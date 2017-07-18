Nieuws: Update PlayStation Store - 18/07/2017

Door Joni Philips op 18-07-2017 om 05:33 Bron: PlayStation Blog Wekelijks vult Sony Computer Entertainment Europe de PlayStation Store aan met allerlei PlayStation items. Wij overlopen nu eens de belangrijke inhoud, zoals de downloadbare games.

PlayStation 4

Children of Zodiarcs [18-07]

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles [18-07]

The Girl and the Robot [18-07]

SUPERHOT VR [19-07]

SUPERHOT MIND IS SOFTWARE BUNDLE [19-07]

SUPERHOT [19-07]

THE IDOLMASTER CINDERELLA GIRLS VIEWING REVOLUTION [19-07]

ACA NEOGEO KING OF THE MONSTERS [20-07]

Fortnite  Standard Founders Pack [21-07]

Fortnite  Deluxe Founders Pack [21-07]

Fortnite  Super Deluxe Founders Pack [21-07]

Fortnite  Limited Edition Founders Pack [21-07]

Euro Fishing: Urban Edition [21-07]

Conga Master [21-07]



PlayStation 4 Demo

The Surge  Trial [19-07]

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 Online Beta [20-07]

Happy Dungeons Open Beta [21-07]



PlayStation 3

-



PlayStation 3 Demo

-



PlayStation Vita

-



PlayStation Vita Demo

-

