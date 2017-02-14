Ghost Recon: Wildlands Packshot Sunday - Deel 201 Uncanny Valley Knee Deep Nieuws: Achievements For Honor

Na de beta is het vandaag dan eindelijk tijd voor de officiële release van For Honor. Kruipend in de huid van een Viking, Ridder of Samoerai gaan we het gevecht aan en verdienen we de onderstaande achievements.

Complete the Knight Chapter.



Working Hard for the Loot 10

Complete the Viking Chapter.



If you want peace, prepare for war 10

Complete the Samurai Chapter.



Welcome To The Blackstone Legion 10

Complete Mission 1.



Hooligan 10

Get 100 % of the Breakables from all Missions in Story Mode.



Lore Master 10

Get 100 % of the Observables from all Missions in Story Mode.



An Average Accomplishment 10

Complete Story Mode at Normal difficulty.



A Remarkable Accomplishment 10

Complete Story Mode at Hard difficulty.



An Exceptional Accomplishment 10

Complete Story Mode at Realistic difficulty.



A Beginning 10

Reach Story Level 10 in Story Mode.



A Middle 10

Reach Story Level 20 in Story Mode.



An End 10

Reach maximum Story Level 30 in Story Mode.



Getting the band back together 10

Recruit all 4 Heroes of a single Faction.



Get Knighted 10

Reach Reputation 1 with one of the Knight Heroes.



Impressive 10

Reach Reputation 1 with one of the Samurai Heroes.



I've Heard Your Name 10

Reach Reputation 1 with one of the Viking Heroes.



Legendary Hero 30

Reach Reputation 5 with any Hero.



Long Way Down 30

Kill 50 Opponents by throwing them off a ledge.



Anything Can Be A Weapon 30

Throw an opponent into fire or spikes 50 times.



Unfair Fight 10

Kill an enemy in a 1V2 situation in PvP.



Heads Up! 10

Kill 25 Heroes by attacking them from above in PvP.



Principled Warrior 10

Complete a Dominion PvP match without a single Dishonorable Kill.



Do it for the Honor! 10

Complete 50 Honorable Kills in 4v4 PvP matches.



I've Got Your Back! 10

Save an ally 50 times in 4v4 PvP matches.



You're On Fire! 100

Get 5 Kill Streaks of 5 kills in Elimination or Skirmish in PvP.



Look At All These Feats 10

Get the max Renown level 50 times in Dominion PvP matches.



Revenge Spammer 10

Activate Revenge mode 50 times.



You Can't Touch This 10

Parry attacks 50 Times.



Like Killing Ants 10

Kill 5000 soldiers.



Duelist 10

Win your first Duel PvP match.



Duel Master 30

Win 20 Duel PvP matches.



Brawler 10

Win your first Brawl PvP match.



Brawl Master 30

Win 20 Brawl PvP matches.



Dominator 10

Win your first Dominion PvP match.



Dominion Master 30

Win 20 Dominion PvP matches.



Skirmisher 10

Win your first Skirmish PvP match.



Skirmish Master 30

Win 20 Skirmish PvP matches.



Eliminator 10

Win your first Elimination PvP match.



Elimination Master 30

Win 20 Elimination PvP matches.



Gear Head 30

Level up a piece of Gear of any rarity to its maximum level.



Discerning Taste 10

Equip your first Symbol, Paint Pattern and Color Swatch on any Hero.



Play Your Way 10

Equip a different Effect, Emote and Execution on a single Hero.



Swag Up 100

Equip a Hero with Heroic Armor and Weapons in all Gear slots.



Makeover! 10

Change the visual of any piece of Gear.



Evening Wear 10

Update a second loadout for a Hero by setting a feat other than the default.



You're So Vain 10

Equip an Ornament on all 4 Heroes of a single Faction.



You're A Wizard 10

Set 4 non-default Feats for a single Hero.



Cry Havoc 10

Manually deploy War Assets on a territory for the first time.



Let Slip The Dogs Of War 30

Manually deploy War Assets on territories 100 times.



For Honor! 30

Participate in a Season and come back to see the results at the start of the next Season.



A Reservist 10

Manually deploy War Assets in 5 different Rounds.



Active Duty 30

Manually deploy War Assets in 50 different Turns.



Warmonger 30

Manually deploy War Assets on 10 enemy territories.



Protector 30

Manually deploy War Assets on 10 friendly territories.

