplay
 (0) 
[TGS] D3 toont Earth Defense Force 4.1 spin-off
 (0) 
[TGS] Monster vs. Robot in Earth Defense Force 5
 (0) 
[TGS] Beelden Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain
 (0) 
[TGS] Trailer City Shrouded in Shadow
 (0) 
[TGS] Trailer Fire Emblem Warriors
 (0) 
Metroid: Samus Returns
 (1) 
Mystic Tribe-video voor Middle-earth: Shadow of War
 (0) 
Multiplayer-uitbreiding FF XV in oktober
 (0) 
Vampyr uitgesteld naar lente 2018
 (4) 
COD: WWII stelt Crowley en Rousseau voor
 (0) 
Quantum Break toont Xbox One X versie
 (5) 
20 September 2017 
WWE 2K18 voegt toch nog twee namen toe
 (0) 
NFS Payback in 4K/60fps video
 (1) 
Ontmoet het team van COD: WWII
 (0) 
Forza Motorsport 7 met tweetal video's
 (0) 
Launchtrailer Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite
 (0) 
Waarom microconsoles geen succes zijn (voor nu)
 (3) 
Episode Shadow gratis bij Sonic Forces
 (0) 
Launchtrailer Project CARS 2
 (0) 
Eerste trailer van Tomb Raider film
 (1) 
Microsoft zet Xbox One X centraal in video
 (5) 
Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite
 (0) 
19 September 2017 
[TGS] Bandai maakt Gundam: Battle Operation 2
 (0) 
Knack 2
 (1) 
[TGS] Yuke's maakt Earth Defense Force
 (0) 
[TGS] Gungrave VR naar PC en PlayStation 4
 (0) 
[TGS] Zone of the Enders gaat Virtual Reality
 (2) 
Forza 7 heeft Day One patch van 50GB
 (8) 
[TGS] Armored Core en Metal Gear samen in Left Alive
 (0) 
[TGS] Detroit: Become Human in trailer
 (2) 
Update PlayStation Store - 18/09/2017
 (0) 
WWE 2K18 met 'Burn it Down' trailer
 (0) 
Pokkén Tournament DX toont Garchomp
 (0) 
Launchtrailer Pokémon Gold & Silver
 (2) 
Gameplaybeelden Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga
 (0) 
[Upd.] Fortnite activeerde cross-play per ongeluk
 (12) 
Friend or Foe Trailer Middle-earth: Shadow of War
 (0) 
Gameplay Teaser Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
 (0) 
[TGS] Code Vein met baasgevecht-gameplay
 (0) 
[TGS] Nieuwe trailer Fortune Street
 (0) 
[TGS] Trailer Dynasty Warriors 9
 (0) 
[TGS] Arika brengt mysterieuze vechtgame
 (3) 
[TGS] Trailer 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
 (0) 
[TGS] Dissidia brengt Noctis
 (0) 
[TGS] Trailer Yakuza Fist of the North Star
 (0) 
[TGS] Dragon's Crown naar PlayStation 4
 (1) 
[TGS] Trailer Monster Hunter World
 (1) 
[TGS] Trailer Shadow of the Colossus
 (1) 
[TGS] Final Fantasy IX nu voor PlayStation 4
 (6) 
18 September 2017 
Call of Duty: WWII met Story Trailer
 (2) 
Installatiegrootte Mario Odyssey bekend
 (3) 
Live-Action trailer Middle-earth: Shadow of War
 (0) 
Nieuwe personage voor Dragon Ball FighterZ
 (4) 
Gamora in Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite Trailer
 (0) 
Pokkén Tournament DX met Blaziken Trailer
 (0) 
Maize
 (0) 
Injustice 2 introduceert Raiden
 (2) 
17 September 2017 
Packshot Sunday - Deel 214
 (7) 
Debuuttrailer Yo-Kai Watch Busters 2
 (0) 
Nieuwe Bullet Girls op komst
 (0) 
Charts Amerika: Debuut Madden NFL 18
 (0) 
Momentous Trailer voor NBA 2K18
 (0) 
Dragon's Crown naar PlayStation 4?
 (4) 
16 September 2017 
Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
 (3) 
Launchtrailer Metroid: Samus Returns
 (9) 
Eerste video Attack on Titan 2: Future Coordinates
 (0) 
Openingsvideo .hack//G.U. Last Recode
 (0) 
Necromancer Trailer Etrian Odyssey V
 (0) 
Hidden Dragon Legend
NBA Live 18
NBA 2K18
Pokkén Tournament DX
Nieuws:

Update PlayStation Store - 25/09/2017


Door Joni Philips op 26-09-2017 om 05:33 		Bron: PlayStation Blog

Wekelijks vult Sony Computer Entertainment Europe de PlayStation Store aan met allerlei PlayStation items. Wij overlopen nu eens de belangrijke inhoud, zoals de downloadbare games.

De volledige inhoud kan hier bekeken worden. Onderstaande lijst toont de belangrijkste nieuwkomers.
    PlayStation 4
    FIFA 18 ICON Edition [26-09]
    FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition [26-09]
    Eventide 2: Sorcerers Mirror [26-09]
    Ruiner [26-09]
    HOB [26-09]
    Fragments of Him [26-09]
    LIGHTFIELD [26-09]
    Factotum 90 [26-09]
    Ninja Shodown [26-09]
    Pinball FX3 [26-09]
    EVE: Valkyrie Warzone [27-09]
    SteamWorld Dig 2 [27-09]
    Blasting Agent: Ultimate Edition [27-09]
    Light Tracer [27-09]
    Splasher [27-09]
    Mahjong World Contest [27-09]
    Firefighters: Airport Fire Department [28-09]
    FIFA 18 Standard Edition [29-09]
    Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony [29-09]
    GUNDAM VERSUS [29-09]
    BLUE REFLECTION with Bonus [29-09]
    Chernobyl VR Project [29-09]

    PlayStation 4 Demo
    -

    PlayStation 3
    FIFA 18 Legacy Edition [29-09]

    PlayStation 3 Demo
    -

    PlayStation Vita
    VALKYRIE DRIVE -BHIKKHUNI- Bikini Party Edition [26-09]
    Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony [29-09]

    PlayStation Vita Demo
    -


05:33  NBA Live 18
05:33  Engelstalige Layton's Mystery Journey beelden
 Reacties (0)
Geen reacties gevonden

 Reageer
Om te reageren op artikelen hoef je niet geregistreerd te zijn.
Om het forum te gebruiken is registreren echter wel verplicht.


Titel:
PlayStation Store
Type:
Feature
Releasedatum:
23-03-2007
Ontwikkelaar:
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Uitgever:
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Media:
Geen media gevonden


Copyright © 2003 - 2017 Gamed.nl | Headliner.nl | RSS Feed | Disclaimer