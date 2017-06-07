 
07 Juni 2017 
06 Juni 2017 
05 Juni 2017 
04 Juni 2017 
03 Juni 2017 
02 Juni 2017 
01 Juni 2017 
31 Mei 2017 
30 Mei 2017 
29 Mei 2017 
28 Mei 2017 
Nieuws:

Little Nightmares krijgt een uitbreiding


Door Rene Groen op 07-06-2017 om 14:34 		Bron: Xbox Achievements

Vorige maand verscheen er een Accolades trailer van Little Nightmares waarin gehint leek te worden naar een uitbreiding. Via de PlayStation Store leren we nu dat dit inderdaad het geval is.

De uitbreiding, die tien Euro zal gaan kosten, heet Sacrets of the Maw. Het betreft een bonusverhaal met daarin drie nieuwe gebieden die niet in de hoofdgame te vinden zijn en we beleven dit verhaal vanuit een ander karakter dan Maw. De officiële beschrijving is als volgt:
    Unveil all the secrets of The Maw in a parallel escape story where you play as the Runaway Kid, another prisoner looking for a way out of this place of misfortune. On his journey, The Kid will explore The Depths, The Hideway and another hidden part of The Maw offering a different perspective on Sixs adventures as well as new challenges to overcome. Get Little Nightmares Secrets of The Maw and enjoy these additional stories as they become available to download.
Het wachten is nu op Bandai Namco om de aankondiging officieel te maken.


