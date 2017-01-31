Gamed Gamekalender Februari 2017 Yakuza 0 Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Packshot Sunday - Deel 200 Nieuws: Resident Evil 7 met DLC trailer

Door Rene Groen op 31-01-2017 om 09:36 Bron: All Games Delta Hoewel Resident Evil 7: Biohazard nog maar net uit is, en gisteren een 85 scoorde in onze review, richt Capcom haar pijlen nu al op de aankomende downloadable content.

Bedroom: Figure out how to escape from a locked room  but dont let Marguerite Baker know youve been out of bed.

Figure out how to escape from a locked room  but dont let Marguerite Baker know youve been out of bed. Nightmare: Fend off waves of enemies and survive until morning while crafting useful items and traps to stay alive.

Fend off waves of enemies and survive until morning while crafting useful items and traps to stay alive. Extra Mode: Ethan Must Die: A tough-as-nails mode separate from the tapes and story of the main game. (Does not support PS VR). Op 14 februari (PlayStation 4) en 21 februari (Xbox One en PC) volgen ze dit op met Banned Footage Vol. 2 en hierbij mogen we uit kijken naar het volgende:

21: Gamble life and limb in a deadly game run by Lucas Baker.

Gamble life and limb in a deadly game run by Lucas Baker. Daughters: See what the Baker family was like before the tragic events of Resident Evil 7: biohazard.

See what the Baker family was like before the tragic events of Resident Evil 7: biohazard. Extra Mode: Jacks 55th Birthday: Race against the clock and feed Jack tons of food in this comical extra game mode separate from the tapes and story of the main game. (Does not support PS VR) Om alvast lekker in de sfeer te komen is er een nieuwe trailer uitgebracht die de DLC naar voren schuift.



