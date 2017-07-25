 
25 Juli 2017 
24 Juli 2017 
23 Juli 2017 
22 Juli 2017 
21 Juli 2017 
20 Juli 2017 
19 Juli 2017 
18 Juli 2017 
17 Juli 2017 
16 Juli 2017 
15 Juli 2017 
14 Juli 2017 
13 Juli 2017 
12 Juli 2017 
Nieuws:

Update PlayStation Store - 24/07/2017


Door Joni Philips op 25-07-2017 om 05:33 		Bron: PlayStation Blog

Wekelijks vult Sony Computer Entertainment Europe de PlayStation Store aan met allerlei PlayStation items. Wij overlopen nu eens de belangrijke inhoud, zoals de downloadbare games.

De volledige inhoud kan hier bekeken worden. Onderstaande lijst toont de belangrijkste nieuwkomers.
    PlayStation 4
    Aven Colony [25-07]
    Pyre [25-07]
    Tiny Trax VR [25-07]
    Infinite Minigolf [25-07]
    Super Cloudbuilt [25-07]
    Smashbox Arena [25-07]
    Fallen Legion Bundle [25-07]
    CIRCUIT BREAKERS [25-07]
    Fallen Legion: Sins of an Empire [25-07]
    Lost Grimoires: Stolen Kingdom [25-07]
    Pressure Overdrive [25-07]
    Fortnite  Deluxe Founders Pack [25-07]
    Fortnite  Limited Edition Founders Pack [25-07]
    Fortnite  Standard Founders Pack [25-07]
    Fortnite  Super Deluxe Founders Pack [25-07]
    Vostok Inc. [26-07]
    Theseus [26-07]
    UNBOX: NEWBIES ADVENTURE [26-07]
    Sundered [28-07]
    Rugby League Live 4 [28-07]
    Energy Balance [28-07]

    PlayStation 4 Demo
    Embers of Mirrim Demo [24-07]
    Lawbreakers Beta Download [25-07]
    DOOM  Limited Time Trial [27-07]
    Nex Machina Demo [28-07]
    The Town of Light Demo [28-07]

    PlayStation 3
    -

    PlayStation 3 Demo
    -

    PlayStation Vita
    Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion [25-07]
    Collar X Malice [28-07]

    PlayStation Vita Demo
    -


