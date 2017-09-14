Guns, Gore & Cannoli 2 Gwent: Thronebreaker Surf World Series Life is Strange: Before the Storm Nieuws: Achievements NBA 2K18

Door Rene Groen op 14-09-2017 om 15:02 Bron: Xbox Achievements Het is bijna zover, de release van NBA 2K18. Alvorens we de bal laten stuiteren en het veld opstappen kun je in onderstaande lijst alvast bekijken welke Achievements er te verdienen zijn. I Got You 15

Throw a long skip pass using Maximum Passing.



Like A Top 15

Perform a spin with the Dribble Move button.



Makin' Adjustments 15

Make an on-the-fly defensive coaching adjustment during a game.



The First Of Many 15

Earn a Call-Up in Play Now Online.



Perfection 40

Win all 10 games of 'Greatest of All-Time' in Play Now Online.



Ringer 15

Beat a Tier 1 team with a team from a lower tier in Play Now Online.



My Every Day Player 15

Become a starter in the NBA in MyCAREER.



My All-Star 15

Be named an NBA All-Star in MyCAREER.



Draft, Schmaft 30

Win the Rookie of the Year award in MyCAREER.



Puttin' In Work 15

Complete a full-team practice in MyCAREER.



Badge of Honor 15

Earn a badge in MyCAREER.



Badge of Extreme Honor 15

Level up a badge to Hall of Fame in MyCAREER.



Capped Out 30

Max out all of your badges in MyCAREER.



Half Court Check 15

Play a game of Downtown, King of the Court, or Dunk Off in MyCAREER.



You Do Know Jack 15

Correctly answer a trivia question in the 2K Zone in MyCAREER.



Rat-A-Tat-Tat 15

Get a tattoo from the Tattoo Shop in MyCAREER.



Let Doc Do His Thing 15

Get a haircut from the Barber Shop in MyCAREER.



The Juice is Loose 15

Get a juice from the Juice Stand in MyCAREER.



You Been Working Out? 15

Use every piece of gym equipment in MyCAREER.



I Spy Spalding 15

Find the Spalding IQ equipment in the team practice facility in MyCAREER.



Grindin' Away 30

Achieve an overall rating of 90 in MyCAREER.



I Got This 15

Win a bet with Doc in MyCAREER.



Unleash Chaos 15

Have two consecutive breakout games in the NBA in MyCAREER.



King of Kings 30

Achieve a 10 game win streak on King of the Court in MyCAREER.



Inception 15

Play a game of NBA 2K18 against a friend in your MyCOURT.



In The Zone 30

Score 50 points in the mini basketball game in the 2K Zone in MyCAREER.



Marathon Man 30

Run 26.2 miles in the streets in MyCAREER.



No 'I' In Team 15

Join or Own a 2K Pro-Am Team.



Get Your Feet Wet 15

Complete a 2K Pro-Am Walk-On game.



On The Rise 15

Win as a member of a Pro-Level or higher 2K Pro-Am team.



Thanks, But No Thanks 15

Renounce the rights to one of your players in MyGM/MyLEAGUE.



Hope And A Dream 15

Sign a player to a Two-Way contract in MyGM/MyLEAGUE.



The Draft And Stash 15

Draft a player that will remain overseas in MyGM/MyLEAGUE.



Metric Analysis 15

Perform a stat plot using the Analytics Tool in MyGM/MyLEAGUE.



Call-Up Time 15

Sign a player from the G-League to a contract in MyGM/MyLEAGUE.



Development Time 15

Send a player down to the G-League in MyGM/MyLEAGUE.



Just Say No 15

Purchase a Card Pack in MyTEAM.



297 Problems and Domination IS One! 30

Earn 297 Stars by completing all Domination modes in MyTEAM.



More Work? 15

Complete a checklist goal in MyTEAM.



Work Complete 90

Complete all checklist goals in MyTEAM.



Double Trouble 30

Play a game with two players who form a duo in MyTEAM.



Sweet Sapphire 15

Complete a Round ranked Sapphire or higher in MyTEAM Super Max.



Ruby Reign 30

Complete a Season ranked Ruby or higher in MyTEAM Super Max.



Secret Achievements

Gimme A Boost 15

Purchase a skill boost at the Newsstand in MyCAREER.



Fish Knows Best 15

Listen to the fish in your MyCOURT.



Man With A Plan 15

State your intentions for your franchise in MyGM.



What's It Going To Be? 30

Make the pivotal decision for your franchise in MyGM.



On The Dotted Line 15

Acquire a Signature Player in MyTEAM.



One of 15

Acquire a Numbered Player in MyTEAM.



It Isn't Over Yet 15

Use a lifeline in Pack and Playoffs in MyTEAM.

Tweeten



Andere berichten over NBA 2K18 [12-09-2017] Systeemeisen NBA 2K18 bekend [07-09-2017] Video van NBA 2K18: The Prelude [01-09-2017] 2K kondigt NBA 2K18 The Neighborhood aan [29-08-2017] Bekende gastcommentatoren in NBA 2K18 [29-08-2017] Kristaps Porzingis coveratleet MyNBA 2K18 [25-08-2017] NBA 2K18 schuift zijn All-Stars naar voren [17-08-2017] NBA 2K18 voegt klassieke teams toe [16-08-2017] NBA 2K18 met 'Get Shook' trailer [09-08-2017] NBA 2K18 in 'Behind The Art' Dev Diary [07-08-2017] NBA 2K18 krijgt amiibo-ondersteuning [02-08-2017] NBA 2K18 toont nieuwe screenshots [26-07-2017] Eerste drie screenshots van NBA 2K18 [21-07-2017] Belgische Woodie Smalls op NBA 2K18 OST [08-05-2017] Shaquille O'Neal op cover NBA 2K18 [09-02-2017] NBA en Take-Two lanceren NBA 2K eLeague [14-01-2017] Nintendo Switch ontvangt NBA 2K18 15:10 Guns, Gore & Cannoli 2

14:57 WWE 2K18 MyCareer gaat dieper dan ooit Reacties (0) Geen reacties gevonden

Reageer

Om het Om te reageren op artikelen hoef je niet geregistreerd te zijn.Om het forum te gebruiken is registreren echter wel verplicht. Dit is een verborgen veld dat je niet hoort te kunnen zien. Gelieve dit veld leeg te laten. Dit is een verborgen checkbox die je niet hoort te kunnen zien. Gelieve hem leeg te laten.



Titel: NBA 2K18 Type: Game Releasedatum: 19-09-2017 Ontwikkelaar: Visual Concepts Uitgever: Take Two Interactive Benelux Media:















Meer media Artikelen Games Forum



