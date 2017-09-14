 
14 September 2017 
Max: The Curse of Brotherhood naar PS4
The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game in trailer
Guns, Gore & Cannoli 2
Achievements NBA 2K18
WWE 2K18 MyCareer gaat dieper dan ooit
Open bèta Ghost War PvP-modus start 21 september
Syberia komt naar de Nintendo Switch
Nieuwe Mario Party pakt 100 beste mini-games
Kirby vecht tegen zichzelf in Battle Royale
Super Mario Odyssey komt in bundel
Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga met nieuwe 3DS beelden
Fire Emblem Warriors toont nieuwe Switch trailer
Minecraft doet New 3DS aan
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus naar Switch
DOOM naar Nintendo Switch
Skyrim voor Switch toont beelden en datum
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider trailer
Mysterieuze live-action trailer AC: Origins
Oceanhorn Switch verkoopt best, Vita minst
Sonic Forces in veel nieuwe gameplay
Destiny 2 met Leviathan Raid teaser
Nieuwe Super Mario wereld in foto's
13 September 2017 
Achievements Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
The Division dit weekend gratis speelbaar
Nieuwe uitbreidingen LEGO Dimensions nu beschikbaar
Middle-earth: Shadow of War in TV-spots
Pillars of the Earth komt naar retail
The Almost Gone
Fortnite Battle Royale brengt 100 spelers bijeen
thatgamecompany kondigt Sky aan
ELEX toont The Cleric Faction
Mega Man actie in Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite
Nieuwe Ben 10 titel komt 14 november
12 September 2017 
[Upd.] Okami HD officieel aangekondigd
Een race tegen de klok met The Evil Within 2
Feral Tribe-video van Middle-earth: Shadow of War
Frieza in actie in Dragon Ball FighterZ
Launchtrailer Rayman Legends Definitive Edition
Systeemeisen NBA 2K18 bekend
FIFA 18 demo verschijnt vandaag
Nintendo brengt NES Classic terug
White Day: A Labyrinth Named School
Productie SNES Classic 'dramatisch verhoogd'
Tricky Towers naar Xbox One op 15 september
Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite toont Iron Man
Pokkén Tournament DX met vurige trailer
Update PlayStation Store - 11/09/2017
Argentinië en Corsica in WRC7 beelden
Speel Super Mario 64 online met 24 man
11 September 2017 
Edge ziet niets in Agent of Mayhem
Conroy: 'Er komt geen nieuwe Batman'
Bayonetta & Vanquish komen als duo?
Woensdagnacht nieuwe Nintendo Direct
Ubisoft kondigt nieuwe game Atomega aan
Verken de wereld van Outcast: Second Contact
10 September 2017 
LEGO Dimensions roept Beetlejuice
Trailer Raiden V: Director's Cut
Bleach ontmoet Pokémon GO in Paradise Lost
Laatste set Mega Stones voor Pokémon Sun & Moon
Fire Emblem Warriors toont Awakening karakters
Machamp laat zijn vuisten spreken
09 September 2017 
Fire Emblem Warriors
FIFA 18 toont The Journey: Hunter Returns
Pinball game Yoku's Island nodigt je uit
God of War toont geruïneerd Midgard
Super Mario Odyssey verkent skyline NDC
Launchtrailer Monster Hunter Stories
Uitgebreide blik op Middle-earth: Shadow of War
MvC: Infinite toont pre-order kostuums
Metroid: Samus Returns met wapens trailer
