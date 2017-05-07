|
Feature:
Packshot Sunday - Deel 205
Door Joni Philips op 07-05-2017 om 11:05
Gamed verzamelt wekelijks de nieuwste Amerikaanse, Europese en Japanse boxarts voor Packshot Sunday. Het wordt op deze manier zeer gemakkelijk om je lievelingsgame terug te vinden in de winkels.
Keken we vorige week nog naar allerlei extreem grote titels, dan focussen we ditmaal vooral op ietwat kleinere games met onder andere Cars 3: Driven to Win, Ever Oasis, Monster Hunter Stories en Samurai Warriors: Spirit of Sanada.
Agents of Mayhem (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Amerikaanse Boxart
Arms (Nintendo Switch)
Japanse Boxart
Cars 3: Driven to Win (Nintendo Wii, Nintendo Wii U, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One)
Japanse Boxart
Cars 3: Driven to Win (Nintendo Wii, Nintendo Wii U, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One)
Amerikaanse Boxart
Cooking Mama: Sweet Shop (Nintendo 3DS)
Amerikaanse Boxart
Dark Rose Valkyrie (PlayStation 4)
Amerikaanse Boxart
DiRT 4 (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Japanse Boxart
Ever Oasis (Nintendo 3DS)
Europese Boxart
Ever Oasis (Nintendo 3DS)
Japanse Boxart
Ever Oasis (Nintendo 3DS)
Amerikaanse Boxart
Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star (Nintendo Switch)
Japanse Boxart
Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star (Nintendo Switch)
Amerikaanse Boxart
Miitopia (Nintendo 3DS)
Amerikaanse Boxart
Monster Hunter Stories (Nintendo 3DS)
Amerikaanse Boxart
Portal Knights (Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Japanse Boxart
Redout (Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Amerikaanse Boxart
Resident Evil: Revelations (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Amerikaanse Boxart
Samurai Warriors: Spirit of Sanada (PC, PlayStation 4)
Amerikaanse Boxart
