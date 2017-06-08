Update PlayStation Store - 06/06/2017

|
Wekelijks vult Sony Computer Entertainment Europe de PlayStation Store aan met allerlei PlayStation items. Wij overlopen nu eens de belangrijke inhoud, zoals de downloadbare games.
De volledige inhoud kan hier bekeken worden. Onderstaande lijst toont de belangrijkste nieuwkomers.
PlayStation 4
The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Collectors Edition [06-06]
The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind [06-06]
The Town of Light [06-06]
Dreadnought Hunter Pack [06-06]
Dreadnought Mercenary Pack [06-06]
Locks Quest [06-06]
Prison Architect: All Day And A Psych [06-06]
Jump Stars [06-06]
Victor Vran [06-06]
Victor Vran Overkill Edition [06-06]
Adult Swim Games Starter Pack [06-06]
WipEout Omega Collection [07-06]
Little Nightmares Complete Edition [07-06]
Mortal Blitz [07-06]
Digerati Bundle 3 Pack Part 4 [07-06]
Perception [07-06]
Dirt 4 [09-06]
Dark Rose Valkyrie [09-06]
Hunting Simulator Day One Edition [09-06]
Cladun Returns: This Is Sengoku! [09-06]
PlayStation 4 Demo
-
PlayStation 3
-
PlayStation 3 Demo
-
PlayStation Vita
Farming Simulator 18 [06-06]
Dragons Online [07-06]
Cladun Returns: This Is Sengoku! [09-06]
Drive Girls [09-06]
PlayStation Vita Demo
-