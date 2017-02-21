The Inner World op 31 maart naar consoles

Headup Games heeft vandaag de releasedatum aangekondigd voor de Xbox One en PlayStation 4 versies van The Inner World. Vanaf 31 maart kunnen we Robert vergezellen op zijn reis door de wonderlijke wereld van Asposia.
In 2014 wist de PC-versie al de nodige awards te vergaren, waaronder die van beste Duitse game en de "Computer Game Award". Aankomende zomer zal een sequel verschijnen voor de PC, iOS, Android, PlayStation 4 en Xbox One onder de naam "The Last Wind Monk", maar eerst kunnen de console eigenaren met het origineel aan de slag.
De Achievements van de Xbox One versie zijn nu al te bekijken in onderstaande lijst:
Chapter 1 - The quest for the Silver Fosfos 100
You completed the first chapter! You managed to escape from Conroy!
Chapter 2 - The Secret Place in the Root For 100
You completed the second chapter! You found the secret place in the Root Forest!
Chapter 3 - The Abandoned Dynasty 100
You completed the third chapter! You played the wind song for the first time.
Chapter 4 - The Secret of the Basylians 100
You completed the fourth chapter! You freed Lauras father! Although they both are now petrified.
Chapter 5 - Asposia's Last Hope 100
You brought the wind back to Asposia! Long live the king Ocarino Gustus III!
Blabbermouth 25
You talked to every possible character in Asposia at least once.
Mr Wise-Guy 75
You didnt use the help system at all! Congratulations!
Casual-Gamer 25
Until now, youve been using the help system quite often. Youre a casualgamer for sure!
Schnapps-Dealer 25
You tried to palm off fermented nodtarine juice on the garbage dealer!
Pigeon-Tunnel 25
You put the pigeon through your special windsock-pigeon-tunnel.
Fresh Breath 25
You just ate a mint! Now your breath is as fresh as a summer breeze!
King of Sins 25
You thoroughly talked to Ottilie about sins. Your pure soul is a just a tiny bit more corrupted now.
Trial and Error 25
You solved the Mechatre-Puzzle just by trying out things randomly or by ingenious intuition!
Brainteaser 25
You smashed a fruit from the tree with your funnel helmet!
Windfall 25
A fruit from the tree fell down on the ground. Great work.
Master of Stirring 25
You stirred the swamp with the reed. Mother nature thanks you.
Gorf-Scratcher 25
You really tried to scratch the Gorf with your hook. But if he doesnt want your help
Suicide 25
Its not the best idea to return an old, trigger-happy wind monks glasses.
The Royal Toilet 25
You learned details about Steves life, which you totally didnt want to know! Im sorry.
Casanova Casonostri 25
You tried to hand over a bunch of nodtarines to Gorfelina. Unfortunately shes allergic to nodtarine
Hedgehog- Anesthesia 25
You tried to put Fonk to sleep using K.O.-drops. Thats understandable.
Chief of BBQ 25
Congratulations! Dr. Reminepos brain is possibly toast now!
Just a scratch 25
You just shot a healing-laser in the back of Asposias greatest despot.