07 Mei 2017 
Een eerste blik op de Nintendo 2DS XL
Packshot Sunday - Deel 205
Uitgebreide blik op Hey! Pikmin
Hernieuwde introductie voor Ever Oasis
Rocket Racoon laat gezicht zien in MVC: Infinite
Project Cars studio met Hollywood project
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
ELEX met in-game beelden
Rime video gaat in op de wereld
tinyBuild met teaser voor nieuwe game
Flink uitstel voor Overkills The Walking Dead
Tien minuten Miitopia gameplay
06 Mei 2017 
[E3] PC Gaming Show keert terug
Darksiders 3 met Pre-Alpha beelden
Eerste Injustice 2 DLC personages onthuld
Cities Skylines: Xbox One Edition
Seasons After Fall verschijnt deze maand
The Long Dark krijgt een Story Mode
The Town of Light met consoledatum
Full Throttle Remastered
Launchtrailer Dreamfall Chapters
Pokémon Sun & Moon - Guardians Rising nu verkrijgbaar
MotoGP 17 krijgt Managerial Career Mode
05 Mei 2017 
Puyo Puyo Tetris
Pokémon GO gras-event dit weekend
DQ Heroes 2 met maand lang nieuwe content
Thumper naar Nintendo Switch
Sony met PlayStation 4 titel That's You?
Tekken 7 laat Kazumi en Lee vechten
Gameplaytrailer Reservoir Dogs: Bloody Days
Launchtrailer Stromdorf DLC Warhammer: End Times
COD: BOIII Zombies Chronicles aangekondigd
Mafia III vertelt over Stones Unturned DLC
Nieuwe screenshots Darksiders 3
Bethesda reageert op trademark kwestie 'Prey'
Seizoen 2 For Honor in gameplaybeelden
TESO: Morrowind toont Dwarven Ruins
Nieuwe kaart en beelden voor Battlefield 1
DotA 2 krijgt coöperatieve campagne
Zero Time Dilemma naar PlayStation 4
WipEout Omega Collection toont nieuw schip
Rogue Trooper Redux demonstreert Rogue
04 Mei 2017 
Blizzard geeft beloning voor vinden broncode
Achievements Dreamfall Chapters
Achter de schermen bij The Surge
Gears of War film door Avatar schrijver
Inhoud Fire Emblem Echoes DLC bekend
Achievements Prey
[E3] Sony maakt datum en tijd persconferentie bekend
Launchtrailer Steep Winterfest DLC
Dynasty Warriors 9 informatie op 11 mei
Mario x Rabbids RPG 'Kingdom Battle' op E3?
Bethesda stopt gebruik 'Prey' in indie-titel
Achter de schermen bij COD: WWII
Paladin's open beta gestart op PS4 en One
Eerste gameplaybeelden Phantom Dust HD
Nieuwe beelden NBA Playgrounds
DLC Briefing Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
Beelden Quake Champions
Launchtrailer Prey
03 Mei 2017 
Injustice 2 toont alle intro's en Super Moves
Het riool in met Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
Prey krijgt Day One patch van 1.3GB
Black Ops 3 krijgt remasters van oude maps
505 Games geeft nieuwe Remedy titel uit
Trailer The Caligula Effect
Update PlayStation Store - 02/05/2017
NBA Playgrounds met gameplay
02 Mei 2017 
[E3] Geen nieuwe Tomb Raider op E3
[Upd.] Darksiders 3 lekt vroegtijdig uit
Half-Life 2 schrijver verlaat Valve
Victor Vran op 30 mei naar consoles
Code Vein in actievolle debuuttrailer
Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star in Switch gameplay
Yomawari: Midnight Shadows in eerste screenshots
COD: MW Remastered met stand-alone release?
Speel Breath of the Wild nu met Japanse stemmen
Vijf minuten gameplay Tekken 7
Gears of War 4 toont mei update
COD: Blacks Ops III Zombie Chronicles onderweg?
Wat is echt en wat niet in Get Even trailer?
Superhot VR naar HTC Vive
Nioh 'Dragon of the North' gameplaytrailer
Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC onthuld
01 Mei 2017 
Tecmo Koei met meer Switch exclusives
Little Nightmares
Screenshots en artwork FFXIV: Stormblood
Dev Diary Shenmue III over verhaalopbouw
Nog een screenshot Code Vein uitgegeven
Input lag problemen Prey verholpen bij release
Nights of Azure 2 in nieuwe screenshots
[E3] Oculus slaat E3 2017 over
NieR: Automata viert Aziatische release
Tekken 7 toont VR gameplay
Het effect van Scorpio bekeken
30 April 2017 
Twee screenshots Code Vein
Final Fantasy XIV Update besproken
World to the West pas later naar Wii U
Star Citizen haalt 148 miljoen op, nieuwe trailer
FFXIV: Stormblood met benchmark en trailer
Caligula Effect met vertraging en screenshots
NBA Playgrounds komt uit op 9 mei
Blue Reflection toont bikini-matroos DLC
Packshot Sunday - Deel 204
Shaq-Fu: A Legend Reborn naar Switch
Joker onthuld in Injustice 2 trailer
[E3] Bethesda met twee nieuwe titels?
Nintendo Classic 2.3 miljoen keer verkocht
Dynasty Warriors 9 nieuws komt in mei
Rey en Kylo Ren's outfit The Last Jedi onthuld
29 April 2017 
Gamed Gamekalender Mei 2017
Sony verscheept meer dan 60 miljoen PS4's
Overwatch met meer dan 30 miljoen spelers
Accolades-trailer voor Mario Kart 8
Strafe krijgt fysieke releases
Josie VS Panda in Tekken 7 gameplay
Megalodon duikt op in Battlefield 1
Dreamfall Chapters introduceert karakters en verhaal
28 April 2017 
Lost Grimoires: Stolen Kingdom
Speciale Dragon Quest XI PS4 en 2DS aangekondigd
Phil Spencer speelt Sea of Thieves
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 op komst?
Prey met systeemvereisten en achievements
For Honor Season Two komt 16 mei
Shadow of War bespreekt Nemesis systeem
Slechts 13 Little Nightmares Achievements
Serious Sam VR met Valtos update trailer
Dead Space 2 & 3 nu speelbaar op Xbox One
[E3] Nintendo wederom niet met presentatie
Nintendo verkoopt 2.74 miljoen Switch-consoles
Darkseid valt Injustice 2 binnen
Capcom wil Switch gaan ondersteunen
Earth Defense Force 5 in beestachtige screenshots
Arms schuift vechter Helix naar voren
PEGI lijkt Volume op Xbox One te verklappen
Gravity Rush laat Nier DLC zien
NiOh toont DLC screenshots
Perception verschijnt op 30 mei
Battlefield 1 met enorme voorjaarsupdate
Achter de schermen bij COD: WWII
LocoRoco Remastered verschijnt 9 mei
Prey demo verkijgbaar, ontvangt trailer
New Nintendo 2DS XL aangekondigd
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age met Trailer
Gundam Versus naar Europa
Feature:

