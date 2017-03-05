 
Packshot Sunday - Deel 202
LEGO Worlds
Interview Chris Rose, LEGO Worlds
Halo Wars 2
Feature:

Packshot Sunday - Deel 202


Door Joni Philips op 05-03-2017 om 10:33 		Bron: Gamed

Gamed verzamelt wekelijks de nieuwste Amerikaanse, Europese en Japanse boxarts voor Packshot Sunday. Het wordt op deze manier zeer gemakkelijk om je lievelingsgame terug te vinden in de winkels.

Hieronder kun je alvast kijken hoe een twintigtal games er zullen uit zien in de winkels, waaronder enkele games met prachtige covers zoals Atari Flashback Classics. Een grote topper zit er dan weer niet tussen, het zijn allemaal eerder kleine games.

2Dark (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Europese Boxart
Europese Boxart


Atari Flashback Classics Volume 1 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Europese Boxart
Europese Boxart


Atari Flashback Classics Volume 2 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Europese Boxart
Europese Boxart


Atelier Firis: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Journey (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita)
Amerikaanse Boxart
Amerikaanse Boxart


Cooking Mama: Sweet Shop (Nintendo 3DS)
Europese Boxart
Europese Boxart


Disgaea 5 Complete (Nintendo Switch)
Europese Boxart
Europese Boxart


Disgaea 5 Complete (Nintendo Switch)
Amerikaanse Boxart
Amerikaanse Boxart


Dragon Quest Heroes 2 (PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita)
Europese Boxart
Europese Boxart


Just Cause 3: Gold Edition (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Europese Boxart
Europese Boxart


Lock's Quest (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Europese Boxart
Europese Boxart


Lock's Quest (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Amerikaanse Boxart
Amerikaanse Boxart


Middle-earth: Shadow of War (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Amerikaanse Boxart
Amerikaanse Boxart


Puyo Puyo Tetris (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4)
Europese Boxart
Europese Boxart


Rayman Legends (Nintendo Switch)
Europese Boxart
Europese Boxart


The Surge (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Europese Boxart
Europese Boxart


Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 (Xbox One)
Japanse Boxart
Japanse Boxart


Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers (Nintendo Switch)
Amerikaanse Boxart
Amerikaanse Boxart


World to the West (Nintendo Wii U, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Europese Boxart
Europese Boxart


Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana (PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita)
Japanse Boxart
Japanse Boxart


Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana (PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita)
Amerikaanse Boxart
Amerikaanse Boxart


10:33  System Shock op Unreal Engine 4
