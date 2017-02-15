Update PlayStation Store - 14/02/2017

|
Wekelijks vult Sony Computer Entertainment Europe de PlayStation Store aan met allerlei PlayStation items. Wij overlopen nu eens de belangrijke inhoud, zoals de downloadbare games.
De volledige inhoud kan hier bekeken worden. Onderstaande lijst toont de belangrijkste nieuwkomers.
PlayStation 4
Lens for PS VR [13-02]
For Honor Deluxe Edition [14-02]
For Honor Gold Edition [14-02]
Sniper Elite 4 Digital Deluxe Edition [14-02]
Sniper Elite 4 [14-02]
Semispheres [14-02]
Monster Loves You! [14-02]
Battle Islands: Commanders [14-02]
MX Nitro [14-02]
iO [14-02]
Sky Ride [14-02]
Toy Odyssey: The Lost and Found [14-02]
Flywrench [14-02]
So Many Me [14-02]
Vertical Drop Heroes HD [15-02]
Proton Pulse + [15-02]
VirZOOM Arcade [15-02]
The Jackbox Party Trilogy [16-02]
RWBY: Grimm Eclipse Team JNPR Bundle [17-02]
Dirt Rally PlayStation VR bundle [17-02]
PlayStation 4 Demo
PlayStation 3
PlayStation 3 Demo
PlayStation Vita
iO [14-02]
PlayStation Vita Demo