Little Nightmares Complete Edition in oktober
08 September 2017 
Vier nieuwe profspelers voor Tennis World Tour
[Upd.] Toch geen nieuwe Bethesda game in 2017
Nioh's laatste DLC verschijnt 26 september
Huidskleur bepaalt moeilijkheidsgraad South Park
SOMA onderweg naar de Xbox One
[Upd.] Nieuwe hint naar HD-versie Okami
Ancestors verder als Ancestors Legacy
TES: Legends Go4 League op 9 september
COD: Infinite Warfare Retribution trailer
Sony deelt plannen voor Firstlook Festival
Gwent: Thronebreaker
Parascientific Escape Vol. 3
Just Dance 2018 krijgt Kids Modus en nieuw Disney lied
Speel Skyrim dit weekend gratis op Xbox One
Forza Motorsport 7 is goud en krijgt demo
07 September 2017 
L.A. Noire naar Switch, PS4, One en VR
Resident Evil: Revelations op 28 november
Lijst met WWE2K18 namen verder uitgebreid
Code Vein toont gameplayscreenshots
Killer Instinct met W10/Steam/One crossplay
Onderweg boeren met Farming Simulator Switch
Warriors All-Stars
FF XV team kijkt naar nieuwe generatie
Billie in Dishonored: Death of the Outsider trailer
Video van NBA 2K18: The Prelude
06 September 2017 
AC Origins Ubicollectibles collectie onthuld
Achievements Destiny 2
Ubisoft reageert op AC 1080/60fps gerucht
Pokémon baas: 'Ik zat fout bij de Switch'
Secret of Mana zet oud tegenover nieuw
Destiny 2 doet een Japans dansje
Biomutant laat ons de verteller (deels) zwijgen
Achievements NBA Live 18
COD: WWII - Multiplayer Upgrade Trailer
Middle-earth: Shadow of War demonstreert Dark Tribe
Mega Update voor Pokémon Duel
Zeventien minuten Code Vein
Final Fantasy VIII bazin toont haar Dissidia vormen
Jake Hunter: Ghost of the Dusk Gameplay
Switch Features Trailer Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
Beelden Blue Reflection
Launchtrailer Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth
Metroid: Samus Returns met mini-Trailer
Killing Floor 2
05 September 2017 
Resident Evil 7 krijgt Gold Edition
LEGO Worlds komt morgen uit op Switch
ReCore zet Xbox One S tegenover X
Goku in Dragon Ball FighterZ video
Surf World Series
Tiental minuten Secret of Mana
Update PlayStation Store - 04/09/2017
Lucario toont Pokkén Tournament vechtstijl
04 September 2017 
Life is Strange: Before the Storm
Gearbox drukdoende met Borderlands 3
Orc-storytrailer voor Shadow of War
Mario's carrière als loodgieter is voorbij
American McGee wil Alice 3 realiseren
Perception komt naar de Switch
FF XV met 3K op Xbox One X en 4K op PC
Cuphead laat meer gameplay zien
Kingdom Come: Deliverance met nieuwe beelden
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 met eerste plaatjes
RiME laat zijn Switch beelden zien
Skyrim voor Nintendo Switch in vijf minuten
03 September 2017 
Veertigtal plaatjes .hack//G.U.
Gameplay Pokkén Tournament DX
Trailer The Good Life
Nieuwe Kamen Rider voor PlayStation 4
Moons of Madness
02 September 2017 
Openingsbeelden Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition
Sluiting van Miiverse in november
Fire Emblem Warriors met Elise
Etrian Odyssey V toont Pugilist
Nieuwe Demon Gaze II Trailer
Guns, Gore & Cannoli 2
Gwent: Thronebreaker
Surf World Series
Life is Strange: Before the Storm
Nieuws:

