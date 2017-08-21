 
Home   Forum   Archief   Redactie   Contact   Bedrijven   Games    
 
  GamedPCPS VitaNintendo 3DSWii UNintendo SwitchPlaystation 3Playstation 4Xbox 360Xbox OneAppMisc    
21 Augustus 2017 
Update PlayStation Store - 21/08/2017
 (0) 
[GC] Forgotten Anne toont 2D animatiestijl
 (1) 
BioShock viert tiende verjaardag
 (0) 
[GC] Fear Effect keert terug
 (1) 
Kungfu RPG Biomutant met info en beelden
 (0) 
[GC] Horizon: Zero Dawn makkelijker na patch
 (0) 
[GC] PU Battleground toch niet zo exclusief?
 (1) 
[GC] Gamescom trailer LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
(1) 
[GC] Halo Wars 2 DLC in september
 (0) 
[GC] Sea of Thieves met cross-platform play
 (0) 
Final Fantasy XV toont PC beelden
 (1) 
Vergelijkende beelden Monster Hunter XX
 (0) 
Omega Force aan Attack On Titan 2
 (0) 
Observer
 (0) 
SmileBASIC
 (0) 
Charts Amerika: Splatoon klopt Crash
 (0) 
Eerste gameplay Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
 (0) 
Half uurtje Nights of Azure 2
 (0) 
Keystone heet The Amazing Eternals
 (0) 
20 Augustus 2017 
[GC] Xbox One X Project Scorpio in beeld
 (11) 
[GC] Shadow of War toont monsters uit Mordor
 (0) 
[GC] World of Tanks met Xbox One X trailer
 (0) 
[GC] ID@Xbox toont indie games
 (0) 
[GC] Speciale Minecraft Xbox One S op 3 oktober
 (0) 
[GC] Oudere familiegames krijgen heruitgave
 (0) 
[GC] Transfer settings van Xbox One naar Xbox One X
 (0) 
[GC] Xbox Design Lab morgen in Nederland
 (0) 
[GC] Quantum Break krijgt Xbox One X patch
 (2) 
[GC] ReCore: Definitive Edition komt 28 augustus
 (0) 
[GC] Jurassic World: Evolution aangekondigd
 (2) 
[GC] Assassin's Creed toont fameuze CGI trailer
 (0) 
Portal Knights naar Nintendo Switch
 (0) 
Pokkén Tournament DX krijgt binnenkort demo
 (3) 
Chicken Wiggle
 (0) 
Telltale's Batman series naar Nintendo Switch?
 (1) 
THQ Nordic met open-wereld Kungfu RPG
 (3) 
Andromeda krijgt geen singleplayer updates meer
 (1) 
[GC] Star Wars: Battlefront II toont ruimtegevechten
 (2) 
Fortnite krijgt eind augustus Survival Mode
 (0) 
Asav centraal in Uncharted: Lost Legacy video
 (0) 
19 Augustus 2017 
Forza Motorsport 7 met 32 tracks
 (0) 
Nieuwe trailer Pokkén Tournament DX
 (0) 
Tekken Mobile naar iOS en Android
 (0) 
Monster Hunter World in gameplaytrailers
 (0) 
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet aangekondigd
 (0) 
Dissidia: Final Fantasy NT komt 30 januari
 (0) 
Horrortitel Conarium aangekondigd voor consoles
 (0) 
World of Tanks krijgt singleplayer campagne
 (0) 
Battlefield: Bad Company naar One BC
 (0) 
Dragon's Dogma toont karaktercreatie in video
 (0) 
Achter de schermen met Rutger Hauer
 (0) 
Raiders of the Broken Planet komt 22 september
 (0) 
[GC] Gameplaytrailer Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
 (2) 
Zinderende races in trailer Project CARS 2
(0) 
Guardians of the Galaxy met Episode 3 trailer
 (0) 
Launchtrailer Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
 (0) 
LEGO Powerpuff Girls komen in actie
 (0) 
Eventide 2: Sorcerer's Mirror
 (0) 
David Beckham nieuwe PES ambassadeur
 (0) 
The Rock verzorgt soundtrack WWE 2K18
 (0) 
Off-road modderracen in Spintires: MudRunner
 (0) 
Let's Sing 2018 aangekondigd voor oktober
 (0) 
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life komt op 20 maart
 (2) 
Fysieke heruitgaven voor Pokémon Gold en Silver
 (1) 
Meer details Pokémon Ultra Sun en Ultra Moon
 (0) 
Harley-Davidson scheurt The Crew 2 binnen
 (0) 
Xbox One X met Project Scorpio uitgave?
 (9) 
18 Augustus 2017 
The Pillars of the Earth
 (3) 
Armored Warfare naar PlayStation 4
