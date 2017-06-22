Update PlayStation Store - 20/06/2017

|
Wekelijks vult Sony Computer Entertainment Europe de PlayStation Store aan met allerlei PlayStation items. Wij overlopen nu eens de belangrijke inhoud, zoals de downloadbare games.
De volledige inhoud kan hier bekeken worden. Onderstaande lijst toont de belangrijkste nieuwkomers.
PlayStation 4
Fantastic Contraption [19-06]
Nex Machina [20-06]
Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Collectors Edition [20-06]
Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition [20-06]
Island Flight Simulator [20-06]
Lili: Child of Geos [20-06]
Blasting Agent: Ultimate Edition [20-06]
I Want To Be Human [20-06]
Chess Ultra [21-06]
5.1 Digerati Bundle 5 Pack Part 1 [21-06]
Onigiri [21-06]
Dead by Daylight: Special Edition [23-06]
Get Even [23-06]
Rockstar Games PS2 Classics Bundle [23-06]
Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls [23-06]
Ctrl [23-06]
PlayStation 4 Demo
-
PlayStation 3
Steredenn [21-06]
PlayStation 3 Demo
-
PlayStation Vita
Blasting Agent: Ultimate Edition [20-06]
Nurse Love Addiction [22-06]
PlayStation Vita Demo
-