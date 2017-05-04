Achievements Dreamfall Chapters

|
Dreamfall Chapters is een 3D-avontuur dat zich afspeelt in parallelle werelden: de ene een donkere cyberpunk visie van onze toekomst, en de ander een magische fantasiewereld. Het spel volgt twee onwaarschijnlijke helden in hun reis door werelden om te voorkomen dat het weefsel van de realiteit uiteenvalt. Het spel is vanaf morgen verkrijgbaar op de PlayStation 4 en Xbox One en van laatstgenoemde versie kun je nu de Achievements bekijken.
The beginning of the end 15
Zoë left Storytime and was reborn.
The cold, cold sea 15
Kian escaped Friar's Keep and was reborn.
Choice & consequence 15
Delivered the boyfriend's lunch.
Wel-ding! 15
Completed work at the Pandemonium.
She's so cute! 15
Completed work at the lab.
Makoya! 15
Finished today's volunteer work.
Saga 40
The Balance has been rattled.
Let the World Burn 15
Kian rejected the rebels and doomed reality to destruction. Good job!
Paying respects 30
Arn Stont's message to his wife Gerdi was delivered.
Honour & Humanity 15
Listen to the entire National Front speech by Onor Hileriss.
The Right Mans 30
Identify the right Azadi collaborator.
The Test 15
Kian's first mission completed.
Lost girls 15
Zoë completes Queenie's mission.
Data decisions 15
But did you make the right decision?
Feeding the young 15
Kian gave Bip his sand-witch.
Dead ends 15
Zoë receives a recorded message from Baruti.
Stop the presses! 15
Zoë learns the truth from Sully.
Wait, what? 40
Completed Book Two. Completely confused.
The First Shift 15
Saga has left the House of All Worlds for the first time.
Enu-time 15
You bonded with Enu.
Likho-time 15
You bonded with Likho.
Tool Time 30
You returned the maintenance worker's tools.
Eggspert 30
You made the best scrambled eggs in the history of mankind. Kudos!
Total Recall 15
You have finally embraced your memories.
A farewell to Shitbot 15
From now on, it's Awesomebot.
A farewell to Kidbot 15
She was a good kid.
A Whole New World 15
Zoë has crossed the Divide into Arcadia.
Up, up and away! 40
Completed Book Three.
Sleepover! 15
Got to know Enu properly and said your goodbyes.
A Man of Notes 30
You found the well-hidden note.
TMI 15
Sharing is caring, except when you do it for your own selfish reasons.
Shady business 15
What was Jakai doing in that room?
Not So Dirty Dancing 30
So You Think You Can Dance: Marcuria Edition.
Prophecies 30
Out of the mouths of babes, the future is foretold.
Portrait of a Necromancer 30
You found the Necromancer King's secret chamber.
Bad Boys 15
You survived Ge'en with Likho's help.
Single mans 15
You survived Ge'en on your own.
The Girl Who Walks Between Worlds 40
Saga is walking the Songlines.
The Watilla is a lie 15
Wonkers will live again.
The Red Pill 15
WHAT IN THE ACTUAL F**K
TONIGHT WE FIGHT LIKE DRAGONS 15
A thimbleful of powerful liquor awakens the beast.
Never forget 20
Wine, water and liquor? That's going to hurt in the morning.
The Longest Journey Home 30
Best friends reunited, setting out on their final journey together.
The Bloodless King 15
Kian's future has been decided for him.
Balance is restored 100
Our story comes full circle as the past meets the future.