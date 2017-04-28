 
28 April 2017 
27 April 2017 
26 April 2017 
25 April 2017 
24 April 2017 
23 April 2017 
22 April 2017 
21 April 2017 
20 April 2017 
19 April 2017 
Nieuws:

Slechts 13 Little Nightmares Achievements


Door Rene Groen op 28-04-2017 om 11:21 		Bron: Xbox Achievements

Het aantal Achievements zegt natuurlijk niets over de kwaliteit van een game, en dus ook niet over het aankomende Little Nightmares. De kwaliteit laten we dan ook over aan de aankomende review, wel kunnen we nu alvast concluderen dat het spel slechts 13 Achievements heeft. Welke dit zijn bekijk je in onderstaande lijst.

    Little Lost Things 50
    Kindness will be your undoing!

    Rascal 50
    Little vandal, little beast, The Maw will punish you at the feast.

    Light Up Your life 50
    Not all lights can be trusted, but these should be quite safe!

    The Prison 50
    Look how the canary has flown its cage!

    The Lair 50
    Little lost things sometimes find their way home.

    The Kitchen 50
    The Chefs will miss you!

    The Guest Area 50
    Little fox among hungry wolves!

    The Lady's Quarters 50
    A storm is coming. That coat should come in useful.

    Hard to the Core 200
    Whats different about you? Why are you so brave?

    Secret Achievements
    Kitchen Hand 150
    The recipe is complete, the feast will be divine.

    Highly Sprung 50
    You'd jump even higher if you knew what slept there!

    Elusive 50
    Hey sneaky rat, how do you keep slipping away?

    Six's Song 150
    So many keys, yet none to unlock your cage!


