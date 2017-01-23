 
Home   Forum   Archief   Redactie   Contact   Bedrijven   Games    
 
  GamedPCPS VitaNintendo 3DSWii UNintendo SwitchPlaystation 3Playstation 4Xbox 360Xbox OneAppMisc    
23 Januari 2017 
Nieuwe PlayStation Store uitverkoop
 (0) 
Charts Amerika: Succes voor Final Fantasy, PlayStation 4
 (0) 
Trailer Nobunagas Ambition: Sphere of Influence
 (0) 
AnimatieTrailer God Wars: Future Past
 (0) 
Launchtrailer Dragon Quest VIII
 (0) 
22 Januari 2017 
Aegis Wireless Gaming Headset
 (0) 
Romance of the Three Kingdoms met Switch Trailer
 (0) 
Nieuwe Ni-Oh gameplaybeelden
 (1) 
Kinderen versus Ouders in Road to Boruto
 (0) 
Zelda met nieuwe info en beelden
 (5) 
21 Januari 2017 
Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star
 (0) 
Zelda bevat toch geen duale audio
 (13) 
Meer informatie over Horizon: Zero Dawn
 (8) 
Sniper Elite 4 toont twee speelstijlen
 (0) 
Ghost Recon Wildlands laat gameplay zien
 (1) 
Limbo en Inside studio teast nieuwe game
 (0) 
Nintendo maakt geen Wii U titels meer
 (7) 
The Sexy Brutale verschijnt 12 april
 (0) 
Nieuwe trailer van Thimbleweed Park
 (0) 
Killing Floor 2 krijgt eerste gratis uitbreiding
 (0) 
Gratis White Dwarfs in TW: Warhammer
 (0) 
Uncanny Valley komt naar PS4, Vita en One
 (0) 
Systeemeisen For Honor onthuld
 (0) 
20 Januari 2017 
Geen Netflix kijken bij Nintendo Switch launch
 (7) 
Engelstalige Trailer Touhou Genso Wanderer
 (0) 
Nieuws van Valve
 (3) 
I Am Setsuna met exclusieve PvP mode
 (0) 
Super Bomberman R kost 49.99
 (9) 
Call of Cthulhu's Depths of Madness trailer
 (0) 
Shadowgun Legends toont nieuwe screens
 (0) 
Stardew Valley niet bij launch beschikbaar
 (0) 
Resident Evil 7 is Play Anywhere titel
 (6) 
Charts Japan: Nieuwe Kingdom Hearts scoort
 (0) 
Nieuwe karaktervideo Musou Stars
 (0) 
Destiny Trailer Digimon World: Next Order
 (0) 
19 Januari 2017 
Yooka-Laylee bevat multiplayer en coöp
 (1) 
Fire Emblem Echoes komt met eigen Amiibo
 (0) 
Super Mario Run in maart naar Android
 (0) 
XCOM 2 - LONG War 2 op Steam Workshop
 (0) 
Ubisoft koopt Guitar Hero Live ontwikkelaar
 (0) 
Resident Evil 7 geeft ons gratis DLC
 (4) 
Perception opnieuw voorgesteld als PS4 titel
 (0) 
Meer Micro Machines World Series details
 (0) 
The Town of Light komt ook naar PS4
 (0) 
2Dark met Story Trailer
 (0) 
Fire Emblem Heroes verschijnt 2 februari
 (3) 
Trailer Fire Emblem Warriors; ook op 3DS
 (2) 
Fire Emblem klassieker krijgt nieuwe uitgave
 (1) 
Nieuwe Fire Emblem in 2018 naar Switch
 (4) 
Battleborn met Winter update
 (1) 
For Honor Closed Beta content bekend
 (0) 
EA slaat E3 (wederom) over voor eigen event
 (0) 
18 Januari 2017 
Eredivisie lanceert eSports-competitie
 (5) 
Meer details over Super Mario Odyssey
 (5) 
Launchtrailer Toby: The Secret Mine
 (0) 
Speel de gratis demo van Watch Dogs 2
 (2) 
Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 krijgt open bèta
 (0) 
Dragon Shock Ultimate
 (0) 
WWE 2K17 Future Stars Pack nu beschikbaar
 (0) 
Danganronpa: Another Episode met datum
 (0) 
Little Nightmares komt eind april
 (1) 
Nieuwe Persona 5 Trailer
 (0) 
Injustice 2 brengt Brainiac
 (2) 
For Honor demonstreert Nobushi Warriors
 (0) 
Update PlayStation Store - 17/01/2017
 (3) 
17 Januari 2017 
Halo Wars 2 Blitz Beta start op 20 januari
 (2) 
Resident Evil 7 heeft drie moeilijkheidsgraden
 (4) 
Zelda met meerdere voice-overs?
 (12) 
Borderlands 3 op Switch lijkt onzeker
 (4) 
Eerste reclame voor Nintendo Switch
