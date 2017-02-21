Sniper Elite 4 Digimon World: Next Order Ghost Recon: Wildlands Packshot Sunday - Deel 201 Nieuws: The Inner World op 31 maart naar consoles

Door Rene Groen op 21-02-2017 om 17:26 Headup Games heeft vandaag de releasedatum aangekondigd voor de Xbox One en PlayStation 4 versies van The Inner World. Vanaf 31 maart kunnen we Robert vergezellen op zijn reis door de wonderlijke wereld van Asposia.







De Achievements van de Xbox One versie zijn nu al te bekijken in onderstaande lijst:

Chapter 1 - The quest for the Silver Fosfos 100

You completed the first chapter! You managed to escape from Conroy!



Chapter 2 - The Secret Place in the Root For 100

You completed the second chapter! You found the secret place in the Root Forest!



Chapter 3 - The Abandoned Dynasty 100

You completed the third chapter! You played the wind song for the first time.



Chapter 4 - The Secret of the Basylians 100

You completed the fourth chapter! You freed Lauras father! Although they both are now petrified.



Chapter 5 - Asposia's Last Hope 100

You brought the wind back to Asposia! Long live the king Ocarino Gustus III!



Blabbermouth 25

You talked to every possible character in Asposia at least once.



Mr Wise-Guy 75

You didnt use the help system at all! Congratulations!



Casual-Gamer 25

Until now, youve been using the help system quite often. Youre a casualgamer for sure!



Schnapps-Dealer 25

You tried to palm off fermented nodtarine juice on the garbage dealer!



Pigeon-Tunnel 25

You put the pigeon through your special windsock-pigeon-tunnel.



Fresh Breath 25

You just ate a mint! Now your breath is as fresh as a summer breeze!



King of Sins 25

You thoroughly talked to Ottilie about sins. Your pure soul is a just a tiny bit more corrupted now.



Trial and Error 25

You solved the Mechatre-Puzzle just by trying out things randomly or by ingenious intuition!



Brainteaser 25

You smashed a fruit from the tree with your funnel helmet!



Windfall 25

A fruit from the tree fell down on the ground. Great work.



Master of Stirring 25

You stirred the swamp with the reed. Mother nature thanks you.



Gorf-Scratcher 25

You really tried to scratch the Gorf with your hook. But if he doesnt want your help



Suicide 25

Its not the best idea to return an old, trigger-happy wind monks glasses.



The Royal Toilet 25

You learned details about Steves life, which you totally didnt want to know! Im sorry.



Casanova Casonostri 25

You tried to hand over a bunch of nodtarines to Gorfelina. Unfortunately shes allergic to nodtarine



Hedgehog- Anesthesia 25

You tried to put Fonk to sleep using K.O.-drops. Thats understandable.



Chief of BBQ 25

Congratulations! Dr. Reminepos brain is possibly toast now!



Just a scratch 25

You just shot a healing-laser in the back of Asposias greatest despot.

In 2014 wist de PC-versie al de nodige awards te vergaren, waaronder die van beste Duitse game en de "Computer Game Award". Aankomende zomer zal een sequel verschijnen voor de PC, iOS, Android, PlayStation 4 en Xbox One onder de naam "The Last Wind Monk", maar eerst kunnen de console eigenaren met het origineel aan de slag.De Achievements van de Xbox One versie zijn nu al te bekijken in onderstaande lijst: Tweeten



