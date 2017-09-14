Achievements NBA 2K18

|
Het is bijna zover, de release van NBA 2K18. Alvorens we de bal laten stuiteren en het veld opstappen kun je in onderstaande lijst alvast bekijken welke Achievements er te verdienen zijn.
I Got You 15
Throw a long skip pass using Maximum Passing.
Like A Top 15
Perform a spin with the Dribble Move button.
Makin' Adjustments 15
Make an on-the-fly defensive coaching adjustment during a game.
The First Of Many 15
Earn a Call-Up in Play Now Online.
Perfection 40
Win all 10 games of 'Greatest of All-Time' in Play Now Online.
Ringer 15
Beat a Tier 1 team with a team from a lower tier in Play Now Online.
My Every Day Player 15
Become a starter in the NBA in MyCAREER.
My All-Star 15
Be named an NBA All-Star in MyCAREER.
Draft, Schmaft 30
Win the Rookie of the Year award in MyCAREER.
Puttin' In Work 15
Complete a full-team practice in MyCAREER.
Badge of Honor 15
Earn a badge in MyCAREER.
Badge of Extreme Honor 15
Level up a badge to Hall of Fame in MyCAREER.
Capped Out 30
Max out all of your badges in MyCAREER.
Half Court
Check 15
Play a game of Downtown, King of the Court, or Dunk Off in MyCAREER.
You Do Know Jack 15
Correctly answer a trivia question in the 2K Zone in MyCAREER.
Rat-A-Tat-Tat 15
Get a tattoo from the Tattoo Shop in MyCAREER.
Let Doc Do His Thing 15
Get a haircut from the Barber Shop in MyCAREER.
The Juice is Loose 15
Get a juice from the Juice Stand in MyCAREER.
You Been Working Out? 15
Use every piece of gym equipment in MyCAREER.
I Spy Spalding 15
Find the Spalding IQ equipment in the team practice facility in MyCAREER.
Grindin' Away 30
Achieve an overall rating of 90 in MyCAREER.
I Got This 15
Win a bet with Doc in MyCAREER.
Unleash Chaos 15
Have two consecutive breakout games in the NBA in MyCAREER.
King of Kings 30
Achieve a 10 game win streak on King of the Court in MyCAREER.
Inception 15
Play a game of NBA 2K18 against a friend in your MyCOURT.
In The Zone 30
Score 50 points in the mini basketball game in the 2K Zone in MyCAREER.
Marathon Man 30
Run 26.2 miles in the streets in MyCAREER.
No 'I' In Team 15
Join or Own a 2K Pro-Am Team.
Get Your Feet Wet 15
Complete a 2K Pro-Am Walk-On game.
On The Rise 15
Win as a member of a Pro-Level or higher 2K Pro-Am team.
Thanks, But No Thanks 15
Renounce the rights to one of your players in MyGM/MyLEAGUE.
Hope And A Dream 15
Sign a player to a Two-Way contract in MyGM/MyLEAGUE.
The Draft And Stash 15
Draft a player that will remain overseas in MyGM/MyLEAGUE.
Metric Analysis 15
Perform a stat plot using the Analytics Tool in MyGM/MyLEAGUE.
Call-Up Time 15
Sign a player from the G-League to a contract in MyGM/MyLEAGUE.
Development Time 15
Send a player down to the G-League in MyGM/MyLEAGUE.
Just Say No 15
Purchase a Card Pack in MyTEAM.
297 Problems and Domination IS One! 30
Earn 297 Stars by completing all Domination modes in MyTEAM.
More Work? 15
Complete a checklist goal in MyTEAM.
Work Complete 90
Complete all checklist goals in MyTEAM.
Double Trouble 30
Play a game with two players who form a duo in MyTEAM.
Sweet Sapphire 15
Complete a Round ranked Sapphire or higher in MyTEAM Super Max.
Ruby Reign 30
Complete a Season ranked Ruby or higher in MyTEAM Super Max.
Secret Achievements
Gimme A Boost 15
Purchase a skill boost at the Newsstand in MyCAREER.
Fish Knows Best 15
Listen to the fish in your MyCOURT.
Man With A Plan 15
State your intentions for your franchise in MyGM.
What's It Going To Be? 30
Make the pivotal decision for your franchise in MyGM.
On The Dotted Line 15
Acquire a Signature Player in MyTEAM.
One of
15
Acquire a Numbered Player in MyTEAM.
It Isn't Over Yet 15
Use a lifeline in Pack and Playoffs in MyTEAM.