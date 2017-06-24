 
24 Juni 2017 
Nieuws:

Square Enix denkt aan Final Fantasy XIV ports


24-06-2017

Momenteel is Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn alleen speelbaar op PC en PlayStation 4, maar Square Enix probeert de game al even naar andere platforms te brengen. Liefst zouden ze de game zowel op Switch als Xbox One lanceren.

Producer Naoki Yoshida heeft laten weten dat deze versies nog steeds op hun agenda staan, maar dat ze een akkoord nodig hebben met Microsoft en Nintendo betreffende de online infrastructuur. Dat betreft dan onder andere cross-platform gameplay en patch-structuur. Pas als er een handshake is, kunnen ze verder gaan.
    Of course with an MMORPG, once it launches and starts going into live services and operations, there will be a community. No matter how small it dwindles down to, we have to be responsible for taking care of those communities. It would become an obstacle if the first-party or manufacturer changed how patches are being implemented or online regulations. Some of our external parties regulations dont have MMORPGs in mind in terms of how theyre regulating their online activities. Those can become a hurdle when we consider operating FFXIV for an extended period of time, and so when I talk to those first-party companies, I ask them, Do you have the capability to prepare for that, do you have the resolve that youre going to make sure to take responsibility and take care of those, do you have that willingness?


14:22  The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
Titel:
Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
Type:
Game
Releasedatum:
27-08-2013
Ontwikkelaar:
Square Enix
Uitgever:
Square Enix
Media:








Meer media