 (0) 
Micro Machines: World Tour naar meer systemen
 (3) 
Swery65 is terug met nieuwe studio
 (1) 
Engelstalige Trailer Malicious Fallen
 (0) 
Eerste beelden Dragon Quest Heroes I-II
 (0) 
Openingsvideo Accel World VS Sword Art Online
 (0) 
16 Januari 2017 
Geen Miiverse en StreetPass op Switch
 (4) 
Titanfall 2 krijgt snelle Live Fire mode
 (0) 
Vikings - Wolves Of Midgard met gameplay
 (0) 
Season Pass voor Resident Evil 7
 (1) 
Geen toekomst voor Titanfall kaartgame
 (0) 
Nieuwe Guilty Gear op komst
 (2) 
Eerste gameplaybeelden Splatoon 2
 (0) 
Musou Stars demonstreert Ryu
 (0) 
15 Januari 2017 
Nieuwe No More Heroes voor Switch
 (4) 
I Am Setsuna naar Switch
 (1) 
Gravity Rush 2
 (2) 
Zelda: Breath of the Wild vergelijkt versies
 (5) 
Zelda immens populair in Japan
 (16) 
Switch ondersteunt opslag tot 2TB
 (2) 
I Am Bread komt naar de Xbox One
 (0) 
14 Januari 2017 
[Upd.] Zelda is 13.4GB; details over resolutie
 (14) 
Fire Emblem Nintendo Direct op 18 januari
 (2) 
Splatoon 2 met kleurrijke beelden
 (0) 
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in video en resolutiedetails
 (3) 
Uitgebreide blik op Zelda: Breath of the Wild
 (1) 
1-2 Switch toont diverse mini-games
 (0) 
Partygame Snipperclips getoond
 (2) 
Super Bomberman R in beeld
 (1) 
Twintig minuten gameplay van Arms
 (0) 
FIFA gebaseerd op PS3/Xbox 360 versies?
 (7) 
Nintendo Switch ontvangt NBA 2K18
 (0) 
Fire Emblem Warriors met teaser
 (1) 
Dragon Quest Heroes I-II naar Switch
 (1) 
Switch kent geen tekorten zoals NES Classic
 (2) 
Nintendo legt afwezigheid Switch bundel uit
 (12) 
Zoon van Kratos heet Atreus
 (4) 
Syberia 3 komt naar de Nintendo Switch
 (0) 
Trine ontwikkelaar met Has-Been Heroes
 (0) 
13 Januari 2017 
[Upd.] Ultra Street Fighter II exclusief naar Switch
 (10) 
Minecraft doet de Switch aan
 (1) 
FAST Racing Neo als FAST RMX naar Switch
 (1) 
F-Zero-esque Redout naar Switch
 (5) 
[Upd.] Super Mario Odyssey aangekondigd
 (18) 
Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 naar Switch
 (0) 
Bandai Namco deelt plannen voor Switch
 (2) 
Bowser legt Parental Controls uit
 (10) 
Ubisoft ondersteunt Switch met drie games
 (4) 
Skylanders Imaginators komt naar Switch
 (0) 
Nintendo Switch accessoires met prijzen
 (6) 
Sonic Mania in trailer
 (0) 
Puyo Puyo Tetris komt naar het Westen
 (0) 
Super Bomberman R in maart naar de Switch
 (1) 
Square-Enix komt met Project Octopath Traveler
 (3) 
Trailer laat aankomende Switch titels zien
 (1) 
EA brengt FIFA op de Switch uit
 (1) 
Eerste trailer van Xenoblade Chronicles 2
 (1) 
Skyrim komt naar de Nintendo Switch
 (4) 
Nintendo zet online service uiteen
 (7) 
Mario Kart 8 in Deluxe uitvoering naar Switch
 (2) 
Zelda is launchgame; toont trailer
 (18) 
Wat krijg je bij een aanschaf van de Switch?
 (4) 
Splatoon krijgt sequel op de Switch
 (1) 
Arms mixt boksen met een shooter
 (0) 
Nintendo stelt 1-2 Switch aan ons voor
 (3) 
Joy-Con controllers uiteen gezet
 (0) 
Nintendo Switch verschijnt 3 maart
 (27) 
12 Januari 2017 
Resident Evil 7 verwelkomt ons thuis
 (2) 
Guerrila Cambridge sluit deuren na 19 jaar
 (7) 
DiRT Rally krijgt VR-update
 (5) 
Eerste trailer van LEGO CITY Undercover
 (3) 
Kamiya reageert op annulering Scalebound
 (0) 
Troll and I met nieuwe video
 (0) 
Vampieren vallen Sims 4 binnen
 (0) 
Styx in Art of Stealth trailer
 (0) 
Berserk and the Band of the Hawk
 (1) 
Aegis Wireless Gaming Headset
Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star
Dragon Shock Ultimate
Gravity Rush 2
Nieuws:

