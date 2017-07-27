 
27 Juli 2017 
26 Juli 2017 
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy toont Western Ghats
(0) 
 (0) 
Absolver toont wapens en krachten
Spetterende launchtrailer Splatoon 2
(1) 
(1) 
Danganronpa: Another Episode - Ultra Despair Girls
Packshot Sunday - Deel 211
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Nieuws:

Charts Japan: Splatoon 2 degradeert concurrentie


Door Joni Philips op 27-07-2017 om 05:34 		Bron: Gematsu

Japans onderzoeksbureau Media Create zorgt wekelijks voor een compleet overzicht van de Japanse verkoopcijfers. Het geeft ons een inzicht in de verkopen op een wekelijkse basis. Het bedrijf geeft ons nu de verkopen tussen 17 tot 23 juli 2017.

Het was een week waarin Splatoon 2 absoluut domineerde, de concurrentie werd gedegradeerd tot een bijrolletje. Zo verkocht Laytons Mystery Journey - een andere debutant - net iets meer dan 10% van Splatoon 2. Ook andere nieuwkomers komen niet in de buurt.
    01. [NSW] Splatoon 2  648,085 / NEW
    02. [3DS] Laytons Mystery Journey  70,867 / NEW
    03. [3DS] Hey! Pikmin  21,628 / 87,494
    04. [3DS] Sumikko Gurashi: Koko, Dokonan Desu?  20,883 / NEW
    05. [PS4] Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age  19,049 / 119,813
    06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe  12,980 / 588,028
    07. [NSW] Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star  10,247 / NEW
    08. [NSW] ARMS  7,984 / 177,987
    09. [PS4] Gundam Versus  6,665 / 143,844
    10. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild- 5,989 / 543,016
    11. [3DS] Pokemon Sun/Moon  5,276 / 3,295,102
    12. [PS4] Under Night In-Birth Exe:Latest  5,013 / NEW
    13. [3DS] Ever Oasis  4,511 / 18,835
    14. [3DS] Monster Hunter XX  3,354 / 1,546,392
    15. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition  3,331 / 1,180,284
    16. [NSW] Cars 3  3,220 / NEW
    17. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf  Welcome amiibo  3,201 / 205,098
    18. [PSV] World Election  3,017 / NEW
    19. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (4,990 Yen Edition)  2,792 / 366,844
    20. [NSW] 1-2-Switch  2,636 / 233,737
Het is natuurlijk logisch dat de Nintendo Switch eveneens de hardware-verkopen domineert. Het platform springt - samen met de PlayStation 4 - over de New Nintendo 2DS LL die logischerwijs terugvalt na zijn debuut vorige week. Het verval is gelukkig niet te groot zodat deze zijn 3D broertje voorblijft.
    Switch  98,999 (31,906)
    PlayStation 4  23,841 (28,569)
    New 2DS LL  17,717 (43,315)
    New 3DS LL  13,108 (12,101)
    PlayStation 4 Pro  7,037 (7,649)
    PlayStation Vita  4,545 (4,655)
    2DS  2,300 (1,901)
    New 3DS  1,020 (1,242)
    Wii U  176 (146)
    PlayStation 3  142 (129)
    Xbox One  77 (200)


