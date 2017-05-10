Achievements en trailer NBA Playgrounds

Basketbaltitels zijn in te delen in twee categorieën; de simulaties die draaien om realisme en de arcades waarin dit realisme naar de achtergrond is gedrukt. NBA Playgrounds valt in de laatstgenoemde categorie en is een ode aan titels als NBA Jam. Het spel is inmiddels beschikbaar en dus kun je direct aan de slag om de onderstaande Achievements te verdienen. Daarbij is de launchtrailer ondertussen ook verschenen, deze kun je onder de Achievements bekijken.
Fifty Deep 50
Unlock the first 50 players
First Taste of Victory 50
Win your first game
Hail Mary 50
Score from your backcourt without using a lottery pick.
The Gold Standard 50
Reach gold level with one player
Your Pain, My Gain 50
Activate 5 Lottery Picks in the same game
Aerial Attack Ace 50
Execute 50 alley-oops
Buzzer Beater Boss 50
Score at the last second
Bad Slama Jama 50
Score 100 dunks
Deadly From Downtown 100
Score 150 three-pointers
Bracket Beast 100
Win all 6 initial tournaments
Keep It 100 100
Unlock the first 100 players
Rise to the Challenge 100
Unlock all tournament challenges
Earn a Buck Fiddy 200
Unlock the first 150 players