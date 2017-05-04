 
04 Mei 2017 
Nieuws:

Achievements Dreamfall Chapters


Door Rene Groen op 04-05-2017 om 15:23 		Bron: Xbox Achievements

Dreamfall Chapters is een 3D-avontuur dat zich afspeelt in parallelle werelden: de ene een donkere cyberpunk visie van onze toekomst, en de ander een magische fantasiewereld. Het spel volgt twee onwaarschijnlijke helden in hun reis door werelden om te voorkomen dat het weefsel van de realiteit uiteenvalt. Het spel is vanaf morgen verkrijgbaar op de PlayStation 4 en Xbox One en van laatstgenoemde versie kun je nu de Achievements bekijken.

    The beginning of the end 15
    Zoë left Storytime and was reborn.

    The cold, cold sea 15
    Kian escaped Friar's Keep and was reborn.

    Choice & consequence 15
    Delivered the boyfriend's lunch.

    Wel-ding! 15
    Completed work at the Pandemonium.

    She's so cute! 15
    Completed work at the lab.

    Makoya! 15
    Finished today's volunteer work.

    Saga 40
    The Balance has been rattled.

    Let the World Burn 15
    Kian rejected the rebels and doomed reality to destruction. Good job!

    Paying respects 30
    Arn Stont's message to his wife Gerdi was delivered.

    Honour & Humanity 15
    Listen to the entire National Front speech by Onor Hileriss.

    The Right Mans 30
    Identify the right Azadi collaborator.

    The Test 15
    Kian's first mission completed.

    Lost girls 15
    Zoë completes Queenie's mission.

    Data decisions 15
    But did you make the right decision?

    Feeding the young 15
    Kian gave Bip his sand-witch.

    Dead ends 15
    Zoë receives a recorded message from Baruti.

    Stop the presses! 15
    Zoë learns the truth from Sully.

    Wait, what? 40
    Completed Book Two. Completely confused.

    The First Shift 15
    Saga has left the House of All Worlds for the first time.

    Enu-time 15
    You bonded with Enu.

    Likho-time 15
    You bonded with Likho.

    Tool Time 30
    You returned the maintenance worker's tools.

    Eggspert 30
    You made the best scrambled eggs in the history of mankind. Kudos!

    Total Recall 15
    You have finally embraced your memories.

    A farewell to Shitbot 15
    From now on, it's Awesomebot.

    A farewell to Kidbot 15
    She was a good kid.

    A Whole New World 15
    Zoë has crossed the Divide into Arcadia.

    Up, up and away! 40
    Completed Book Three.

    Sleepover! 15
    Got to know Enu properly and said your goodbyes.

    A Man of Notes 30
    You found the well-hidden note.

    TMI 15
    Sharing is caring, except when you do it for your own selfish reasons.

    Shady business 15
    What was Jakai doing in that room?

    Not So Dirty Dancing 30
    So You Think You Can Dance: Marcuria Edition.

    Prophecies 30
    Out of the mouths of babes, the future is foretold.

    Portrait of a Necromancer 30
    You found the Necromancer King's secret chamber.

    Bad Boys 15
    You survived Ge'en with Likho's help.

    Single mans 15
    You survived Ge'en on your own.

    The Girl Who Walks Between Worlds 40
    Saga is walking the Songlines.

    The Watilla is a lie 15
    Wonkers will live again.

    The Red Pill 15
    WHAT IN THE ACTUAL F**K

    TONIGHT WE FIGHT LIKE DRAGONS 15
    A thimbleful of powerful liquor awakens the beast.

    Never forget 20
    Wine, water and liquor? That's going to hurt in the morning.

    The Longest Journey Home 30
    Best friends reunited, setting out on their final journey together.

    The Bloodless King 15
    Kian's future has been decided for him.

    Balance is restored 100
    Our story comes full circle as the past meets the future.


