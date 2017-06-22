 
Nieuws:

Update PlayStation Store - 20/06/2017


Door Joni Philips op 22-06-2017 om 07:56 		Bron: PlayStation Blog

Wekelijks vult Sony Computer Entertainment Europe de PlayStation Store aan met allerlei PlayStation items. Wij overlopen nu eens de belangrijke inhoud, zoals de downloadbare games.

De volledige inhoud kan hier bekeken worden. Onderstaande lijst toont de belangrijkste nieuwkomers.
    PlayStation 4
    Fantastic Contraption [19-06]
    Nex Machina [20-06]
    Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Collectors Edition [20-06]
    Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition [20-06]
    Island Flight Simulator [20-06]
    Lili: Child of Geos [20-06]
    Blasting Agent: Ultimate Edition [20-06]
    I Want To Be Human [20-06]
    Chess Ultra [21-06]
    5.1 Digerati Bundle 5 Pack Part 1 [21-06]
    Onigiri [21-06]
    Dead by Daylight: Special Edition [23-06]
    Get Even [23-06]
    Rockstar Games PS2 Classics Bundle [23-06]
    Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls [23-06]
    Ctrl [23-06]

    PlayStation 4 Demo
    -

    PlayStation 3
    Steredenn [21-06]

    PlayStation 3 Demo
    -

    PlayStation Vita
    Blasting Agent: Ultimate Edition [20-06]
    Nurse Love Addiction [22-06]

    PlayStation Vita Demo
    -


Titel:
PlayStation Store
Type:
Feature
Releasedatum:
23-03-2007
Ontwikkelaar:
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Uitgever:
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Media:
Geen media gevonden


