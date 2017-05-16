 
Home   Forum   Archief   Redactie   Contact   Bedrijven   Games    
 
  GamedPCPS VitaNintendo 3DSWii UNintendo SwitchPlaystation 3Playstation 4Xbox 360Xbox OneAppMisc    
16 Mei 2017 
ARMS Direct verschijnt woensdag om middernacht
 (0) 
Achievements The Surge
 (0) 
Toch geen nieuwe Thief in ontwikkeling
 (0) 
War of the Planet of the Apes in filmtrailer
 (0) 
Pokémon GO krijgt rock-event vanaf 18 mei
 (0) 
Ace Combat 7 vliegt naar 2018
 (0) 
Nieuwe beelden van Sundered
 (0) 
Launchtrailer Seasons After Fall
 (0) 
Ghost Recon: Wildlands DLC op 30 mei
 (1) 
Phantom Dust verschijnt morgen, is gratis
 (0) 
Injustice 2 toont verhalende launchtrailer
 (0) 
Nieuwe Gundam Versus video
 (0) 
One Piece: Unlimited World Red naar Westen
 (0) 
Beelden Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers
(1) 
Nieuwe info Assassin's Creed: Origins?
 (3) 
15 Mei 2017 
[Upd.] LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 aangekondigd
 (3) 
Tokyo 42 toont zijn multiplayer
 (0) 
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy deelt info
 (2) 
[E3] [Upd.] Halo 6 maakt geen opwachting
 (16) 
Binding of Isaac studio met nieuw IP
 (0) 
Trailer One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe
 (0) 
We Happy Few toont nieuwe animatie
 (0) 
Zing mee met het Magikarp-lied!
 (1) 
The Legend of Zelda naar smartphones?
 (0) 
SEGA gaat grote IP's laten herleven
 (8) 
Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy
 (0) 
14 Mei 2017 
Packshot Sunday - Deel 206
 (1) 
One Piece: Unlimited World Red krijgt Deluxe Edition
 (0) 
WipEout Omega Collection toont splitscreen modus
 (0) 
Crash Bandicoot met Rock It Trailer
 (0) 
Soundtrack Video Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
 (0) 
Fire Emblem Echoes toont helden
 (2) 
13 Mei 2017 
Birthdays the Beginning
 (0) 
Half-Life 2 VR mod op Steam Greenlight, met trailer
 (1) 
Ever Oasis laat wijde landschappen zien
 (0) 
Xbox One met Backward Compatibility Super Sale
 (5) 
Crash Bandicoot duikt de sneeuw in
 (5) 
PaRappa + Gitaroo = Project Rap Rabbit
 (0) 
Launchtrailer The Surge
 (0) 
Tropico studio komt met Surviving Mars
 (0) 
Prey update gaat problemen te lijf
 (2) 
Xbox One krijgt toetsenbordondersteuning
 (0) 
Shadow Warrior 2 op 19 mei naar consoles
 (1) 
Alan Wake verdwijnt van Steam en Xbox
 (7) 
Be Fearless Dev Diary van DiRT 4
 (0) 
12 Mei 2017 
Launchtrailer Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition
 (1) 
Nieuwe Thief game en film in ontwikkeling?
 (0) 
Arizona Sunshine naar PlayStation VR
 (0) 
Physics puzzelgame Claybook aangekondigd
 (0) 
Farpoint vertelt over speciale VR Aim Controller
 (4) 
TESO: Morrowind duikt in politieke intriges
 (0) 
Prey
 (6) 
Trailer COD: BOIII Zombies Chronicles
 (0) 
PlayStation 4 Pro met 4K games trailer
 (15) 
Street Fighter V's Ed krijgt uitgebreide introductie
 (0) 
Launchtrailer Injustice 2 Mobile
 (0) 
Shantae: Half-Genie Hero naar Switch
 (1) 
Karaktertrailer Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology
 (0) 
Gelekt Red Dead screenshot is Wild West Online
 (6) 
Op naar de Junk Yard met Arms
 (0) 
Lizardmen Trailer voor Total War: Warhammer II
 (0) 
Sonic Mania toont Flying Battery Zone
 (1) 
11 Mei 2017 
[E3] Nintendo maakt plannen bekend
 (12) 
Absolver legt gevechtstechnieken uit
 (0) 
Dynasty Warriors 9 met open wereld, screenshots
 (0) 
Payday 2 krijgt virtual reality modus
 (0) 
Mass Effect IP voorlopig in ijskast?
 (7) 