Achievements NBA 2K18


Door Rene Groen op 14-09-2017 om 15:02 		Bron: Xbox Achievements

Het is bijna zover, de release van NBA 2K18. Alvorens we de bal laten stuiteren en het veld opstappen kun je in onderstaande lijst alvast bekijken welke Achievements er te verdienen zijn.

    I Got You 15
    Throw a long skip pass using Maximum Passing.

    Like A Top 15
    Perform a spin with the Dribble Move button.

    Makin' Adjustments 15
    Make an on-the-fly defensive coaching adjustment during a game.

    The First Of Many 15
    Earn a Call-Up in Play Now Online.

    Perfection 40
    Win all 10 games of 'Greatest of All-Time' in Play Now Online.

    Ringer 15
    Beat a Tier 1 team with a team from a lower tier in Play Now Online.

    My Every Day Player 15
    Become a starter in the NBA in MyCAREER.

    My All-Star 15
    Be named an NBA All-Star in MyCAREER.

    Draft, Schmaft 30
    Win the Rookie of the Year award in MyCAREER.

    Puttin' In Work 15
    Complete a full-team practice in MyCAREER.

    Badge of Honor 15
    Earn a badge in MyCAREER.

    Badge of Extreme Honor 15
    Level up a badge to Hall of Fame in MyCAREER.

    Capped Out 30
    Max out all of your badges in MyCAREER.

    Half CourtCheck 15
    Play a game of Downtown, King of the Court, or Dunk Off in MyCAREER.

    You Do Know Jack 15
    Correctly answer a trivia question in the 2K Zone in MyCAREER.

    Rat-A-Tat-Tat 15
    Get a tattoo from the Tattoo Shop in MyCAREER.

    Let Doc Do His Thing 15
    Get a haircut from the Barber Shop in MyCAREER.

    The Juice is Loose 15
    Get a juice from the Juice Stand in MyCAREER.

    You Been Working Out? 15
    Use every piece of gym equipment in MyCAREER.

    I Spy Spalding 15
    Find the Spalding IQ equipment in the team practice facility in MyCAREER.

    Grindin' Away 30
    Achieve an overall rating of 90 in MyCAREER.

    I Got This 15
    Win a bet with Doc in MyCAREER.

    Unleash Chaos 15
    Have two consecutive breakout games in the NBA in MyCAREER.

    King of Kings 30
    Achieve a 10 game win streak on King of the Court in MyCAREER.

    Inception 15
    Play a game of NBA 2K18 against a friend in your MyCOURT.

    In The Zone 30
    Score 50 points in the mini basketball game in the 2K Zone in MyCAREER.

    Marathon Man 30
    Run 26.2 miles in the streets in MyCAREER.

    No 'I' In Team 15
    Join or Own a 2K Pro-Am Team.

    Get Your Feet Wet 15
    Complete a 2K Pro-Am Walk-On game.

    On The Rise 15
    Win as a member of a Pro-Level or higher 2K Pro-Am team.

    Thanks, But No Thanks 15
    Renounce the rights to one of your players in MyGM/MyLEAGUE.

    Hope And A Dream 15
    Sign a player to a Two-Way contract in MyGM/MyLEAGUE.

    The Draft And Stash 15
    Draft a player that will remain overseas in MyGM/MyLEAGUE.

    Metric Analysis 15
    Perform a stat plot using the Analytics Tool in MyGM/MyLEAGUE.

    Call-Up Time 15
    Sign a player from the G-League to a contract in MyGM/MyLEAGUE.

    Development Time 15
    Send a player down to the G-League in MyGM/MyLEAGUE.

    Just Say No 15
    Purchase a Card Pack in MyTEAM.

    297 Problems and Domination IS One! 30
    Earn 297 Stars by completing all Domination modes in MyTEAM.

    More Work? 15
    Complete a checklist goal in MyTEAM.

    Work Complete 90
    Complete all checklist goals in MyTEAM.

    Double Trouble 30
    Play a game with two players who form a duo in MyTEAM.

    Sweet Sapphire 15
    Complete a Round ranked Sapphire or higher in MyTEAM Super Max.

    Ruby Reign 30
    Complete a Season ranked Ruby or higher in MyTEAM Super Max.

    Secret Achievements
    Gimme A Boost 15
    Purchase a skill boost at the Newsstand in MyCAREER.

    Fish Knows Best 15
    Listen to the fish in your MyCOURT.

    Man With A Plan 15
    State your intentions for your franchise in MyGM.

    What's It Going To Be? 30
    Make the pivotal decision for your franchise in MyGM.

    On The Dotted Line 15
    Acquire a Signature Player in MyTEAM.

    One of 15
    Acquire a Numbered Player in MyTEAM.

    It Isn't Over Yet 15
    Use a lifeline in Pack and Playoffs in MyTEAM.


15:10  Guns, Gore & Cannoli 2
14:57  WWE 2K18 MyCareer gaat dieper dan ooit
Titel:
NBA 2K18
Type:
Game
Releasedatum:
19-09-2017
Ontwikkelaar:
Visual Concepts
Uitgever:
Take Two Interactive Benelux
