Slechts 13 Little Nightmares Achievements

Het aantal Achievements zegt natuurlijk niets over de kwaliteit van een game, en dus ook niet over het aankomende Little Nightmares. De kwaliteit laten we dan ook over aan de aankomende review, wel kunnen we nu alvast concluderen dat het spel slechts 13 Achievements heeft. Welke dit zijn bekijk je in onderstaande lijst.
Little Lost Things 50
Kindness will be your undoing!
Rascal 50
Little vandal, little beast, The Maw will punish you at the feast.
Light Up Your life 50
Not all lights can be trusted, but these should be quite safe!
The Prison 50
Look how the canary has flown its cage!
The Lair 50
Little lost things sometimes find their way home.
The Kitchen 50
The Chefs will miss you!
The Guest Area 50
Little fox among hungry wolves!
The Lady's Quarters 50
A storm is coming. That coat should come in useful.
Hard to the Core 200
Whats different about you? Why are you so brave?
Secret Achievements
Kitchen Hand 150
The recipe is complete, the feast will be divine.
Highly Sprung 50
You'd jump even higher if you knew what slept there!
Elusive 50
Hey sneaky rat, how do you keep slipping away?
Six's Song 150
So many keys, yet none to unlock your cage!