Resident Evil 7 met DLC trailer

Hoewel Resident Evil 7: Biohazard nog maar net uit is, en gisteren een 85 scoorde in onze review, richt Capcom haar pijlen nu al op de aankomende downloadable content.
Banned Footage Vol. 1 is vanaf vandaag verkrijgbaar op de PlayStation 4 en vanaf 21 februari op de Xbox One en PC en bestaat uit de volgende content:
Op 14 februari (PlayStation 4) en 21 februari (Xbox One en PC) volgen ze dit op met Banned Footage Vol. 2 en hierbij mogen we uit kijken naar het volgende:
- Bedroom: Figure out how to escape from a locked room but dont let Marguerite Baker know youve been out of bed.
- Nightmare: Fend off waves of enemies and survive until morning while crafting useful items and traps to stay alive.
- Extra Mode: Ethan Must Die: A tough-as-nails mode separate from the tapes and story of the main game. (Does not support PS VR).
Om alvast lekker in de sfeer te komen is er een nieuwe trailer uitgebracht die de DLC naar voren schuift.
- 21: Gamble life and limb in a deadly game run by Lucas Baker.
- Daughters: See what the Baker family was like before the tragic events of Resident Evil 7: biohazard.
- Extra Mode: Jacks 55th Birthday: Race against the clock and feed Jack tons of food in this comical extra game mode separate from the tapes and story of the main game. (Does not support PS VR)