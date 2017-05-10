 
10 Mei 2017 
09 Mei 2017 
08 Mei 2017 
07 Mei 2017 
06 Mei 2017 
05 Mei 2017 
04 Mei 2017 
03 Mei 2017 
02 Mei 2017 
01 Mei 2017 
Nieuws:

Achievements en trailer NBA Playgrounds


Door Rene Groen op 10-05-2017 om 10:07 		Bron: Xbox Achievements

Basketbaltitels zijn in te delen in twee categorieën; de simulaties die draaien om realisme en de arcades waarin dit realisme naar de achtergrond is gedrukt. NBA Playgrounds valt in de laatstgenoemde categorie en is een ode aan titels als NBA Jam. Het spel is inmiddels beschikbaar en dus kun je direct aan de slag om de onderstaande Achievements te verdienen. Daarbij is de launchtrailer ondertussen ook verschenen, deze kun je onder de Achievements bekijken.

    Fifty Deep 50
    Unlock the first 50 players

    First Taste of Victory 50
    Win your first game

    Hail Mary 50
    Score from your backcourt without using a lottery pick.

    The Gold Standard 50
    Reach gold level with one player

    Your Pain, My Gain 50
    Activate 5 Lottery Picks in the same game

    Aerial Attack Ace 50
    Execute 50 alley-oops

    Buzzer Beater Boss 50
    Score at the last second

    Bad Slama Jama 50
    Score 100 dunks

    Deadly From Downtown 100
    Score 150 three-pointers

    Bracket Beast 100
    Win all 6 initial tournaments

    Keep It 100 100
    Unlock the first 100 players

    Rise to the Challenge 100
    Unlock all tournament challenges

    Earn a Buck Fiddy 200
    Unlock the first 150 players


