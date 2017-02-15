 
15 Februari 2017 
Nieuws:

Update PlayStation Store - 14/02/2017


Door Joni Philips op 15-02-2017 om 05:17 		Bron: PlayStation Blog

Wekelijks vult Sony Computer Entertainment Europe de PlayStation Store aan met allerlei PlayStation items. Wij overlopen nu eens de belangrijke inhoud, zoals de downloadbare games.

De volledige inhoud kan hier bekeken worden. Onderstaande lijst toont de belangrijkste nieuwkomers.
    PlayStation 4
    Lens for PS VR [13-02]
    For Honor  Deluxe Edition [14-02]
    For Honor  Gold Edition [14-02]
    Sniper Elite 4  Digital Deluxe Edition [14-02]
    Sniper Elite 4 [14-02]
    Semispheres [14-02]
    Monster Loves You! [14-02]
    Battle Islands: Commanders [14-02]
    MX Nitro [14-02]
    iO [14-02]
    Sky Ride [14-02]
    Toy Odyssey: The Lost and Found [14-02]
    Flywrench [14-02]
    So Many Me [14-02]
    Vertical Drop Heroes HD [15-02]
    Proton Pulse + [15-02]
    VirZOOM Arcade [15-02]
    The Jackbox Party Trilogy [16-02]
    RWBY: Grimm Eclipse  Team JNPR Bundle [17-02]
    Dirt Rally PlayStation VR bundle [17-02]

    PlayStation 4 Demo
    -

    PlayStation 3
    -

    PlayStation 3 Demo
    -

    PlayStation Vita
    iO [14-02]

    PlayStation Vita Demo
    -


05:18  Video Attack on Titan: Escape from Certain Death
05:17  Dissidia: Final Fantasy toont nieuwe stage
