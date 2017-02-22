Sniper Elite 4 Ghost Recon: Wildlands Packshot Sunday - Deel 201 Uncanny Valley Nieuws: Achievements Troll and I

Door Rene Groen op 22-02-2017 om 05:15 Bron: Xbox Achievements Troll and I draait om de samenwerking tussen de tienerjongen Otto en een grootse trol. Laatstgenoemde wordt opgejaagd en de zoektocht van de jager moest ook het kleine, Scandinavische stadje van Otto eraan geloven. In zijn vlucht uit het gebied ontmoet hij de trol, die zijn toevlucht heeft gezocht in de bergen. Het is de start van een unieke adventure waarvan nu ook de achievements bekend zijn gemaakt. Teamwork 90

Complete the game in co-op



Almost Home 90

Defeat Nico and his men



History Reader 90

Collect all Diary Entries



Just add Rocks 90

Close all of the fractures



Destroy the Sirens 90

Destroy all Hunter sirens



Abilities master 90

Collect all Troll idols and max out ability points



Skills master 90

Collect all Otto idols and max out skill points



Freedom 30

Free the prisoner



Giant Killer 30

Defeat the Ahky boss



Push On Through 30

Complete the mineral mine scene



Through The Barricade 30

Complete the collapsed bridge scene



Master Combatant 30

Kill 60 enemies



Intermediate Combatant 30

Kill 30 enemies



Vanished 30

Discover the hide ability



Uplifting 30

Open the Troll door and enter the caves



Come Crashing Down 30

Drop the airplane in the crash scene



The Plot Thickens 10

A dying hunter tells his story



Magical Mystery 10

Use a power stone



Hunted hunters 10

Defend against a troll hunter



Explosive 10

Use an explosive spear



Defend Together 10

Kill 10 scavengers using spears while on Troll's back



Better Together 10

Complete the crash scene in co-op mode



Hunter Gatherer 10

Collect 10 health plants



Crafter 10

Craft a melee weapon



Proven Combatant 10

Kill an enemy



Proven Hunter 10

Hunt and skin a boar

Tweeten



Andere berichten over Troll and I [12-01-2017] Troll and I met nieuwe video [15-12-2016] Werk samen met een trol in Troll and I 05:15 Update PlayStation Store - 21/02/2017

05:15 Launchtrailer Malicious Fallen Reacties (0) Geen reacties gevonden

Reageer

Om het Om te reageren op artikelen hoef je niet geregistreerd te zijn.Om het forum te gebruiken is registreren echter wel verplicht. Dit is een verborgen veld dat je niet hoort te kunnen zien. Gelieve dit veld leeg te laten. Dit is een verborgen checkbox die je niet hoort te kunnen zien. Gelieve hem leeg te laten.



Titel: Troll and I Type: Game Releasedatum: 24-03-2017 Ontwikkelaar: Spiral House Uitgever: Maximum Games Media:







Meer media Artikelen Games Forum