Nieuwe PlayStation Store uitverkoop


Door Joni Philips op 23-01-2017 om 05:22 		Bron: BudgetGaming

Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe zorgt wekelijks voor een PlayStation Store update, maar het vergeet de oude items absoluut niet. Het bedrijf zorgt regelmatig voor prijsverlagingen die de verkoop moeten motiveren.

De Januari-uitverkoop is voorbij, dus start Sony met drie nieuwe sets van koopjes. Er is de Games voor nog geen 20 set waar je onder andere Assassin's Creed Syndicate en Batman: Arkham Knight vindt; Digitale Kortingen met King's Quest: The Complete Collection en tot 60% korting op PlayStation 3 en Vita games met onder andere Game of Thrones.

Games Onder 20
Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault - 14,99
Air Conflicts: Double Pack - 19,99
Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers  PlayStation4 Edition - 12,99
Air Conflicts: Secret Wars Ultimate Edition - 12,99
Amnesia: Collection - 19,99
ArcaniA  The Complete Tale - 14,99
Assassins Creed IV Season Pass - 5,99
Assassins Creed Syndicate  Jack the Ripper - 6,99
Assassins Creed Syndicate  Season Pass - 9,99
Assassins Creed Freedom Cry - 4,99
Assassins Creed IV Black Flag - 12,99
Assassins Creed Syndicate - 19,99
Assassins Creed Unity - 14,99
Back to the Future: The Game  30th Anniversary Edition - 9,99
Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition - 19,99
Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass - 9,99
Battleborn - 9,99
Battleborn Digital Deluxe - 14,99
BEYOND: Two Souls - 9,99 (samen met Heavy Rain - 15,99)
Big Buck Hunter Arcade - 11,99
Blood Bowl2 - 12,99
Broken Sword 5  the Serpents Curse - 9,99
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition - 19,99
Call of Duty: Ghosts Gold Edition - 19,99
Carmageddon: Max Damage - 13,99
Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers - 11,99
Chivalry: Ultimate Edition - 9,99
DARK SOULS II: Scholar of the First Sin - 14,99
Dead Island Definitive Collection - 19,99
Deadpool - 19,99
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition - 10,49
Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth  Digital Edition - 14,99
Dishonored Definitive Edition - 15,99
DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition - 12,99
Dragon Ball Xenoverse - 16,99
Dragon Quest Heroes - 14,99
Dragon Quest Heroes Digital Slime Collectors Edition - 19,99
Driveclub Bikes - 7,99
Driveclub Bikes Expansion - 9,99
Driveclub - 14,99
Driveclub Season Pass - 6,99
Ducati  90th Anniversary - 13,99
Dungeons 2 - 9,99
Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair - 9,99
Evolve - 9,99
Evolve Digital Deluxe - 14,99
Evolve Hunting Season 1 - 2,99
Evolve Hunting Season 2 - 4,99
Far Cry 4 - 14,99
Far Cry 4  Gold Edition - 19,99
Far Cry 4 Season pass - 9,99
Game of Thrones  Season Pass - 10,49
God of War III Remastered - 9,49
Godzilla: Digital Edition - 4,99
GUILTY GEAR Xrd -REVELATOR- - 14,49
Heavy Rain - 9,99 (samen met Beyond Two Souls - 15,99)
inFAMOUS Second Son - 10,99
inFAMOUS Second Son + inFAMOUS First Light - 12,99
inFAMOUS Second Son Legendary Edition - 12,99