Quake Champions toont Visor Champion
 (0) 
RiME past Nintendo Switch prijs aan
 (0) 
Gran Turismo Sport toont Porsche in actie
 (0) 
System Shock 3 toont concept artwork
 (0) 
Japanse musical trailers voor PlayStation 4
 (0) 
Square Enix verder zonder IO Interactive
 (0) 
Charts Japan: Geen nieuwtjes in Golden Week
 (0) 
Half uurtje vechten met Tekken 7
 (1) 
PlayStation Store met Resident Evil aanbiedingen
 (5) 
Tweetal clips van Arms
 (0) 
10 Mei 2017 
Red Dead Redemption 2 lekt screenshot?
 (7) 
[Upd. 2] Vanquish verschijnt 25 mei op PC
 (1) 
Losse Switch Dock vanaf 23 juni verkrijgbaar
 (5) 
FFXIV: Stormblood in drie nieuwe screenshots
 (0) 
Nieuwe BioWare IP naar fiscaal jaar 2019
 (2) 
TESO: Morrowind vertelt over grote familienamen
 (0) 
Zheros & Zheros: The Forgotten Land
 (0) 
Launchtrailer LocoRoco Remastered
 (1) 
Prey uitgespeeld in 18 minuten
 (5) 
Opwindende Big Bud trailer Farming Simulator 17
 (0) 
In nieuwe Need for Speed kun je 'gewoon' offline
 (2) 
Raiders of the Broken Planet met vier campagnes
 (0) 
RTS Ancestors aangekondigd voor PC en One
 (0) 
Tekken 7 krijgt PlayStation 4 bundels
 (0) 
Dragon Quest Heroes II
 (1) 
Tokyo 42 verschijnt later deze maand
 (0) 
RiME toont eerste vijandelijke ontmoeting
 (1) 
Alles wat je moet weten over Injustice 2
 (0) 
Exdeath voor Dissidia: Final Fantasy
 (0) 
Achievements en trailer NBA Playgrounds
 (0) 
Marvel heeft meer onaangekondigde titels
 (1) 
Dreamfall Chapters
 (3) 
King of Fighters XIV deze maand naar steam
 (0) 
Akiba's Beat met Maids Trailer
 (0) 
Launchtrailer Birthdays the Beginning
 (0) 
Project CARS 2 onthult Ultra Edition
 (1) 
Skylar & Plux in Coming Soon-trailer
 (0) 
Update PlayStation Store - 09/05/2017
 (1) 
09 Mei 2017 
[Upd.] Caligula Effect loopt vertraging op
 (1) 
[Upd.] Eerste screenshot AC: Origins?
 (9) 
World to the West
 (0) 
Karaktertrailer voor Tekken 7
 (0) 
Heroes of the Storm zet D.Va in spotlights
 (0) 
Thumper met gameplaytrailer
 (0) 
Nieuwe teaser naar PC port Vanquish?
 (2) 
COD: BOIII Zombies Chronicles in trailer
 (0) 
Setje screenshots voor Dragon Quest XI
 (1) 
Reclamespot Fire Emblem Echoes
 (1) 
Nieuwe plaatjes Knack 2
 (3) 
God of War in 2018?
 (11) 
Ed demonstreert zijn Street Fighter V kunsten
 (0) 
Charts Japan: Mario Kart 8 boost de Switch
 (0) 
08 Mei 2017 
Nieuwe Far Cry is een western?
 (11) 
MXGP 3 met Customisation trailer
 (0) 
Agents of Mayhem toont Franchise Force
 (1) 
Dead Island 2 nog altijd in leven
 (0) 
Starbreeze zet games centraal in stream
 (0) 
Ontwikkelaarsdagboek Total War: Arena
 (0) 
Just Cause 3: Gold Edition
 (1) 
Injustice 2 speelbaar in eSports competitie
 (0) 
Shaquille O'Neal op cover NBA 2K18
 (0) 
Wonder Woman in actievolle trailer
 (3) 
Nioh: Dragon of the North
 (0) 
Nieuwe Assassin's Creed heet Origins, in Egypte?
 (15) 
Eerste plaatjes Cladun Returns: This is Sengoku!
 (0) 
Openingsvideo Dark Rose Valkyrie
 (0) 
The Goonies voor LEGO Dimensions
 (0) 
07 Mei 2017 
Een eerste blik op de Nintendo 2DS XL
 (0) 
Packshot Sunday - Deel 205
 (0) 
Uitgebreide blik op Hey! Pikmin
 (0) 
Hernieuwde introductie voor Ever Oasis
 (0) 
Rocket Racoon laat gezicht zien in MVC: Infinite
 (0) 
Project Cars studio met Hollywood project
 (0) 
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
 (2) 
ELEX met in-game beelden
 (0) 
Rime video gaat in op de wereld
 (0) 
tinyBuild met teaser voor nieuwe game
 (0) 
Flink uitstel voor Overkills The Walking Dead
 (0) 
Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy
Packshot Sunday - Deel 206
Birthdays the Beginning
Prey
Nieuws:

