Achievements KONA

Ontwikkelaar Parabole heeft met KONA een Canadese survival mysterie game uitgebracht waarin privé detective Carl Faubert de waarheid probeert te achterhalen over een serie bizarre gebeurtenissen. De Achievements die je kunt verdienen in de game bekijk je hieronder.
Rendezvous 10
Reach the General Store.
A Mari Usque Ad Mare 75
Complete the game.
Onwards on foot! 75
Complete the game without using vehicles (past the Store).
Firearms Registry 100
Complete the game without firing any firearms shot.
Prohibition 20
Complete the game without drinking any alcohol.
Pink Lungs 20
Complete the game without smoking any cigarettes.
Mechanic 30
Repair the snowmobile.
The Hunt 40
Find all crossbow bolts.
Treasure Hunter 50
Collect the 10 letters from Martin Blais' treasure hunt.
Nature Lover 15
Get rid of wolves without killing.
Jeweller 20
Find three talismans.
Talismaniac! 50
Find all talismans.
Reader 50
Find all documents.
Astronaut 30
Activate the spaceship.
Revolution! 10
Find the rifle.
S.O.S. 10
Send a radio message with a big antenna.
A star in the night 10
Shoot a flare at night.
KABOOM! 15
Clear the boulders near the Lachances' house.
Cozy ambiance 10
Light a dark area with the lantern.
Photographer 10
Take a picture needed for the investigation.
Paparazzi 75
Take all pictures needed for the investigation.
Carl the Explorer 20
Find every house and cabin in the village.
Marshmallows 30
Find all campfires in the wild.
Vegan 15
Throw a steak at a strange creature.
Chess Master 25
End the unfinished chess games.
Secret Achievements
Last Stand 20
Complete Gilles Lachance's vision.
Frosty Relationship 20
Complete Gisèle Lachance's vision.
Lost Cause 20
Complete Réjean Blouin's vision.
Journey in the Hereafter 20
Complete Jean-Guy Lamothe's vision.
Fall of the Wall 20
Get rid of the ice wall.
The Murderer 20
Find Hamilton's killer.
Winter is Coming 20
Find a winter coat to keep you warm.
Sorry, eh? 10
In typical Canadian fashion, Carl left $10 for the cutoff chain.
Carl Faubert, Private Investigator 20
Find all evidence tied to Hamilton's death.
Bulletproof 15
Shoot the Wendigo with the rifle.