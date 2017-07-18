Update PlayStation Store - 18/07/2017

|
Wekelijks vult Sony Computer Entertainment Europe de PlayStation Store aan met allerlei PlayStation items. Wij overlopen nu eens de belangrijke inhoud, zoals de downloadbare games.
De volledige inhoud kan hier bekeken worden. Onderstaande lijst toont de belangrijkste nieuwkomers.
PlayStation 4
Children of Zodiarcs [18-07]
Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles [18-07]
The Girl and the Robot [18-07]
SUPERHOT VR [19-07]
SUPERHOT MIND IS SOFTWARE BUNDLE [19-07]
SUPERHOT [19-07]
THE IDOLMASTER CINDERELLA GIRLS VIEWING REVOLUTION [19-07]
ACA NEOGEO KING OF THE MONSTERS [20-07]
Fortnite Standard Founders Pack [21-07]
Fortnite Deluxe Founders Pack [21-07]
Fortnite Super Deluxe Founders Pack [21-07]
Fortnite Limited Edition Founders Pack [21-07]
Euro Fishing: Urban Edition [21-07]
Conga Master [21-07]
PlayStation 4 Demo
The Surge Trial [19-07]
Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 Online Beta [20-07]
Happy Dungeons Open Beta [21-07]
PlayStation 3
-
PlayStation 3 Demo
-
PlayStation Vita
-
PlayStation Vita Demo
-