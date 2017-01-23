Nieuwe PlayStation Store uitverkoop

|
Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe zorgt wekelijks voor een PlayStation Store update, maar het vergeet de oude items absoluut niet. Het bedrijf zorgt regelmatig voor prijsverlagingen die de verkoop moeten motiveren.
De Januari-uitverkoop is voorbij, dus start Sony met drie nieuwe sets van koopjes. Er is de Games voor nog geen 20 set waar je onder andere Assassin's Creed Syndicate en Batman: Arkham Knight vindt; Digitale Kortingen met King's Quest: The Complete Collection en tot 60% korting op PlayStation 3 en Vita games met onder andere Game of Thrones.
Games Onder 20
Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault - 14,99
Air Conflicts: Double Pack - 19,99
Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers PlayStation4 Edition - 12,99
Air Conflicts: Secret Wars Ultimate Edition - 12,99
Amnesia: Collection - 19,99
ArcaniA The Complete Tale - 14,99
Assassins Creed IV Season Pass - 5,99
Assassins Creed Syndicate Jack the Ripper - 6,99
Assassins Creed Syndicate Season Pass - 9,99
Assassins Creed Freedom Cry - 4,99
Assassins Creed IV Black Flag - 12,99
Assassins Creed Syndicate - 19,99
Assassins Creed Unity - 14,99
Back to the Future: The Game 30th Anniversary Edition - 9,99
Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition - 19,99
Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass - 9,99
Battleborn - 9,99
Battleborn Digital Deluxe - 14,99
BEYOND: Two Souls - 9,99 (samen met Heavy Rain - 15,99)
Big Buck Hunter Arcade - 11,99
Blood Bowl2 - 12,99
Broken Sword 5 the Serpents Curse - 9,99
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition - 19,99
Call of Duty: Ghosts Gold Edition - 19,99
Carmageddon: Max Damage - 13,99
Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers - 11,99
Chivalry: Ultimate Edition - 9,99
DARK SOULS II: Scholar of the First Sin - 14,99
Dead Island Definitive Collection - 19,99
Deadpool - 19,99
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition - 10,49
Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth Digital Edition - 14,99
Dishonored Definitive Edition - 15,99
DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition - 12,99
Dragon Ball Xenoverse - 16,99
Dragon Quest Heroes - 14,99
Dragon Quest Heroes Digital Slime Collectors Edition - 19,99
Driveclub Bikes - 7,99
Driveclub Bikes Expansion - 9,99
Driveclub - 14,99
Driveclub Season Pass - 6,99
Ducati 90th Anniversary - 13,99
Dungeons 2 - 9,99
Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair - 9,99
Evolve - 9,99
Evolve Digital Deluxe - 14,99
Evolve Hunting Season 1 - 2,99
Evolve Hunting Season 2 - 4,99
Far Cry 4 - 14,99
Far Cry 4 Gold Edition - 19,99
Far Cry 4 Season pass - 9,99
Game of Thrones Season Pass - 10,49
God of War III Remastered - 9,49
Godzilla: Digital Edition - 4,99
GUILTY GEAR Xrd -REVELATOR- - 14,49
Heavy Rain - 9,99 (samen met Beyond Two Souls - 15,99)
inFAMOUS Second Son - 10,99
inFAMOUS Second Son + inFAMOUS First Light - 12,99
inFAMOUS Second Son Legendary Edition - 12,99
inFAMOUS First Light - 3,49
Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition - 12,99
Killzone Shadow Fall - 10,99
Killzone Shadow Fall and Season Pass Bundle - 14,49
Killzone Shadow Fall Intercept Online Co-op Mode (Standalone) - 4,99
Lets Sing 2016 - 8,99
Life is Strange Season Pass - 4,99
Lords of the Fallen - 9,99
Lords of the Fallen Complete Edition - 14,99
Marvel: Ultimate Alliance - 19,99
Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2 - 19,99
Minecraft: Story Mode Adventure Pass - 12,99
Minecraft: Story Mode Season Pass - 12,99
Minecraft: Story Mode Season Pass Deluxe - 14,99
Monopoly Family Fun Pack - 12,99
Monster Jam: Crush It! - 11,99
Motorcycle Club - 7,49
MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore - 9,99
MXGP The Official Motocross Videogame - 14,99
Omega Quintet - 12,99
Onechanbara Z2: Chaos - 9,99
Payday 2 Crimewave Edition DLC Bundle - 14,99
Payday 2 Crimewave Edition Game Bundle - 19,99
Rayman Legends - 12,99
Resident Evil 0 Complete Costume Pack - 1,99
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Season Pass - 4,99
RIDE - 12,99
Risen 3: Titan Lords Enhanced Edition - 14,99
Saint Seiya: Soldiers Soul - 12,99
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected - 9,99
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected & Gat out of Hell - 14,99
Saints Row: Gat out of Hell - 7,99
Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO - 15,99
Shadow Warrior - 9,99
Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - 4,99
Sniper Elite 3 - 9,99
Sniper Elite 3 Season Pass - 9,99
Sniper Elite 3 ULTIMATE EDITION - 14,99
Street Fighter V - 19,99
Street Fighter V 2016 Season Pass - 9,99
Strider - 4,99
Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment - 4,99
Sword Art Online: Lost Song - 14,99
Tales from the Borderlands Season Pass - 7,99
Tales of Zestiria Digital Standard Edition - 14,99
Tearaway Unfolded - 9,99
The Evil Within - 12,99
The Evil Within Season Pass - 5,99
The Heavy Rain & BEYOND: Two Souls Collection - 15,99
The Last of Us: Left Behind (Standalone) - 4,99
The Walking Dead: Michonne A Telltale Miniseries - 6,99
The Walking Dead: Season Two - 9,99
The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season - 9,99
The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition - 12,99
The Witness - 14,99
The Wolf Among Us - 9,99
Thief - 4,99
Toukiden Kiwami - 13,99
Toy Soldiers: War Chest - 7,99
Toy Soldiers: War Chest Hall of Fame Edition - 11,99
Trials Fusion - 7,99
Trials Fusion The Awesome MAX Edition - 14,99
Trials of the Blood Dragon - 6,99
Trials of the Blood Dragon + OST - 7,99
Trials of the Blood Dragon + Trials Fusion Awesome Max Eition - 19,99
TRON RUN/r - 7,99
TRON RUN/r (Deluxe Bundle) - 12,99
Watch_Dogs - 10,99
Watch_Dogs Complete Edition - 14,99
Watch_Dogs Season Pass - 4,99
Wolfenstein: The New Order - 12,99
Wolfenstein: The Old Blood - 9,99
Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest - 12,09
Worms Battlegrounds - 6,99
WRC 5 eSports Edition - 14,99
Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist - 9,99
Digitale kortingen
Absolute Drift: Zen Edition - 7,99
Abzü - 7,99
Action Henk - 3,99
Active Soccer 2 DX - 5,49
ADR1FT - 6,99
Albedo: Eyes From Outer Space - 9,99
Aqua Moto Racing Utopia - 9,99
Armikrog - 3,99
Axiom Verge - 8,99
BADLAND: Game of the Year Edition - 4,99
Bards Gold - 3,09
Blues and Bullets ep. 1 & 2 Bundle - 3,99
Blues and Bullets Episode 1 - 2,99
Blues and Bullets Episode 2 - 2,99
Cast of the Seven Godsends Redux - 3,99
Castles - 2,99
Crypt of the NecroDancer - 6,59
Dead Synchronicity - 12,99
Dex - 12,99
Downwell - 1,99
Furi - 12,99
Ginger: Beyond the crystal - 12,99
Goosebumps: The Game - 6,99
Heart and Slash - 11,49
HoPiKo - 3,99
I am Bread - 2,99
Jetpack Joyride - 1,99
Kings Quest: Season Pass - 12,99
Kings Quest: The Complete Collection - 17,99
Manual Samuel - 3,99
Mekazoo - 8,19
Nightmares from the Deep: The Cursed Heart - 3,99
