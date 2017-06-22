Nieuws: Update PlayStation Store - 20/06/2017

Door Joni Philips op 22-06-2017 om 07:56 Bron: PlayStation Blog Wekelijks vult Sony Computer Entertainment Europe de PlayStation Store aan met allerlei PlayStation items. Wij overlopen nu eens de belangrijke inhoud, zoals de downloadbare games.

PlayStation 4

Fantastic Contraption [19-06]

Nex Machina [20-06]

Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Collectors Edition [20-06]

Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition [20-06]

Island Flight Simulator [20-06]

Lili: Child of Geos [20-06]

Blasting Agent: Ultimate Edition [20-06]

I Want To Be Human [20-06]

Chess Ultra [21-06]

5.1 Digerati Bundle 5 Pack Part 1 [21-06]

Onigiri [21-06]

Dead by Daylight: Special Edition [23-06]

Get Even [23-06]

Rockstar Games PS2 Classics Bundle [23-06]

Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls [23-06]

Ctrl [23-06]



PlayStation 4 Demo

-



PlayStation 3

Steredenn [21-06]



PlayStation 3 Demo

-



PlayStation Vita

Blasting Agent: Ultimate Edition [20-06]

Nurse Love Addiction [22-06]



PlayStation Vita Demo

-

De volledige inhoud kan hier bekeken worden. Onderstaande lijst toont de belangrijkste nieuwkomers. Tweeten



Andere berichten over PlayStation Store [14-06-2017] Update PlayStation Store - 13/06/2017 [08-06-2017] Update PlayStation Store - 06/06/2017 [01-06-2017] Update PlayStation Store - 30/05/2017 [24-05-2017] Update PlayStation Store - 23/05/2017 [17-05-2017] Update PlayStation Store - 16/05/2017 [11-05-2017] PlayStation Store met Resident Evil aanbiedingen [10-05-2017] Update PlayStation Store - 09/05/2017 [03-05-2017] Update PlayStation Store - 02/05/2017 [19-04-2017] Update PlayStation Store - 18/04/2017 [12-04-2017] Update PlayStation Store - 11/04/2017 [06-04-2017] Paaskoopjes in PlayStation Store [05-04-2017] Update PlayStation Store - 04/04/2017 [29-03-2017] Update PlayStation Store - 28/03/2017 [23-03-2017] Update PlayStation Store - 21/03/2017 [23-03-2017] PlayStation Store met Sony koopjes [15-03-2017] Update PlayStation Store - 14/03/2017 [09-03-2017] Dubbele PlayStation Plus kortingen [08-03-2017] Update PlayStation Store - 07/03/2017 [01-03-2017] Update PlayStation Store - 28/02/2017 [22-02-2017] Update PlayStation Store - 21/02/2017 [15-02-2017] Update PlayStation Store - 14/02/2017 [09-02-2017] Sony lanceert nieuwe PlayStation Store koopjes [08-02-2017] Update PlayStation Store - 07/02/2017 [01-02-2017] Update PlayStation Store - 31/01/2017 [25-01-2017] Update PlayStation Store - 24/01/2017 [23-01-2017] Nieuwe PlayStation Store uitverkoop [18-01-2017] Update PlayStation Store - 17/01/2017 [11-01-2017] Update PlayStation Store - 10/01/2017 [23-12-2016] Gigantische uitverkoop voor PlayStation Store [20-12-2016] Update PlayStation Store - 20/12/2016 07:56 Elf plaatjes Dissidia: Final Fantasy NT

07:56 Charts Japan: De lange armen van de Switch Reacties (0) Geen reacties gevonden

Reageer

Om het Om te reageren op artikelen hoef je niet geregistreerd te zijn.Om het forum te gebruiken is registreren echter wel verplicht. Dit is een verborgen veld dat je niet hoort te kunnen zien. Gelieve dit veld leeg te laten. Dit is een verborgen checkbox die je niet hoort te kunnen zien. Gelieve hem leeg te laten.



Titel: PlayStation Store Type: Feature Releasedatum: 23-03-2007 Ontwikkelaar: Sony Interactive Entertainment Uitgever: Sony Interactive Entertainment Media: Geen media gevonden Artikelen Games Forum