inFAMOUS First Light - 3,49
Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition - 12,99
Killzone Shadow Fall - 10,99
Killzone Shadow Fall and Season Pass Bundle - 14,49
Killzone Shadow Fall Intercept Online Co-op Mode (Standalone) - 4,99
Lets Sing 2016 - 8,99
Life is Strange Season Pass - 4,99
Lords of the Fallen - 9,99
Lords of the Fallen Complete Edition - 14,99
Marvel: Ultimate Alliance - 19,99
Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2 - 19,99
Minecraft: Story Mode  Adventure Pass - 12,99
Minecraft: Story Mode  Season Pass - 12,99
Minecraft: Story Mode  Season Pass Deluxe - 14,99
Monopoly Family Fun Pack - 12,99
Monster Jam: Crush It! - 11,99
Motorcycle Club - 7,49
MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore - 9,99
MXGP  The Official Motocross Videogame - 14,99
Omega Quintet - 12,99
Onechanbara Z2: Chaos - 9,99
Payday 2 Crimewave Edition DLC Bundle - 14,99
Payday 2 Crimewave Edition Game Bundle - 19,99
Rayman Legends - 12,99
Resident Evil 0 Complete Costume Pack - 1,99
Resident Evil Revelations 2  Season Pass - 4,99
RIDE - 12,99
Risen 3: Titan Lords  Enhanced Edition - 14,99
Saint Seiya: Soldiers Soul - 12,99
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected - 9,99
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected & Gat out of Hell - 14,99
Saints Row: Gat out of Hell - 7,99
Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO - 15,99
Shadow Warrior - 9,99
Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - 4,99
Sniper Elite 3 - 9,99
Sniper Elite 3 Season Pass - 9,99
Sniper Elite 3 ULTIMATE EDITION - 14,99
Street Fighter V - 19,99
Street Fighter V  2016 Season Pass - 9,99
Strider - 4,99
Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment - 4,99
Sword Art Online: Lost Song - 14,99
Tales from the Borderlands  Season Pass - 7,99
Tales of Zestiria  Digital Standard Edition - 14,99
Tearaway Unfolded - 9,99
The Evil Within - 12,99
The Evil Within Season Pass - 5,99
The Heavy Rain & BEYOND: Two Souls Collection - 15,99
The Last of Us: Left Behind (Standalone) - 4,99
The Walking Dead: Michonne  A Telltale Miniseries - 6,99
The Walking Dead: Season Two - 9,99
The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season - 9,99
The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition - 12,99
The Witness - 14,99
The Wolf Among Us - 9,99
Thief - 4,99
Toukiden Kiwami - 13,99
Toy Soldiers: War Chest - 7,99
Toy Soldiers: War Chest Hall of Fame Edition - 11,99
Trials Fusion - 7,99
Trials Fusion The Awesome MAX Edition - 14,99
Trials of the Blood Dragon - 6,99
Trials of the Blood Dragon + OST - 7,99
Trials of the Blood Dragon + Trials Fusion Awesome Max Eition - 19,99
TRON RUN/r - 7,99
TRON RUN/r (Deluxe Bundle) - 12,99
Watch_Dogs - 10,99
Watch_Dogs Complete Edition - 14,99
Watch_Dogs Season Pass - 4,99
Wolfenstein: The New Order - 12,99
Wolfenstein: The Old Blood - 9,99
Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest - 12,09
Worms Battlegrounds - 6,99
WRC 5 eSports Edition - 14,99
Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist - 9,99

