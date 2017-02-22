Sniper Elite 4 Digimon World: Next Order Ghost Recon: Wildlands Packshot Sunday - Deel 201 Nieuws: Update PlayStation Store - 21/02/2017

Door Joni Philips op 22-02-2017 om 05:15 Bron: PlayStation Blog Wekelijks vult Sony Computer Entertainment Europe de PlayStation Store aan met allerlei PlayStation items. Wij overlopen nu eens de belangrijke inhoud, zoals de downloadbare games.

PlayStation 4

Warhammer Quest [21-02]

Night in the Woods [21-02]

Ys Origin [21-02]

Malicious Fallen [21-02]

Malicious Fallen Digital Deluxe Edition [21-02]

Malicious Fallen Avatar Bundle [21-02]

Malicious Fallen OST [21-02]

Chime Sharp [21-02]

Mervils: A VR Adventure [21-02]

Psychonauts In The Rhombus Of Ruin [21-02]

Two Tribes Pack: Rive & Toki Tori 2+ [21-02]

Typoman: Revised [21-02]

Vaccine [21-02]

Dino Dinis Kick Off Revival [22-02]

forma.8 [22-02]

ACA Neo Geo Neo Turf Masters [23-02]

Berserk and the Band of the Hawk with Bonus [24-02]

Warhammer 40,000: Deathwatch [24-02]

A Pixel Story [24-02]

Gem Smashers [24-02]



PlayStation 4 Demo

Ghost Recon Wildlands beta [23-02]



PlayStation 3

-



PlayStation 3 Demo

-



PlayStation Vita

Dino Dinis Kick-Off Revival [22-02]

forma.8 [22-02]

Berserk and the Band of the Hawk with Bonus [24-02]

Gem Smashers [24-02]



PlayStation Vita Demo

-

De volledige inhoud kan hier bekeken worden. Onderstaande lijst toont de belangrijkste nieuwkomers.



