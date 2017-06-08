WipEout Omega Collection Tokyo 42 Tekken 7 Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers Nieuws: Update PlayStation Store - 06/06/2017

Door Joni Philips op 08-06-2017 om 14:46 Bron: PlayStation Blog Wekelijks vult Sony Computer Entertainment Europe de PlayStation Store aan met allerlei PlayStation items. Wij overlopen nu eens de belangrijke inhoud, zoals de downloadbare games.

PlayStation 4

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Collectors Edition [06-06]

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind [06-06]

The Town of Light [06-06]

Dreadnought Hunter Pack [06-06]

Dreadnought Mercenary Pack [06-06]

Locks Quest [06-06]

Prison Architect: All Day And A Psych [06-06]

Jump Stars [06-06]

Victor Vran [06-06]

Victor Vran Overkill Edition [06-06]

Adult Swim Games Starter Pack [06-06]

WipEout Omega Collection [07-06]

Little Nightmares Complete Edition [07-06]

Mortal Blitz [07-06]

Digerati Bundle 3 Pack Part 4 [07-06]

Perception [07-06]

Dirt 4 [09-06]

Dark Rose Valkyrie [09-06]

Hunting Simulator Day One Edition [09-06]

Cladun Returns: This Is Sengoku! [09-06]



PlayStation 4 Demo

-



PlayStation 3

-



PlayStation 3 Demo

-



PlayStation Vita

Farming Simulator 18 [06-06]

Dragons Online [07-06]

Cladun Returns: This Is Sengoku! [09-06]

Drive Girls [09-06]



PlayStation Vita Demo

-

De volledige inhoud kan hier bekeken worden. Onderstaande lijst toont de belangrijkste nieuwkomers. Tweeten



Andere berichten over PlayStation Store [01-06-2017] Update PlayStation Store - 30/05/2017 [24-05-2017] Update PlayStation Store - 23/05/2017 [17-05-2017] Update PlayStation Store - 16/05/2017 [11-05-2017] PlayStation Store met Resident Evil aanbiedingen [10-05-2017] Update PlayStation Store - 09/05/2017 [03-05-2017] Update PlayStation Store - 02/05/2017 [19-04-2017] Update PlayStation Store - 18/04/2017 [12-04-2017] Update PlayStation Store - 11/04/2017 [06-04-2017] Paaskoopjes in PlayStation Store [05-04-2017] Update PlayStation Store - 04/04/2017 [29-03-2017] Update PlayStation Store - 28/03/2017 [23-03-2017] Update PlayStation Store - 21/03/2017 [23-03-2017] PlayStation Store met Sony koopjes [15-03-2017] Update PlayStation Store - 14/03/2017 [09-03-2017] Dubbele PlayStation Plus kortingen [08-03-2017] Update PlayStation Store - 07/03/2017 [01-03-2017] Update PlayStation Store - 28/02/2017 [22-02-2017] Update PlayStation Store - 21/02/2017 [15-02-2017] Update PlayStation Store - 14/02/2017 [09-02-2017] Sony lanceert nieuwe PlayStation Store koopjes [08-02-2017] Update PlayStation Store - 07/02/2017 [01-02-2017] Update PlayStation Store - 31/01/2017 [25-01-2017] Update PlayStation Store - 24/01/2017 [23-01-2017] Nieuwe PlayStation Store uitverkoop [18-01-2017] Update PlayStation Store - 17/01/2017 [11-01-2017] Update PlayStation Store - 10/01/2017 [23-12-2016] Gigantische uitverkoop voor PlayStation Store [20-12-2016] Update PlayStation Store - 20/12/2016 [14-12-2016] Update PlayStation Store - 13/12/2016 [07-12-2016] Update PlayStation Store - 06/12/2016 14:46 Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology Trailer

14:46 Launchtrailer Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Reacties (0) Geen reacties gevonden

Reageer

Om het Om te reageren op artikelen hoef je niet geregistreerd te zijn.Om het forum te gebruiken is registreren echter wel verplicht. Dit is een verborgen veld dat je niet hoort te kunnen zien. Gelieve dit veld leeg te laten. Dit is een verborgen checkbox die je niet hoort te kunnen zien. Gelieve hem leeg te laten.



Titel: PlayStation Store Type: Feature Releasedatum: 23-03-2007 Ontwikkelaar: Sony Interactive Entertainment Uitgever: Sony Interactive Entertainment Media: Geen media gevonden Artikelen Games Forum



