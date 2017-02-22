Update PlayStation Store - 21/02/2017

|
Wekelijks vult Sony Computer Entertainment Europe de PlayStation Store aan met allerlei PlayStation items. Wij overlopen nu eens de belangrijke inhoud, zoals de downloadbare games.
De volledige inhoud kan hier bekeken worden. Onderstaande lijst toont de belangrijkste nieuwkomers.
PlayStation 4
Warhammer Quest [21-02]
Night in the Woods [21-02]
Ys Origin [21-02]
Malicious Fallen [21-02]
Malicious Fallen Digital Deluxe Edition [21-02]
Malicious Fallen Avatar Bundle [21-02]
Malicious Fallen OST [21-02]
Chime Sharp [21-02]
Mervils: A VR Adventure [21-02]
Psychonauts In The Rhombus Of Ruin [21-02]
Two Tribes Pack: Rive & Toki Tori 2+ [21-02]
Typoman: Revised [21-02]
Vaccine [21-02]
Dino Dinis Kick Off Revival [22-02]
forma.8 [22-02]
ACA Neo Geo Neo Turf Masters [23-02]
Berserk and the Band of the Hawk with Bonus [24-02]
Warhammer 40,000: Deathwatch [24-02]
A Pixel Story [24-02]
Gem Smashers [24-02]
PlayStation 4 Demo
Ghost Recon Wildlands beta [23-02]
PlayStation 3
-
PlayStation 3 Demo
-
PlayStation Vita
Dino Dinis Kick-Off Revival [22-02]
forma.8 [22-02]
Berserk and the Band of the Hawk with Bonus [24-02]
Gem Smashers [24-02]
PlayStation Vita Demo
-