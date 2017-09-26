Update PlayStation Store - 25/09/2017

|
Wekelijks vult Sony Computer Entertainment Europe de PlayStation Store aan met allerlei PlayStation items. Wij overlopen nu eens de belangrijke inhoud, zoals de downloadbare games.
De volledige inhoud kan hier bekeken worden. Onderstaande lijst toont de belangrijkste nieuwkomers.
PlayStation 4
FIFA 18 ICON Edition [26-09]
FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition [26-09]
Eventide 2: Sorcerers Mirror [26-09]
Ruiner [26-09]
HOB [26-09]
Fragments of Him [26-09]
LIGHTFIELD [26-09]
Factotum 90 [26-09]
Ninja Shodown [26-09]
Pinball FX3 [26-09]
EVE: Valkyrie Warzone [27-09]
SteamWorld Dig 2 [27-09]
Blasting Agent: Ultimate Edition [27-09]
Light Tracer [27-09]
Splasher [27-09]
Mahjong World Contest [27-09]
Firefighters: Airport Fire Department [28-09]
FIFA 18 Standard Edition [29-09]
Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony [29-09]
GUNDAM VERSUS [29-09]
BLUE REFLECTION with Bonus [29-09]
Chernobyl VR Project [29-09]
PlayStation 4 Demo
-
PlayStation 3
FIFA 18 Legacy Edition [29-09]
PlayStation 3 Demo
-
PlayStation Vita
VALKYRIE DRIVE -BHIKKHUNI- Bikini Party Edition [26-09]
Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony [29-09]
PlayStation Vita Demo
-