Packshot Sunday - Deel 203
Door Joni Philips op 03-04-2017 om 08:20
Gamed verzamelt wekelijks de nieuwste Amerikaanse, Europese en Japanse boxarts voor Packshot Sunday. Het wordt op deze manier zeer gemakkelijk om je lievelingsgame terug te vinden in de winkels.
Gamed heeft ook deze week weer enkele boxarts voor jullie. Een twintigtal games zorgen samen voor 22 boxarts, waarbij ons persoonlijk vooral de klassieke Final Fantasy look voor Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age opviel. Welke heeft jullie voorkeur?
Baja: Edge of Control HD (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Europese Boxart
Farpoint (PlayStation 4)
Amerikaanse Boxart
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (PlayStation 4)
Europese Boxart
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (PlayStation 4)
Amerikaanse Boxart
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age - Limited Edition (PlayStation 4)
Amerikaanse Boxart
Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn (PlayStation 4)
Japanse Boxart
Get Even (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Europese Boxart
Guardians of the Galaxy (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Amerikaanse Boxart
Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 (PlayStation 4)
Japanse Boxart
LEGO City Undercover (Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Japanse Boxart
MotoGP 17 (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Europese Boxart
MXGP 3 (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Amerikaanse Boxart
Outlast Trinity (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Europese Boxart
Outlast Trinity (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Amerikaanse Boxart
PaRappa the Rapper Remastered (PlayStation 4)
Japanse Boxart
Prey (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Japanse Boxart
Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology (Nintendo 3DS)
Japanse Boxart
Redout (Nintendo Switch, PC)
Europese Boxart
Syndrome (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Europese Boxart
Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers (Nintendo Switch)
Japanse Boxart
Valkyria Revolution (PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Xbox One)
Amerikaanse Boxart
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana (PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita)
Europese Boxart