Digitale kortingen
Absolute Drift: Zen Edition - 7,99
Abzü - 7,99
Action Henk - 3,99
Active Soccer 2 DX - 5,49
ADR1FT - 6,99
Albedo: Eyes From Outer Space - 9,99
Aqua Moto Racing Utopia - 9,99
Armikrog - 3,99
Axiom Verge - 8,99
BADLAND: Game of the Year Edition - 4,99
Bards Gold - 3,09
Blues and Bullets  ep. 1 & 2 Bundle - 3,99
Blues and Bullets  Episode 1 - 2,99
Blues and Bullets  Episode 2 - 2,99
Cast of the Seven Godsends  Redux - 3,99
Castles - 2,99
Crypt of the NecroDancer - 6,59
Dead Synchronicity - 12,99
Dex - 12,99
Downwell - 1,99
Furi - 12,99
Ginger: Beyond the crystal - 12,99
Goosebumps: The Game - 6,99
Heart and Slash - 11,49
HoPiKo - 3,99
I am Bread - 2,99
Jetpack Joyride - 1,99
Kings Quest: Season Pass - 12,99
Kings Quest: The Complete Collection - 17,99
Manual Samuel - 3,99
Mekazoo - 8,19
Nightmares from the Deep: The Cursed Heart - 3,99
Not A Hero - 4,99
Orc Slayer - 1,99
Overcooked - 9,99
Overcooked Holiday Bundle - 12,99
Rebel Galaxy - 9,99
Shadow Complex Remastered - 7,49
Slain: Back from Hell - 14,99
Soul Axiom - 2,99
Subject 13 - 4,99
Super Toy Cars - 3,99
Sword Coast Legends - 9,99
Terraria  PlayStation4 Edition - 3,19
The Bug Butcher - 6,99
The Legend of Korra - 5,99
The Little Acre - 8,99
The Park - 6,49

