31 Januari 2017 
Fallout 4 Pro patch komt volgende week
Tony Hawk werkt aan nieuwe game
Resident Evil 7 met DLC trailer
COD IW - Sabotage Multiplayer Trailer
Guns, Gore & Cannoli krijgt sequel
Lancering van Halo Wars 2 krijgt livestream
Gamed Gamekalender Februari 2017
Yakuza 0
Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin in februari
Horizon: Zero Dawn met Developer Video
Vijftal minuten 1-2 Switch
Trailer Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker 3 Professional
30 Januari 2017 
EA geeft hint naar Skate 4?
Phantom Dust HD moet voor de E3 uitkomen
Oceanhorn komt naar de Switch
Voorlopig geen nieuwe Deus Ex
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
29 Januari 2017 
Packshot Sunday - Deel 200
Nieuwe video Accel World VS Sword Art Online
Double Dragon IV demonstreert vijanden
Beelden The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2
Fire Emblem toont meer helden
Nieuwe karakterbeelden Musou Stars
28 Januari 2017 
Reclame: Switch ideaal tijdens toiletbezoek
Ancel deelt nieuw plaatje van Wild
Survival Horror KONA naar PS4 en Xbox One
Tokyo 42 laat meer gameplay zien
Speel een proefversie van Dead Rising 4
27 Januari 2017 
Switch versie van Rime door Tantalus
Steins;Gate 0 verschijnt in Japan op Xbox One
Adventure Embers of Mirrim aangekondigd
Steep ontvangt update 1.04
Milestone kondigt MXGP 3 aan
The Inner World met vijftal screenshots
Nieuwe gameplaybeelden Sonic Mania
Gameplaybeelden Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash
Accel World VS Sword Art Online in de zomer
Viermaal Persona 5
26 Januari 2017 
Nieuwe gezichten in Mass Effect trailer
Marvel en Square Enix slaan handen ineen
Krijgt L.A. Noire een Remaster?
[Upd.] Mario Sports Superstarts komt 10 maart
Ace Combat 7 komt ook naar PC en One
Leer de basistactieken van Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3
Ghost Recon Wildlands beta start 3 februari
The Surge verschijnt in mei en toont trailer
Ni No Kuni II komt ook naar de PC
DiRT 4 aangekondigd, verschijnt in juni
New 3DS Virtual Console - Week 19
Tekken 7 toont Pre-Order DLC
Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker 3 Professional Openingsvideo
Charts Japan: Yoshi versus Kat
Ghost Recon: Wildlands toont open wereld
Fire Emblem laat zijn helden zien
25 Januari 2017 
[Upd.] Prey 2 verschijnt op 5 mei
Aonuma deelt meer Zelda details
Injustice 2 schuift Robin naar voren
Horizon: Zero Dawn komt in PS4 bundel
Splatoon 2 laat nieuwe wapens zien
COD IW - Rave in the Redwoods trailer
Avalanche Software is terug voor Cars 3
I Am Setsuna met eerste Switch beelden
Toukiden 2 komt in maart
Forza Horizon 3 komt in Xbox One S bundel
Meer Deus Ex content op komst
Resident Evil 7 DLC verschijnt volgende week
Kickstarter opgezet voor The Banner Saga 3
LEGO Worlds komt naar de Switch
Legend of Zelda sale weken aangekondigd
Games with Gold voor februari bekend
Mobiele game Pokémon Duel nu beschikbaar
Gratis DLC voor Yakuza 0
Launchtrailer Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8
Update PlayStation Store - 24/01/2017
Malicious Fallen over een maandje
24 Januari 2017 
Packshot Sunday - Deel 199
Openingsvideo Road to Boruto
I Am Setsuna is launchgame op Switch
Update 2 voor Dishonored 2 nu beschikbaar
Gameplaybeelden Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
Accel World VS Sword Art Online Video
Nieuwe beelden Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Trailer The Great Ace Attorney 2
Resident Evil 7 bevat Day One patch
Pretpark bezoeken in NieR beelden
23 Januari 2017 
Dark Souls III krijgt The Ringed City DLC
Tekken 7 verschijnt op 2 juni
Grand Theft Auto 6 uitgegeven in Brazilië
Geen RE 7 op Switch; game is zo'n 15 uur
Mass Effect: Andromeda met trial van 10 uur
Voormalig GTA producer opent studio's
Achievements Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
Toby: The Secret Mine
Nieuwe PlayStation Store uitverkoop
Charts Amerika: Succes voor Final Fantasy, PlayStation 4
Trailer Nobunagas Ambition: Sphere of Influence
AnimatieTrailer God Wars: Future Past
Launchtrailer Dragon Quest VIII
22 Januari 2017 
Aegis Wireless Gaming Headset
Romance of the Three Kingdoms met Switch Trailer
Nieuwe Ni-Oh gameplaybeelden
Kinderen versus Ouders in Road to Boruto
Zelda met nieuwe info en beelden
21 Januari 2017 
Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star
Zelda bevat toch geen duale audio
Meer informatie over Horizon: Zero Dawn
Sniper Elite 4 toont twee speelstijlen
Ghost Recon Wildlands laat gameplay zien
Limbo en Inside studio teast nieuwe game
Nintendo maakt geen Wii U titels meer
The Sexy Brutale verschijnt 12 april
Nieuwe trailer van Thimbleweed Park
Killing Floor 2 krijgt eerste gratis uitbreiding
Gratis White Dwarfs in TW: Warhammer
Uncanny Valley komt naar PS4, Vita en One
Systeemeisen For Honor onthuld
20 Januari 2017 
Geen Netflix kijken bij Nintendo Switch launch
Engelstalige Trailer Touhou Genso Wanderer
Nieuws van Valve
I Am Setsuna met exclusieve PvP mode
Super Bomberman R kost 49.99
Call of Cthulhu's Depths of Madness trailer
Shadowgun Legends toont nieuwe screens
Stardew Valley niet bij launch beschikbaar
Resident Evil 7 is Play Anywhere titel
Charts Japan: Nieuwe Kingdom Hearts scoort
Nieuwe karaktervideo Musou Stars
Destiny Trailer Digimon World: Next Order
19 Januari 2017 
Yooka-Laylee bevat multiplayer en coöp
Fire Emblem Echoes komt met eigen Amiibo
Super Mario Run in maart naar Android
XCOM 2 - LONG War 2 op Steam Workshop
Ubisoft koopt Guitar Hero Live ontwikkelaar
Resident Evil 7 geeft ons gratis DLC
Perception opnieuw voorgesteld als PS4 titel
Meer Micro Machines World Series details
The Town of Light komt ook naar PS4
2Dark met Story Trailer
Fire Emblem Heroes verschijnt 2 februari
Trailer Fire Emblem Warriors; ook op 3DS
Fire Emblem klassieker krijgt nieuwe uitgave
Nieuwe Fire Emblem in 2018 naar Switch
Battleborn met Winter update
For Honor Closed Beta content bekend
EA slaat E3 (wederom) over voor eigen event
Nieuws:

