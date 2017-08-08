[GC] Square-Enix line-up met o.a. Final Fantasy

|
Terwijl de Gamescom nadert maken steeds meer bedrijven bekend wat we van ze mogen verwachten in Duitsland. Square-Enix is één van deze partijen en zij reizen met zeven titels af.
Final Fantasy is in ieder geval vertegenwoordigd met Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV, Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age en Final Fantasy XV: Episode Prompto. Hiernaast is er ook ruimte voor andere games, getuige de onderstaande lijst:
- Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV (PS VR)
- Dissidia Final Fantasy NT (PS4)
- Lost Sphear (PS4, Switch)
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm (PS4, Xbox One)
- Battalion 1944 (PS4, Xbox One)
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (PS4)
- Final Fantasy XV: Episode Prompto (PS4, Xbox One)