Charts Japan: Splatoon 2 degradeert concurrentie

Door Joni Philips op 27-07-2017 om 05:34 Bron: Gematsu Japans onderzoeksbureau Media Create zorgt wekelijks voor een compleet overzicht van de Japanse verkoopcijfers. Het geeft ons een inzicht in de verkopen op een wekelijkse basis. Het bedrijf geeft ons nu de verkopen tussen 17 tot 23 juli 2017.

01. [NSW] Splatoon 2  648,085 / NEW

02. [3DS] Laytons Mystery Journey  70,867 / NEW

03. [3DS] Hey! Pikmin  21,628 / 87,494

04. [3DS] Sumikko Gurashi: Koko, Dokonan Desu?  20,883 / NEW

05. [PS4] Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age  19,049 / 119,813

06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe  12,980 / 588,028

07. [NSW] Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star  10,247 / NEW

08. [NSW] ARMS  7,984 / 177,987

09. [PS4] Gundam Versus  6,665 / 143,844

10. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild- 5,989 / 543,016

11. [3DS] Pokemon Sun/Moon  5,276 / 3,295,102

12. [PS4] Under Night In-Birth Exe:Latest  5,013 / NEW

13. [3DS] Ever Oasis  4,511 / 18,835

14. [3DS] Monster Hunter XX  3,354 / 1,546,392

15. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition  3,331 / 1,180,284

16. [NSW] Cars 3  3,220 / NEW

17. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf  Welcome amiibo  3,201 / 205,098

18. [PSV] World Election  3,017 / NEW

19. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (4,990 Yen Edition)  2,792 / 366,844

20. [NSW] 1-2-Switch  2,636 / 233,737

Het is natuurlijk logisch dat de Nintendo Switch eveneens de hardware-verkopen domineert. Het platform springt - samen met de PlayStation 4 - over de New Nintendo 2DS LL die logischerwijs terugvalt na zijn debuut vorige week. Het verval is gelukkig niet te groot zodat deze zijn 3D broertje voorblijft.

Switch  98,999 (31,906)

PlayStation 4  23,841 (28,569)

New 2DS LL  17,717 (43,315)

New 3DS LL  13,108 (12,101)

PlayStation 4 Pro  7,037 (7,649)

PlayStation Vita  4,545 (4,655)

2DS  2,300 (1,901)

New 3DS  1,020 (1,242)

Wii U  176 (146)

PlayStation 3  142 (129)

Xbox One  77 (200)

Het was een week waarin Splatoon 2 absoluut domineerde, de concurrentie werd gedegradeerd tot een bijrolletje. Zo verkocht Laytons Mystery Journey - een andere debutant - net iets meer dan 10% van Splatoon 2. Ook andere nieuwkomers komen niet in de buurt.



