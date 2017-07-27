Charts Japan: Splatoon 2 degradeert concurrentie

|
Japans onderzoeksbureau Media Create zorgt wekelijks voor een compleet overzicht van de Japanse verkoopcijfers. Het geeft ons een inzicht in de verkopen op een wekelijkse basis. Het bedrijf geeft ons nu de verkopen tussen 17 tot 23 juli 2017.
Het was een week waarin Splatoon 2 absoluut domineerde, de concurrentie werd gedegradeerd tot een bijrolletje. Zo verkocht Laytons Mystery Journey - een andere debutant - net iets meer dan 10% van Splatoon 2. Ook andere nieuwkomers komen niet in de buurt.
01. [NSW] Splatoon 2 648,085 / NEW
Het is natuurlijk logisch dat de Nintendo Switch eveneens de hardware-verkopen domineert. Het platform springt - samen met de PlayStation 4 - over de New Nintendo 2DS LL die logischerwijs terugvalt na zijn debuut vorige week. Het verval is gelukkig niet te groot zodat deze zijn 3D broertje voorblijft.
02. [3DS] Laytons Mystery Journey 70,867 / NEW
03. [3DS] Hey! Pikmin 21,628 / 87,494
04. [3DS] Sumikko Gurashi: Koko, Dokonan Desu? 20,883 / NEW
05. [PS4] Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age 19,049 / 119,813
06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 12,980 / 588,028
07. [NSW] Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star 10,247 / NEW
08. [NSW] ARMS 7,984 / 177,987
09. [PS4] Gundam Versus 6,665 / 143,844
10. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild- 5,989 / 543,016
11. [3DS] Pokemon Sun/Moon 5,276 / 3,295,102
12. [PS4] Under Night In-Birth Exe:Latest 5,013 / NEW
13. [3DS] Ever Oasis 4,511 / 18,835
14. [3DS] Monster Hunter XX 3,354 / 1,546,392
15. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition 3,331 / 1,180,284
16. [NSW] Cars 3 3,220 / NEW
17. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Welcome amiibo 3,201 / 205,098
18. [PSV] World Election 3,017 / NEW
19. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (4,990 Yen Edition) 2,792 / 366,844
20. [NSW] 1-2-Switch 2,636 / 233,737
Switch 98,999 (31,906)
PlayStation 4 23,841 (28,569)
New 2DS LL 17,717 (43,315)
New 3DS LL 13,108 (12,101)
PlayStation 4 Pro 7,037 (7,649)
PlayStation Vita 4,545 (4,655)
2DS 2,300 (1,901)
New 3DS 1,020 (1,242)
Wii U 176 (146)
PlayStation 3 142 (129)
Xbox One 77 (200)