[GC] Square-Enix line-up met o.a. Final Fantasy

Door Rene Groen op 08-08-2017 om 05:34 Bron: Gamefront Terwijl de Gamescom nadert maken steeds meer bedrijven bekend wat we van ze mogen verwachten in Duitsland. Square-Enix is één van deze partijen en zij reizen met zeven titels af.

- Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV (PS VR)

- Dissidia Final Fantasy NT (PS4)

- Lost Sphear (PS4, Switch)

- Life is Strange: Before the Storm (PS4, Xbox One)

- Battalion 1944 (PS4, Xbox One)

- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (PS4)

- Final Fantasy XV: Episode Prompto (PS4, Xbox One)

Final Fantasy is in ieder geval vertegenwoordigd met Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV, Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age en Final Fantasy XV: Episode Prompto. Hiernaast is er ook ruimte voor andere games, getuige de onderstaande lijst: Tweeten



