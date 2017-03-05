|
Feature:
Packshot Sunday - Deel 202
Door Joni Philips op 05-03-2017 om 10:33
Gamed verzamelt wekelijks de nieuwste Amerikaanse, Europese en Japanse boxarts voor Packshot Sunday. Het wordt op deze manier zeer gemakkelijk om je lievelingsgame terug te vinden in de winkels.
Hieronder kun je alvast kijken hoe een twintigtal games er zullen uit zien in de winkels, waaronder enkele games met prachtige covers zoals Atari Flashback Classics. Een grote topper zit er dan weer niet tussen, het zijn allemaal eerder kleine games.
2Dark (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Europese Boxart
Atari Flashback Classics Volume 1 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Europese Boxart
Atari Flashback Classics Volume 2 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Europese Boxart
Atelier Firis: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Journey (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita)
Amerikaanse Boxart
Cooking Mama: Sweet Shop (Nintendo 3DS)
Europese Boxart
Disgaea 5 Complete (Nintendo Switch)
Europese Boxart
Disgaea 5 Complete (Nintendo Switch)
Amerikaanse Boxart
Dragon Quest Heroes 2 (PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita)
Europese Boxart
Just Cause 3: Gold Edition (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Europese Boxart
Lock's Quest (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Europese Boxart
Lock's Quest (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Amerikaanse Boxart
Middle-earth: Shadow of War (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Amerikaanse Boxart
Puyo Puyo Tetris (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4)
Europese Boxart
Rayman Legends (Nintendo Switch)
Europese Boxart
The Surge (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Europese Boxart
Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 (Xbox One)
Japanse Boxart
Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers (Nintendo Switch)
Amerikaanse Boxart
World to the West (Nintendo Wii U, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Europese Boxart
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana (PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita)
Japanse Boxart
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana (PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita)
Amerikaanse Boxart
