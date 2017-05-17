Update PlayStation Store - 16/05/2017

|
Wekelijks vult Sony Computer Entertainment Europe de PlayStation Store aan met allerlei PlayStation items. Wij overlopen nu eens de belangrijke inhoud, zoals de downloadbare games.
De volledige inhoud kan hier bekeken worden. Onderstaande lijst toont de belangrijkste nieuwkomers.
PlayStation 4
The Surge [16-05]
CrossOut `Lavabird Founder Bundle [16-05]
Crossout `Armored turtle? Founder Bundle [16-05]
Future Unfolding [16-05]
Skyforge: The Risen Exiles Class Bundle [16-05]
Seasons after Fall [16-05]
Skyforge: Monk Quickplay Pack [16-05]
Skyforge: Necromancer Quickplay Pack [16-05]
Skyforge: Warlock/Witch Quickplay Pack[16-05]
ACA Neo Geo The King of Fighters 95 [16-05]
Farpoint [17-05]
Injustice 2 Standard Edition [18-05]
Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition [18-05]
Tango Fiesta [17-05]
Dick Wilde [17-05]
Elliot Quest [17-05]
ACA Neo Geo Galaxy Fight: Universal Warriors [17-05]
Black & White Bushido [17-05]
Uncanny Valley Digerati Bundle 6 Pack Part 1 [17-05]
Portal Knights Sapphire Throne Edition [19-05]
Shadow Warrior Complete Collection [19-05]
Shadow Warrior 2 [19-05]
Akibas Beat [19-05]
Skylar & Plux: Adventure on Clover Island [19-05]
Chroma Squad [19-05]
PlayStation 4 Demo
Oceanhorn Monster of Uncharted Seas [16-05]
PlayStation 3
-
PlayStation 3 Demo
-
PlayStation Vita
Oceanhorn Monster of Uncharted Seas [17-05]
Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds [19-05]
Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy [19-05]
PlayStation Vita Demo
-