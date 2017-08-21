[GC] Fear Effect keert terug

Meer dan zeventien jaar geleden verscheen Fear Effect op de PlayStation en via het Square Enix Collective leren we nu dat de game terugkeert op de moderne hardware.
Ontwikkelaar Sushee, in samenwerking met het Poolse Forever Entertainment, zal Fear Effect Reinvented volgend jaar uitgebracht worden op de PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 en Nintendo Switch. Sushee is tevens verantwoordelijk voor Fear Effect Sedna, een nieuwe hoofdstuk in de saga die werd gerealiseerd via Kickstarter. Benjamin Anseaume, oprichter van de studio, laat weten:
quote:As support for Fear Effect Sedna quickly built up steam, we realised how much love Fear Effect as a franchise still had amongst gamers. At the same time, we realised that as well as offering established fans something new with Sedna, it would be great to introduce fresh players to Fear Effect by remaking that first great adventure. Fear Effect Reinvented will capture the same spirit and atmosphere as the original game, but itll bring it into the present with drastically improved visuals, tweaked controls and other exciting extras. Fear not, however. Those original fixed camera angles will remain in place, albeit playing host to some brand new high-definition visuals.
Om de sfeer alvast op te snuiven is er een eerste video uitgebracht.