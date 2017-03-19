 
KONA
2Dark
Table Top Racing: World Tour
Nieuws:

Achievements KONA


Door Rene Groen op 19-03-2017 om 10:10

Ontwikkelaar Parabole heeft met KONA een Canadese survival mysterie game uitgebracht waarin privé detective Carl Faubert de waarheid probeert te achterhalen over een serie bizarre gebeurtenissen. De Achievements die je kunt verdienen in de game bekijk je hieronder.

    Rendezvous 10
    Reach the General Store.

    A Mari Usque Ad Mare 75
    Complete the game.

    Onwards on foot! 75
    Complete the game without using vehicles (past the Store).

    Firearms Registry 100
    Complete the game without firing any firearms shot.

    Prohibition 20
    Complete the game without drinking any alcohol.

    Pink Lungs 20
    Complete the game without smoking any cigarettes.

    Mechanic 30
    Repair the snowmobile.

    The Hunt 40
    Find all crossbow bolts.

    Treasure Hunter 50
    Collect the 10 letters from Martin Blais' treasure hunt.

    Nature Lover 15
    Get rid of wolves without killing.

    Jeweller 20
    Find three talismans.

    Talismaniac! 50
    Find all talismans.

    Reader 50
    Find all documents.

    Astronaut 30
    Activate the spaceship.

    Revolution! 10
    Find the rifle.

    S.O.S. 10
    Send a radio message with a big antenna.

    A star in the night 10
    Shoot a flare at night.

    KABOOM! 15
    Clear the boulders near the Lachances' house.

    Cozy ambiance 10
    Light a dark area with the lantern.

    Photographer 10
    Take a picture needed for the investigation.

    Paparazzi 75
    Take all pictures needed for the investigation.

    Carl the Explorer 20
    Find every house and cabin in the village.

    Marshmallows 30
    Find all campfires in the wild.

    Vegan 15
    Throw a steak at a strange creature.

    Chess Master 25
    End the unfinished chess games.

    Secret Achievements
    Last Stand 20
    Complete Gilles Lachance's vision.

    Frosty Relationship 20
    Complete Gisèle Lachance's vision.

    Lost Cause 20
    Complete Réjean Blouin's vision.

    Journey in the Hereafter 20
    Complete Jean-Guy Lamothe's vision.

    Fall of the Wall 20
    Get rid of the ice wall.

    The Murderer 20
    Find Hamilton's killer.

    Winter is Coming 20
    Find a winter coat to keep you warm.

    Sorry, eh? 10
    In typical Canadian fashion, Carl left $10 for the cutoff chain.

    Carl Faubert, Private Investigator 20
    Find all evidence tied to Hamilton's death.

    Bulletproof 15
    Shoot the Wendigo with the rifle.


10:14  MLB: The Show 17 jaagt met bug angst aan
10:06  Achievements Deformers
Titel:
KONA
Type:
Game
Releasedatum:
17-03-2017
Ontwikkelaar:
Parabole
Uitgever:
Ravenscourt
Media:
Geen media gevonden


