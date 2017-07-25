Update PlayStation Store - 24/07/2017

|
Wekelijks vult Sony Computer Entertainment Europe de PlayStation Store aan met allerlei PlayStation items. Wij overlopen nu eens de belangrijke inhoud, zoals de downloadbare games.
De volledige inhoud kan hier bekeken worden. Onderstaande lijst toont de belangrijkste nieuwkomers.
PlayStation 4
Aven Colony [25-07]
Pyre [25-07]
Tiny Trax VR [25-07]
Infinite Minigolf [25-07]
Super Cloudbuilt [25-07]
Smashbox Arena [25-07]
Fallen Legion Bundle [25-07]
CIRCUIT BREAKERS [25-07]
Fallen Legion: Sins of an Empire [25-07]
Lost Grimoires: Stolen Kingdom [25-07]
Pressure Overdrive [25-07]
Fortnite Deluxe Founders Pack [25-07]
Fortnite Limited Edition Founders Pack [25-07]
Fortnite Standard Founders Pack [25-07]
Fortnite Super Deluxe Founders Pack [25-07]
Vostok Inc. [26-07]
Theseus [26-07]
UNBOX: NEWBIES ADVENTURE [26-07]
Sundered [28-07]
Rugby League Live 4 [28-07]
Energy Balance [28-07]
PlayStation 4 Demo
Embers of Mirrim Demo [24-07]
Lawbreakers Beta Download [25-07]
DOOM Limited Time Trial [27-07]
Nex Machina Demo [28-07]
The Town of Light Demo [28-07]
PlayStation 3
-
PlayStation 3 Demo
-
PlayStation Vita
Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion [25-07]
Collar X Malice [28-07]
PlayStation Vita Demo
-