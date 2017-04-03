 
03 April 2017 
Packshot Sunday - Deel 203
Het beste van 1 April 2017
World of Goo
New Frontier Days: Founding Pioneers
Feature:

Packshot Sunday - Deel 203


Door Joni Philips op 03-04-2017 om 08:20 		Bron: Gamed

Gamed verzamelt wekelijks de nieuwste Amerikaanse, Europese en Japanse boxarts voor Packshot Sunday. Het wordt op deze manier zeer gemakkelijk om je lievelingsgame terug te vinden in de winkels.

Gamed heeft ook deze week weer enkele boxarts voor jullie. Een twintigtal games zorgen samen voor 22 boxarts, waarbij ons persoonlijk vooral de klassieke Final Fantasy look voor Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age opviel. Welke heeft jullie voorkeur?

Baja: Edge of Control HD (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Europese Boxart
Europese Boxart


Farpoint (PlayStation 4)
Amerikaanse Boxart
Amerikaanse Boxart


Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (PlayStation 4)
Europese Boxart
Europese Boxart


Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (PlayStation 4)
Amerikaanse Boxart
Amerikaanse Boxart


Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age - Limited Edition (PlayStation 4)
Amerikaanse Boxart
Amerikaanse Boxart


Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn (PlayStation 4)
Japanse Boxart
Japanse Boxart


Get Even (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Europese Boxart
Europese Boxart


Guardians of the Galaxy (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Amerikaanse Boxart
Amerikaanse Boxart


Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 (PlayStation 4)
Japanse Boxart
Japanse Boxart


LEGO City Undercover (Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Japanse Boxart
Japanse Boxart


MotoGP 17 (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Europese Boxart
Europese Boxart


MXGP 3 (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Amerikaanse Boxart
Amerikaanse Boxart


Outlast Trinity (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Europese Boxart
Europese Boxart


Outlast Trinity (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Amerikaanse Boxart
Amerikaanse Boxart


PaRappa the Rapper Remastered (PlayStation 4)
Japanse Boxart
Japanse Boxart


Prey (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Japanse Boxart
Japanse Boxart


Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology (Nintendo 3DS)
Japanse Boxart
Japanse Boxart


Redout (Nintendo Switch, PC)
Europese Boxart
Europese Boxart


Syndrome (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Europese Boxart
Europese Boxart


Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers (Nintendo Switch)
Japanse Boxart
Japanse Boxart


Valkyria Revolution (PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Xbox One)
Amerikaanse Boxart
Amerikaanse Boxart


Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana (PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita)
Europese Boxart
Europese Boxart


08:19  Star Ocean met Japanse Launchtrailer
 Reacties (0)
Geen reacties gevonden

 Reageer
Om te reageren op artikelen hoef je niet geregistreerd te zijn.
Om het forum te gebruiken is registreren echter wel verplicht.


Titel:
Packshot Sunday
Type:
Feature
Releasedatum:
Niet
Ontwikkelaar:
Gamed
Uitgever:
Gamed
Media:
Geen media gevonden