Door Joni Philips op 07-05-2017 om 11:05

Gamed verzamelt wekelijks de nieuwste Amerikaanse, Europese en Japanse boxarts voor Packshot Sunday. Het wordt op deze manier zeer gemakkelijk om je lievelingsgame terug te vinden in de winkels.

Keken we vorige week nog naar allerlei extreem grote titels, dan focussen we ditmaal vooral op ietwat kleinere games met onder andere Cars 3: Driven to Win, Ever Oasis, Monster Hunter Stories en Samurai Warriors: Spirit of Sanada.

Agents of Mayhem (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Amerikaanse Boxart
Amerikaanse Boxart


Arms (Nintendo Switch)
Japanse Boxart
Japanse Boxart


Cars 3: Driven to Win (Nintendo Wii, Nintendo Wii U, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One)
Japanse Boxart
Japanse Boxart


Cars 3: Driven to Win (Nintendo Wii, Nintendo Wii U, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One)
Amerikaanse Boxart
Amerikaanse Boxart


Cooking Mama: Sweet Shop (Nintendo 3DS)
Amerikaanse Boxart
Amerikaanse Boxart


Dark Rose Valkyrie (PlayStation 4)
Amerikaanse Boxart
Amerikaanse Boxart


DiRT 4 (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Japanse Boxart
Japanse Boxart


Ever Oasis (Nintendo 3DS)
Europese Boxart
Europese Boxart


Ever Oasis (Nintendo 3DS)
Japanse Boxart
Japanse Boxart


Ever Oasis (Nintendo 3DS)
Amerikaanse Boxart
Amerikaanse Boxart


Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star (Nintendo Switch)
Japanse Boxart
Japanse Boxart


Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star (Nintendo Switch)
Amerikaanse Boxart
Amerikaanse Boxart


Miitopia (Nintendo 3DS)
Amerikaanse Boxart
Amerikaanse Boxart


Monster Hunter Stories (Nintendo 3DS)
Amerikaanse Boxart
Amerikaanse Boxart


Portal Knights (Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Japanse Boxart
Japanse Boxart


Redout (Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Amerikaanse Boxart
Amerikaanse Boxart


Resident Evil: Revelations (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Amerikaanse Boxart
Amerikaanse Boxart


Samurai Warriors: Spirit of Sanada (PC, PlayStation 4)
Amerikaanse Boxart
Amerikaanse Boxart


