Nieuws:

Update PlayStation Store - 21/02/2017


Door Joni Philips op 22-02-2017 om 05:15 		Bron: PlayStation Blog

Wekelijks vult Sony Computer Entertainment Europe de PlayStation Store aan met allerlei PlayStation items. Wij overlopen nu eens de belangrijke inhoud, zoals de downloadbare games.

De volledige inhoud kan hier bekeken worden. Onderstaande lijst toont de belangrijkste nieuwkomers.
    PlayStation 4
    Warhammer Quest [21-02]
    Night in the Woods [21-02]
    Ys Origin [21-02]
    Malicious Fallen [21-02]
    Malicious Fallen Digital Deluxe Edition [21-02]
    Malicious Fallen Avatar Bundle [21-02]
    Malicious Fallen OST [21-02]
    Chime Sharp [21-02]
    Mervils: A VR Adventure [21-02]
    Psychonauts In The Rhombus Of Ruin [21-02]
    Two Tribes Pack: Rive & Toki Tori 2+ [21-02]
    Typoman: Revised [21-02]
    Vaccine [21-02]
    Dino Dinis Kick Off Revival [22-02]
    forma.8 [22-02]
    ACA Neo Geo Neo Turf Masters [23-02]
    Berserk and the Band of the Hawk with Bonus [24-02]
    Warhammer 40,000: Deathwatch [24-02]
    A Pixel Story [24-02]
    Gem Smashers [24-02]

    PlayStation 4 Demo
    Ghost Recon Wildlands beta [23-02]

    PlayStation 3
    -

    PlayStation 3 Demo
    -

    PlayStation Vita
    Dino Dinis Kick-Off Revival [22-02]
    forma.8 [22-02]
    Berserk and the Band of the Hawk with Bonus [24-02]
    Gem Smashers [24-02]

    PlayStation Vita Demo
    -


05:15  Musou Stars demonsteert Nioh protagonist
05:15  Achievements Troll and I
