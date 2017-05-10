Zheros & Zheros: The Forgotten Land Dreamfall Chapters Packshot Sunday - Deel 205 Cities Skylines: Xbox One Edition Nieuws: Achievements en trailer NBA Playgrounds

Door Rene Groen op 10-05-2017 om 10:07 Bron: Xbox Achievements Basketbaltitels zijn in te delen in twee categorieën; de simulaties die draaien om realisme en de arcades waarin dit realisme naar de achtergrond is gedrukt. NBA Playgrounds valt in de laatstgenoemde categorie en is een ode aan titels als NBA Jam. Het spel is inmiddels beschikbaar en dus kun je direct aan de slag om de onderstaande Achievements te verdienen. Daarbij is de launchtrailer ondertussen ook verschenen, deze kun je onder de Achievements bekijken. Fifty Deep 50

Unlock the first 50 players



First Taste of Victory 50

Win your first game



Hail Mary 50

Score from your backcourt without using a lottery pick.



The Gold Standard 50

Reach gold level with one player



Your Pain, My Gain 50

Activate 5 Lottery Picks in the same game



Aerial Attack Ace 50

Execute 50 alley-oops



Buzzer Beater Boss 50

Score at the last second



Bad Slama Jama 50

Score 100 dunks



Deadly From Downtown 100

Score 150 three-pointers



Bracket Beast 100

Win all 6 initial tournaments



Keep It 100 100

Unlock the first 100 players



Rise to the Challenge 100

Unlock all tournament challenges



Earn a Buck Fiddy 200

Unlock the first 150 players