 (0) 
ECHO geeft gameplaydemonstratie
 (0) 
Assassin's Creed: Origins gaat in op gevechten
 (5) 
Verhalende trailer Blue Reflection
 (0) 
Onzichtbaardheid vs. vliegen in nieuw Splatfest
 (0) 
Metroidvania titel forma.8 naar Switch
 (0) 
Maximum Games kondigt Beast Quest aan
 (0) 
Sea of Thieves vertelt meer over PC-versie
 (0) 
Absolver toont multiplayer features
 (0) 
Scizor toont vlijmscherpe actie in Pokkén DX
 (0) 
Ruimteberen vieren feest in Astro Bears Party
 (0) 
Wie is Dishonored's Billy Lurk?
 (0) 
Total War: Warhammer II toont Skaven
 (0) 
Chloe centraal in Uncharted: Lost Legacy video
 (0) 
Making of Longshot-trailer Madden NFL 18
 (0) 
Fishing Planet is de ultieme vissimulator
 (0) 
17 Augustus 2017 
Verhaaltrailer voor Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
 (0) 
Layton-serie keert op 6 oktober terug
 (0) 
Quake Champions naar Early Access op 22 augustus
 (0) 
[GC] Kingdom Come: Deliverance met verhaaltrailer
 (0) 
World of Tanks: War Stories op 22 augustus
 (0) 
LEGO Ninjago met ninja-behendigheidstrailer
 (0) 
Blade & Soul 'Dark Origins' nu live
 (0) 
Iron Harvest toont RTS gameplay
 (1) 
Viertal Gran Turismo Sport trailers
 (0) 
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy in nieuwe video
 (0) 
Rock of Ages 2 komt eind augustus
 (0) 
Deep Silver zal Shenmue III uitgeven
 (0) 
Eerste superstars uit WWE 2K18 bekend
 (1) 
NBA 2K18 voegt klassieke teams toe
 (1) 
Een interview met Arjan Brussee
 (0) 
Life is Strange met Deluxe Edition trailer
 (0) 
Eerst glimps nieuwe ARMS vechter
 (0) 
Prey demo wordt trial op PS4 en Xbox One
 (0) 
Forza 7 onthult 145 Europese auto's
 (0) 
We Happy Few komt op 13 april, ook op PS4
 (0) 
Crackdown 3 uitgesteld naar 2018
 (3) 
16 Augustus 2017 
NBA 2K18 met 'Get Shook' trailer
 (0) 
Planet of the Apes game overbrugt films
 (1) 
ReCore: Definitive Edition komt eraan?
 (0) 
SWERY65 komt met The Good Life
 (1) 
Release trailer van Pillars of the Earth
 (0) 
Danger Zone onderweg naar Xbox One
 (2) 
Born to be Wild in F1 2017 trailer
 (0) 
Nieuwe trailer van The Evil Within 2
 (0) 
[GC] Steve Aoki vs. Don Diablo in Injustice 2
 (0) 
XCOM 2: Propaganda Center nu verkrijgbaar
 (0) 
[GC] Square Enix Collective line-up
 (0) 
THQ Nordic stelt Black Mirror aan ons voor
 (0) 
Launchtrailer voor indiegame Undertale
 (0) 
Twin-stick shooter Matterfall met launchtrailer
 (0) 
Rabbid Luigi krijgt spotlight in Mario + Rabbids
 (0) 
Launchtrailer sci-fi horrorgame Observer
 (0) 
Gameplaytrailer Baja: Edge of Control HD
 (0) 
Double Trouble in Wolfenstein II trailer
 (0) 
Destiny 2 open beta van 29 tot 31 augustus
 (0) 
Machtige Mewtwo getoond in Pokkén DX
 (0) 
Launchtrailer Cities: Skylines
 (0) 
Countdowntrailer Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
 (0) 
Troll and I met nieuwe launchtrailer
 (0) 
15 Augustus 2017 
The Secret World krijgt eigen TV-serie
 (1) 
Football Manager 2018 aangekondigd
 (3) 
[GC] Detroit: Become Human speelbaar
 (2) 
Achievements Observer
 (0) 
Achievements Pillars of the Earth
 (0) 
Bayek en Sensu centraal in nieuwe AC video
 (0) 
Agents of Mayhem
 (1) 
For Honor Season 3 nu beschikbaar
 (0) 
TESO ontvangt Horns of the Reach DLC
 (0) 
The Division krijgt vandaag update 1.7
 (0) 
Mewtwo binnenkort in exclusieve Raids
 (0) 
Call of Duty: WW2 met multiplayer beta trailer
 (2) 
Sonic Mania toont launchtrailer
 (0) 
Launchtrailer voor Agents of Mayhem
 (0) 
14 Augustus 2017 
Songbringer verschijnt in september
 (0) 
Nintendo komt met panel tijdens PAX West
 (0) 
Geen Gold en Platinum Trophies in Sonic Mania
 (0) 
Observer
SmileBASIC
Chicken Wiggle
Eventide 2: Sorcerer's Mirror
Nieuws:

