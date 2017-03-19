LEGO Worlds Ghost Recon: Wildlands 2Dark Table Top Racing: World Tour Nieuws: Achievements KONA

Door Rene Groen op 19-03-2017 om 10:10 Bron: Xbox Achievements Ontwikkelaar Parabole heeft met KONA een Canadese survival mysterie game uitgebracht waarin privé detective Carl Faubert de waarheid probeert te achterhalen over een serie bizarre gebeurtenissen. De Achievements die je kunt verdienen in de game bekijk je hieronder. Rendezvous 10

Reach the General Store.



A Mari Usque Ad Mare 75

Complete the game.



Onwards on foot! 75

Complete the game without using vehicles (past the Store).



Firearms Registry 100

Complete the game without firing any firearms shot.



Prohibition 20

Complete the game without drinking any alcohol.



Pink Lungs 20

Complete the game without smoking any cigarettes.



Mechanic 30

Repair the snowmobile.



The Hunt 40

Find all crossbow bolts.



Treasure Hunter 50

Collect the 10 letters from Martin Blais' treasure hunt.



Nature Lover 15

Get rid of wolves without killing.



Jeweller 20

Find three talismans.



Talismaniac! 50

Find all talismans.



Reader 50

Find all documents.



Astronaut 30

Activate the spaceship.



Revolution! 10

Find the rifle.



S.O.S. 10

Send a radio message with a big antenna.



A star in the night 10

Shoot a flare at night.



KABOOM! 15

Clear the boulders near the Lachances' house.



Cozy ambiance 10

Light a dark area with the lantern.



Photographer 10

Take a picture needed for the investigation.



Paparazzi 75

Take all pictures needed for the investigation.



Carl the Explorer 20

Find every house and cabin in the village.



Marshmallows 30

Find all campfires in the wild.



Vegan 15

Throw a steak at a strange creature.



Chess Master 25

End the unfinished chess games.



Secret Achievements

Last Stand 20

Complete Gilles Lachance's vision.



Frosty Relationship 20

Complete Gisèle Lachance's vision.



Lost Cause 20

Complete Réjean Blouin's vision.



Journey in the Hereafter 20

Complete Jean-Guy Lamothe's vision.



Fall of the Wall 20

Get rid of the ice wall.



The Murderer 20

Find Hamilton's killer.



Winter is Coming 20

Find a winter coat to keep you warm.



Sorry, eh? 10

In typical Canadian fashion, Carl left $10 for the cutoff chain.



Carl Faubert, Private Investigator 20

Find all evidence tied to Hamilton's death.



Bulletproof 15

Shoot the Wendigo with the rifle.