Not A Hero - 4,99
Orc Slayer - 1,99
Overcooked - 9,99
Overcooked Holiday Bundle - 12,99
Rebel Galaxy - 9,99
Shadow Complex Remastered - 7,49
Slain: Back from Hell - 14,99
Soul Axiom - 2,99
Subject 13 - 4,99
Super Toy Cars - 3,99
Sword Coast Legends - 9,99
Terraria PlayStation4 Edition - 3,19
The Bug Butcher - 6,99
The Legend of Korra - 5,99
The Little Acre - 8,99
The Park - 6,49
Bespaar tot 60% op PlayStation 3 en Vita
A.W. Phoenix Festa - 15,99
Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers - 6,99
Air Conflicts: Secret Wars - 6,99
Air Conflicts: Vietnam - 6,99
Alien: Isolation - 7,99
Amnesia: Memories - 9,99
ArcaniA The complete tale - 7,99
Assassins Creed Brotherhood - 5,99
Assassins Creed Naval Edition - 9,99
Assassins Creed 2 Game of the Year Edition - 5,99
Assassins Creed Brotherhood Complete Pack - 5,99
Assassins Creed Double Edition - 8,99
Assassins Creed Freedom Cry - 4,99
Assassins Creed Heritage Collection - 19,99
Assassins Creed II Complete Pack - 5,99
Assassins Creed III Gold Edition - 9,99
Assassins Creed III Liberation - 7,99
Assassins Creed IV Black Flag - 6,99
Assassins Creed IV Black Flag Deluxe Edition - 9,99
Assassins Creed Liberation HD - 6,99
Back to the Future: The Game 5 Game Series - 4,99
Batman Arkham Collection - 12,99
Batman Arkham Origins - 5,99
Batman: Arkham Asylum - 5,99
Batman: Arkham City - 5,99
Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate - 7,99
Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate Deluxe Edition - 7,99
Bayonetta - 7,49
Broken Sword 5 the Serpents Curse: Episode 1 - 4,99
Broken Sword 5 the Serpents Curse: Episode 1 & 2 - 7,99
Broken Sword 5 the Serpents Curse: Episode 2 - 4,99
Call of Duty: Black Ops II Gold Edition - 14,99
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition - 19,99
Call of Duty: Black Ops Gold Edition - 14,99
Call of Duty: Ghosts Gold Edition - 19,99
Chivalry: Medieval Warfare - 5,99
Dead Island - 5,99
Dead Island Riptide - 5,99
Deadpool - 14,99
Devil May Cry HD Collection - 7,99
Dex - 12,99
Digimon All-Star Rumble - 4,99
Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth Digital Edition - 11,99
DmC Devil May Cry - 6,99
DuckTales: Remastered - 4,99
Earth Defense Force 2: Invaders from Planet Space - 7,99
EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 2017 PORTABLE - 5,99
Earth Defense Force 2025 - 4,99
FAR CRY 3 + FAR CRY 4 - 12,99
Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon - 3,99
Far Cry 4 - 7,99
Far Cry 4 Gold Edition - 14,99
Far Cry 4 Season Pass - 9,99
Far Cry Classic - 4,99
Far Cry 3 - 6,99
Far Cry 3 + Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon - 9,99
Far Cry2 - 4,99
Far Cry2 + Fortunes Pack - 6,99
Game of Thrones Season Pass - 4,99
Godzilla: Digital Edtion - 4,99
Goosebumps: The Game - 6,99
GRID 2 - 7,49
GUILTY GEAR Xrd -REVELATOR- - 11,99
Handball 16 - 9,99
Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition - 7,99
Jurassic Park: The Game - 4,99
Kings Quest: Season Pass - 12,99
Kings Quest: The Complete Collection - 17,99
Life is Strange Season Pass - 4,99
Lost Planet 3 - 5,99
MeiQ: Labyrinth of Death - 19,99
MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM EXTREME VS-FORCE - 14,99
Monster Jam Battlegrounds - 3,99
Motorcycle Club - 5,99
MXGP The Official Motocross Videogame - 5,99
One Piece Burning Blood - 19,99
One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 - 11,99
One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 Gold Edition - 19,99
PAYDAY 2 - 7,99
Rayman Legends - 6,99
Rayman Legends + