Nieuws: Update PlayStation Store - 14/02/2017

Door Joni Philips op 15-02-2017 om 05:17 Bron: PlayStation Blog Wekelijks vult Sony Computer Entertainment Europe de PlayStation Store aan met allerlei PlayStation items. Wij overlopen nu eens de belangrijke inhoud, zoals de downloadbare games.

PlayStation 4

Lens for PS VR [13-02]

For Honor  Deluxe Edition [14-02]

For Honor  Gold Edition [14-02]

Sniper Elite 4  Digital Deluxe Edition [14-02]

Sniper Elite 4 [14-02]

Semispheres [14-02]

Monster Loves You! [14-02]

Battle Islands: Commanders [14-02]

MX Nitro [14-02]

iO [14-02]

Sky Ride [14-02]

Toy Odyssey: The Lost and Found [14-02]

Flywrench [14-02]

So Many Me [14-02]

Vertical Drop Heroes HD [15-02]

Proton Pulse + [15-02]

VirZOOM Arcade [15-02]

The Jackbox Party Trilogy [16-02]

RWBY: Grimm Eclipse  Team JNPR Bundle [17-02]

Dirt Rally PlayStation VR bundle [17-02]



PlayStation 4 Demo

-



PlayStation 3

-



PlayStation 3 Demo

-



PlayStation Vita

iO [14-02]



PlayStation Vita Demo

-

De volledige inhoud kan hier bekeken worden. Onderstaande lijst toont de belangrijkste nieuwkomers. Tweeten