Bespaar tot 60% op PlayStation 3 en Vita
A.W. Phoenix Festa - 15,99
Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers - 6,99
Air Conflicts: Secret Wars - 6,99
Air Conflicts: Vietnam - 6,99
Alien: Isolation - 7,99
Amnesia: Memories - 9,99
ArcaniA  The complete tale - 7,99
Assassins Creed Brotherhood - 5,99
Assassins Creed Naval Edition - 9,99
Assassins Creed 2 Game of the Year Edition - 5,99
Assassins Creed Brotherhood Complete Pack - 5,99
Assassins Creed Double Edition - 8,99
Assassins Creed Freedom Cry - 4,99
Assassins Creed Heritage Collection - 19,99
Assassins Creed II Complete Pack - 5,99
Assassins Creed III  Gold Edition - 9,99
Assassins Creed III Liberation - 7,99
Assassins Creed IV Black Flag - 6,99
Assassins Creed IV Black Flag  Deluxe Edition - 9,99
Assassins Creed Liberation HD - 6,99
Back to the Future: The Game  5 Game Series - 4,99
Batman Arkham Collection - 12,99
Batman Arkham Origins - 5,99
Batman: Arkham Asylum - 5,99
Batman: Arkham City - 5,99
Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate - 7,99
Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate  Deluxe Edition - 7,99
Bayonetta - 7,49
Broken Sword 5  the Serpents Curse: Episode 1 - 4,99
Broken Sword 5  the Serpents Curse: Episode 1 & 2 - 7,99
Broken Sword 5  the Serpents Curse: Episode 2 - 4,99
Call of Duty: Black Ops II Gold Edition - 14,99
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition - 19,99
Call of Duty: Black Ops Gold Edition - 14,99
Call of Duty: Ghosts Gold Edition - 19,99
Chivalry: Medieval Warfare - 5,99
Dead Island - 5,99
Dead Island Riptide - 5,99
Deadpool - 14,99
Devil May Cry HD Collection - 7,99
Dex - 12,99
Digimon All-Star Rumble - 4,99
Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth  Digital Edition - 11,99
DmC Devil May Cry - 6,99
DuckTales: Remastered - 4,99
Earth Defense Force 2: Invaders from Planet Space - 7,99
EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 2017 PORTABLE - 5,99
Earth Defense Force 2025 - 4,99
FAR CRY 3 + FAR CRY 4 - 12,99
Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon - 3,99
Far Cry 4 - 7,99
Far Cry 4 Gold Edition - 14,99
Far Cry 4 Season Pass - 9,99
Far Cry Classic - 4,99
Far Cry 3 - 6,99
Far Cry 3 + Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon - 9,99
Far Cry2 - 4,99
Far Cry2 + Fortunes Pack - 6,99
Game of Thrones  Season Pass - 4,99
Godzilla: Digital Edtion - 4,99
Goosebumps: The Game - 6,99
GRID 2 - 7,49
GUILTY GEAR Xrd -REVELATOR- - 11,99
Handball 16 - 9,99
Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition - 7,99
Jurassic Park: The Game - 4,99
Kings Quest: Season Pass - 12,99
Kings Quest: The Complete Collection - 17,99
Life is Strange Season Pass - 4,99
Lost Planet 3 - 5,99
MeiQ: Labyrinth of Death - 19,99
MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM EXTREME VS-FORCE - 14,99
Monster Jam Battlegrounds - 3,99
Motorcycle Club - 5,99
MXGP  The Official Motocross Videogame - 5,99
One Piece Burning Blood - 19,99
One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 - 11,99
One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 Gold Edition - 19,99
PAYDAY 2 - 7,99
Rayman Legends - 6,99
Rayman Legends + Rayman Origins - 9,99
Rayman Origins - 5,99
RIDE - 5,99
Risen 3:Titan Lords - 7,99
Saint Seiya: Soldiers Soul - 6,59
Saints Row IV - 5,99
Saints Row IV Game of the Century Edition - 7,99
Saints Row: Gat out of Hell - 4,99
Sam & Max The Devils Playhouse - 4,99
Sam & Max: Beyond Time & Space - 4,99
Sid Meiers Civilization Revolution 2 Plus - 7,99
Sleeping Dogs Digital Edition - 4,99
Sniper Elite 3 - 6,99
Sniper Elite 3 ULTIMATE EDITION - 9,99
STREET FIGHTER X TEKKEN - 4,99
STREET FIGHTER III: 3rd Strike Online Edition Unlock - 4,99
Sword Art Online: Hollow Fragment - 4,99
Sword Art Online: Lost Song - 11,99
Tales of Monkey Island  Full Series - 4,99
Tales of Zestiria  Digital Standard Edition - 6,59
The Evil Within - 6,99
The Evil Within Season Pass - 5,99
The Legend of Korra - 5,99
The Walking Dead  Season Pass - 4,99
The Walking Dead: Season Two  SEASON PASS - 4,99
The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season - 4,99
The Wolf Among Us  Season Pass - 4,99
The Wolf Among Us  The Complete First Season - 4,99
Thief - 4,99
Tony Hawks Pro Skater HD - 4,99
Toukiden Kiwami - 15,99
Trillion: God of Destruction - 14,99
Watch_Dogs - 9,99
Wolfenstein: The New Order - 6,99
Worms - 2,99
Worms 2: Armageddon - 3,99
Worms 2: Armageddon Game of the Year - 5,99
Worms Crazy Golf - 2,99
Worms Revolution - 2,99
Worms Revolution Extreme - 2,99
Worms Ultimate Mayhem - 2,99


05:22  Charts Amerika: Succes voor Final Fantasy, PlayStation 4
 Reacties (0)
Geen reacties gevonden

 Reageer
Om te reageren op artikelen hoef je niet geregistreerd te zijn.
Om het forum te gebruiken is registreren echter wel verplicht.


Titel:
PlayStation Store
Type:
Feature
Releasedatum:
23-03-2007
Ontwikkelaar:
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Uitgever:
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Media:
Geen media gevonden


Copyright © 2003 - 2017 Gamed.nl | Headliner.nl | RSS Feed | Disclaimer