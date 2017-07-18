 
Nieuws:

Update PlayStation Store - 18/07/2017


Door Joni Philips op 18-07-2017 om 05:33 		Bron: PlayStation Blog

Wekelijks vult Sony Computer Entertainment Europe de PlayStation Store aan met allerlei PlayStation items. Wij overlopen nu eens de belangrijke inhoud, zoals de downloadbare games.

De volledige inhoud kan hier bekeken worden. Onderstaande lijst toont de belangrijkste nieuwkomers.
    PlayStation 4
    Children of Zodiarcs [18-07]
    Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles [18-07]
    The Girl and the Robot [18-07]
    SUPERHOT VR [19-07]
    SUPERHOT MIND IS SOFTWARE BUNDLE [19-07]
    SUPERHOT [19-07]
    THE IDOLMASTER CINDERELLA GIRLS VIEWING REVOLUTION [19-07]
    ACA NEOGEO KING OF THE MONSTERS [20-07]
    Fortnite  Standard Founders Pack [21-07]
    Fortnite  Deluxe Founders Pack [21-07]
    Fortnite  Super Deluxe Founders Pack [21-07]
    Fortnite  Limited Edition Founders Pack [21-07]
    Euro Fishing: Urban Edition [21-07]
    Conga Master [21-07]

    PlayStation 4 Demo
    The Surge  Trial [19-07]
    Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 Online Beta [20-07]
    Happy Dungeons Open Beta [21-07]

    PlayStation 3
    -

    PlayStation 3 Demo
    -

    PlayStation Vita
    -

    PlayStation Vita Demo
    -


Titel:
PlayStation Store
Type:
Feature
Releasedatum:
23-03-2007
Ontwikkelaar:
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Uitgever:
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Media:
Geen media gevonden


