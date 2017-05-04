Little Nightmares Packshot Sunday - Deel 204 Gamed Gamekalender Mei 2017 Lost Grimoires: Stolen Kingdom Nieuws: Achievements Dreamfall Chapters

Door Rene Groen op 04-05-2017 om 15:23 Bron: Xbox Achievements Dreamfall Chapters is een 3D-avontuur dat zich afspeelt in parallelle werelden: de ene een donkere cyberpunk visie van onze toekomst, en de ander een magische fantasiewereld. Het spel volgt twee onwaarschijnlijke helden in hun reis door werelden om te voorkomen dat het weefsel van de realiteit uiteenvalt. Het spel is vanaf morgen verkrijgbaar op de PlayStation 4 en Xbox One en van laatstgenoemde versie kun je nu de Achievements bekijken. The beginning of the end 15

Zoë left Storytime and was reborn.



The cold, cold sea 15

Kian escaped Friar's Keep and was reborn.



Choice & consequence 15

Delivered the boyfriend's lunch.



Wel-ding! 15

Completed work at the Pandemonium.



She's so cute! 15

Completed work at the lab.



Makoya! 15

Finished today's volunteer work.



Saga 40

The Balance has been rattled.



Let the World Burn 15

Kian rejected the rebels and doomed reality to destruction. Good job!



Paying respects 30

Arn Stont's message to his wife Gerdi was delivered.



Honour & Humanity 15

Listen to the entire National Front speech by Onor Hileriss.



The Right Mans 30

Identify the right Azadi collaborator.



The Test 15

Kian's first mission completed.



Lost girls 15

Zoë completes Queenie's mission.



Data decisions 15

But did you make the right decision?



Feeding the young 15

Kian gave Bip his sand-witch.



Dead ends 15

Zoë receives a recorded message from Baruti.



Stop the presses! 15

Zoë learns the truth from Sully.



Wait, what? 40

Completed Book Two. Completely confused.



The First Shift 15

Saga has left the House of All Worlds for the first time.



Enu-time 15

You bonded with Enu.



Likho-time 15

You bonded with Likho.



Tool Time 30

You returned the maintenance worker's tools.



Eggspert 30

You made the best scrambled eggs in the history of mankind. Kudos!



Total Recall 15

You have finally embraced your memories.



A farewell to Shitbot 15

From now on, it's Awesomebot.



A farewell to Kidbot 15

She was a good kid.



A Whole New World 15

Zoë has crossed the Divide into Arcadia.



Up, up and away! 40

Completed Book Three.



Sleepover! 15

Got to know Enu properly and said your goodbyes.



A Man of Notes 30

You found the well-hidden note.



TMI 15

Sharing is caring, except when you do it for your own selfish reasons.



Shady business 15

What was Jakai doing in that room?



Not So Dirty Dancing 30

So You Think You Can Dance: Marcuria Edition.



Prophecies 30

Out of the mouths of babes, the future is foretold.



Portrait of a Necromancer 30

You found the Necromancer King's secret chamber.



Bad Boys 15

You survived Ge'en with Likho's help.



Single mans 15

You survived Ge'en on your own.



The Girl Who Walks Between Worlds 40

Saga is walking the Songlines.



The Watilla is a lie 15

Wonkers will live again.



The Red Pill 15

WHAT IN THE ACTUAL F**K



TONIGHT WE FIGHT LIKE DRAGONS 15

A thimbleful of powerful liquor awakens the beast.



Never forget 20

Wine, water and liquor? That's going to hurt in the morning.



The Longest Journey Home 30

Best friends reunited, setting out on their final journey together.



The Bloodless King 15

Kian's future has been decided for him.



Balance is restored 100

Our story comes full circle as the past meets the future.

