Update PlayStation Store - 16/05/2017

Door Joni Philips op 17-05-2017 om 08:44 Bron: PlayStation Blog Wekelijks vult Sony Computer Entertainment Europe de PlayStation Store aan met allerlei PlayStation items. Wij overlopen nu eens de belangrijke inhoud, zoals de downloadbare games.

PlayStation 4

The Surge [16-05]

CrossOut  `Lavabird Founder Bundle [16-05]

Crossout  `Armored turtle? Founder Bundle [16-05]

Future Unfolding [16-05]

Skyforge: The Risen Exiles  Class Bundle [16-05]

Seasons after Fall [16-05]

Skyforge: Monk Quickplay Pack [16-05]

Skyforge: Necromancer Quickplay Pack [16-05]

Skyforge: Warlock/Witch Quickplay Pack[16-05]

ACA Neo Geo The King of Fighters 95 [16-05]

Farpoint [17-05]

Injustice 2  Standard Edition [18-05]

Injustice 2  Ultimate Edition [18-05]

Tango Fiesta [17-05]

Dick Wilde [17-05]

Elliot Quest [17-05]

ACA Neo Geo Galaxy Fight: Universal Warriors [17-05]

Black & White Bushido [17-05]

Uncanny Valley  Digerati Bundle 6 Pack Part 1 [17-05]

Portal Knights  Sapphire Throne Edition [19-05]

Shadow Warrior Complete Collection [19-05]

Shadow Warrior 2 [19-05]

Akibas Beat [19-05]

Skylar & Plux: Adventure on Clover Island [19-05]

Chroma Squad [19-05]





PlayStation 4 Demo

Oceanhorn  Monster of Uncharted Seas [16-05]



PlayStation 3

-



PlayStation 3 Demo

-



PlayStation Vita

Oceanhorn  Monster of Uncharted Seas [17-05]

Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds [19-05]

Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy [19-05]



PlayStation Vita Demo

-

