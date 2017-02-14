 
Nieuws:

Achievements For Honor


Door Rene Groen op 14-02-2017 om 10:22

Na de beta is het vandaag dan eindelijk tijd voor de officiële release van For Honor. Kruipend in de huid van een Viking, Ridder of Samoerai gaan we het gevecht aan en verdienen we de onderstaande achievements.

    Dishonorable Discharge 10
    Complete the Knight Chapter.

    Working Hard for the Loot 10
    Complete the Viking Chapter.

    If you want peace, prepare for war 10
    Complete the Samurai Chapter.

    Welcome To The Blackstone Legion 10
    Complete Mission 1.

    Hooligan 10
    Get 100 % of the Breakables from all Missions in Story Mode.

    Lore Master 10
    Get 100 % of the Observables from all Missions in Story Mode.

    An Average Accomplishment 10
    Complete Story Mode at Normal difficulty.

    A Remarkable Accomplishment 10
    Complete Story Mode at Hard difficulty.

    An Exceptional Accomplishment 10
    Complete Story Mode at Realistic difficulty.

    A Beginning 10
    Reach Story Level 10 in Story Mode.

    A Middle 10
    Reach Story Level 20 in Story Mode.

    An End 10
    Reach maximum Story Level 30 in Story Mode.

    Getting the band back together 10
    Recruit all 4 Heroes of a single Faction.

    Get Knighted 10
    Reach Reputation 1 with one of the Knight Heroes.

    Impressive 10
    Reach Reputation 1 with one of the Samurai Heroes.

    I've Heard Your Name 10
    Reach Reputation 1 with one of the Viking Heroes.

    Legendary Hero 30
    Reach Reputation 5 with any Hero.

    Long Way Down 30
    Kill 50 Opponents by throwing them off a ledge.

    Anything Can Be A Weapon 30
    Throw an opponent into fire or spikes 50 times.

    Unfair Fight 10
    Kill an enemy in a 1V2 situation in PvP.

    Heads Up! 10
    Kill 25 Heroes by attacking them from above in PvP.

    Principled Warrior 10
    Complete a Dominion PvP match without a single Dishonorable Kill.

    Do it for the Honor! 10
    Complete 50 Honorable Kills in 4v4 PvP matches.

    I've Got Your Back! 10
    Save an ally 50 times in 4v4 PvP matches.

    You're On Fire! 100
    Get 5 Kill Streaks of 5 kills in Elimination or Skirmish in PvP.

    Look At All These Feats 10
    Get the max Renown level 50 times in Dominion PvP matches.

    Revenge Spammer 10
    Activate Revenge mode 50 times.

    You Can't Touch This 10
    Parry attacks 50 Times.

    Like Killing Ants 10
    Kill 5000 soldiers.

    Duelist 10
    Win your first Duel PvP match.

    Duel Master 30
    Win 20 Duel PvP matches.

    Brawler 10
    Win your first Brawl PvP match.

    Brawl Master 30
    Win 20 Brawl PvP matches.

    Dominator 10
    Win your first Dominion PvP match.

    Dominion Master 30
    Win 20 Dominion PvP matches.

    Skirmisher 10
    Win your first Skirmish PvP match.

    Skirmish Master 30
    Win 20 Skirmish PvP matches.

    Eliminator 10
    Win your first Elimination PvP match.

    Elimination Master 30
    Win 20 Elimination PvP matches.

    Gear Head 30
    Level up a piece of Gear of any rarity to its maximum level.

    Discerning Taste 10
    Equip your first Symbol, Paint Pattern and Color Swatch on any Hero.

    Play Your Way 10
    Equip a different Effect, Emote and Execution on a single Hero.

    Swag Up 100
    Equip a Hero with Heroic Armor and Weapons in all Gear slots.

    Makeover! 10
    Change the visual of any piece of Gear.

    Evening Wear 10
    Update a second loadout for a Hero by setting a feat other than the default.

    You're So Vain 10
    Equip an Ornament on all 4 Heroes of a single Faction.

    You're A Wizard 10
    Set 4 non-default Feats for a single Hero.

    Cry Havoc 10
    Manually deploy War Assets on a territory for the first time.

    Let Slip The Dogs Of War 30
    Manually deploy War Assets on territories 100 times.

    For Honor! 30
    Participate in a Season and come back to see the results at the start of the next Season.

    A Reservist 10
    Manually deploy War Assets in 5 different Rounds.

    Active Duty 30
    Manually deploy War Assets in 50 different Turns.

    Warmonger 30
    Manually deploy War Assets on 10 enemy territories.

    Protector 30
    Manually deploy War Assets on 10 friendly territories.


10:27  Prey laat zijn omgevingen zien in screenshots
10:18  Dreamfall Chapters loopt vertraging op
Titel:
For Honor
Type:
Game
Releasedatum:
14-02-2017
Ontwikkelaar:
Ubisoft
Uitgever:
Ubisoft
Media:








Meer media


