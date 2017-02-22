Achievements Troll and I

|
Troll and I draait om de samenwerking tussen de tienerjongen Otto en een grootse trol. Laatstgenoemde wordt opgejaagd en de zoektocht van de jager moest ook het kleine, Scandinavische stadje van Otto eraan geloven. In zijn vlucht uit het gebied ontmoet hij de trol, die zijn toevlucht heeft gezocht in de bergen. Het is de start van een unieke adventure waarvan nu ook de achievements bekend zijn gemaakt.
Teamwork 90
Complete the game in co-op
Almost Home 90
Defeat Nico and his men
History Reader 90
Collect all Diary Entries
Just add Rocks 90
Close all of the fractures
Destroy the Sirens 90
Destroy all Hunter sirens
Abilities master 90
Collect all Troll idols and max out ability points
Skills master 90
Collect all Otto idols and max out skill points
Freedom 30
Free the prisoner
Giant Killer 30
Defeat the Ahky boss
Push On Through 30
Complete the mineral mine scene
Through The Barricade 30
Complete the collapsed bridge scene
Master Combatant 30
Kill 60 enemies
Intermediate Combatant 30
Kill 30 enemies
Vanished 30
Discover the hide ability
Uplifting 30
Open the Troll door and enter the caves
Come Crashing Down 30
Drop the airplane in the crash scene
The Plot Thickens 10
A dying hunter tells his story
Magical Mystery 10
Use a power stone
Hunted hunters 10
Defend against a troll hunter
Explosive 10
Use an explosive spear
Defend Together 10
Kill 10 scavengers using spears while on Troll's back
Better Together 10
Complete the crash scene in co-op mode
Hunter Gatherer 10
Collect 10 health plants
Crafter 10
Craft a melee weapon
Proven Combatant 10
Kill an enemy
Proven Hunter 10
Hunt and skin a boar