[GC] Fear Effect keert terug


Door Rene Groen op 21-08-2017 om 15:55

Meer dan zeventien jaar geleden verscheen Fear Effect op de PlayStation en via het Square Enix Collective leren we nu dat de game terugkeert op de moderne hardware.

Ontwikkelaar Sushee, in samenwerking met het Poolse Forever Entertainment, zal Fear Effect Reinvented volgend jaar uitgebracht worden op de PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 en Nintendo Switch. Sushee is tevens verantwoordelijk voor Fear Effect Sedna, een nieuwe hoofdstuk in de saga die werd gerealiseerd via Kickstarter. Benjamin Anseaume, oprichter van de studio, laat weten:
quote:
As support for Fear Effect Sedna quickly built up steam, we realised how much love Fear Effect as a franchise still had amongst gamers. At the same time, we realised that as well as offering established fans something new with Sedna, it would be great to introduce fresh players to Fear Effect by remaking that first great adventure. Fear Effect Reinvented will capture the same spirit and atmosphere as the original game, but itll bring it into the present with drastically improved visuals, tweaked controls and other exciting extras. Fear not, however. Those original fixed camera angles will remain in place, albeit playing host to some brand new high-definition visuals.

Om de sfeer alvast op te snuiven is er een eerste video uitgebracht.


15:58  BioShock viert tiende verjaardag
15:47  Kungfu RPG Biomutant met info en beelden
 Reacties (1)
 Pagina: 1
Gast (85.148.254.xxx) op 21-08-2017 om 16:07
Dit kan nog wel eens leuk worden. Ben benieuwd.

 Pagina: 1

 Reageer
Om te reageren op artikelen hoef je niet geregistreerd te zijn.
Om het forum te gebruiken is registreren echter wel verplicht.


Titel:
Fear Effect Reinvented
Type:
Game
Releasedatum:
TBA 2018
Ontwikkelaar:
Sushee
Uitgever:
Square Enix
Media:
Geen media gevonden


Copyright © 2003 - 2017 Gamed.nl | Headliner.nl | RSS Feed | Disclaimer