Ace Combat 7 vliegt naar 2018


Door Rene Groen op 16-05-2017 om 16:14

Eind 2015 leerden we dat er een nieuwe Ace Combat onderweg is naar de PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 en PlayStation VR. Het spel moest eigenlijk later dit jaar verschijnen maar helaas kunnen we een streep door deze plannen zetten.

Franchise Director Kazutoki Kono heeft middels een open brief aangegeven dat de game is doorgeschoven naar volgend jaar. Als reden geven ze optimalisatie aan, iets waar ze duidelijk wat meer tijd voor nodig hebben. De gehele brief is hieronder te lezen.
quote:
Dear Ace Combatants,

I wanted to take this opportunity to speak directly to you, our loyal ACE COMBAT fans, and give you a first-hand update on the launch timing for ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN. The Project ACES team and I have been working hard on ACE COMBAT 7 and were determined to achieve the vision we have set for the game. In order to reach that vision, we have decided to move the launch of ACE COMBAT 7 to 2018.

We would have loved to launch ACE COMBAT 7 at the end of 2017 as we originally intended, but doing so would compromise our goal for the game. We take our art very seriously and that means we have instead chosen to devote additional time and effort to perfect and optimize this newest chapter of the ACE COMBAT saga.

The combination of the Unreal 4 Engine and the power of current generation consoles and PC hardware have literally opened the skies of opportunity to us to develop the best ACE COMBAT experience to-date. At no other time in ACE COMBATs 20+ year history has gaming technology allowed us to deliver the minute details of flight combat - such as cloud cover and air currents  or give players a new way to experience dogfights and attack sorties through hardware such as the new PlayStation VR.

Well have a lot more information and details to share with you in the coming months, starting at E3 2017 where we plan to reveal a brand-new demo showcasing one of the non-VR missions in ACE COMBAT 7 for the first time ever!

On behalf of the entire Project ACES team, I want to thank you all for your patience and for your continued support.

Sincerely,
Kazutoki Kono  ACE COMBAT Franchise Director


16:22  Pokémon GO krijgt rock-event vanaf 18 mei
16:11  Nieuwe beelden van Sundered
 Reacties (0)
Geen reacties gevonden

 Reageer
Om te reageren op artikelen hoef je niet geregistreerd te zijn.
Om het forum te gebruiken is registreren echter wel verplicht.


Titel:
Ace Combat 7
Type:
Game
Releasedatum:
TBA
Ontwikkelaar:
Bandai Namco
Uitgever:
Bandai Namco
Media:
Geen media gevonden


Copyright © 2003 - 2017 Gamed.nl | Headliner.nl | RSS Feed | Disclaimer