Resident Evil 7 met DLC trailer


Door Rene Groen op 31-01-2017 om 09:36 		Bron: All Games Delta

Hoewel Resident Evil 7: Biohazard nog maar net uit is, en gisteren een 85 scoorde in onze review, richt Capcom haar pijlen nu al op de aankomende downloadable content.

Banned Footage Vol. 1 is vanaf vandaag verkrijgbaar op de PlayStation 4 en vanaf 21 februari op de Xbox One en PC en bestaat uit de volgende content:
  • Bedroom: Figure out how to escape from a locked room  but dont let Marguerite Baker know youve been out of bed.
  • Nightmare: Fend off waves of enemies and survive until morning while crafting useful items and traps to stay alive.
  • Extra Mode: Ethan Must Die: A tough-as-nails mode separate from the tapes and story of the main game. (Does not support PS VR).
Op 14 februari (PlayStation 4) en 21 februari (Xbox One en PC) volgen ze dit op met Banned Footage Vol. 2 en hierbij mogen we uit kijken naar het volgende:
  • 21: Gamble life and limb in a deadly game run by Lucas Baker.
  • Daughters: See what the Baker family was like before the tragic events of Resident Evil 7: biohazard.
  • Extra Mode: Jacks 55th Birthday: Race against the clock and feed Jack tons of food in this comical extra game mode separate from the tapes and story of the main game. (Does not support PS VR)
Om alvast lekker in de sfeer te komen is er een nieuwe trailer uitgebracht die de DLC naar voren schuift.


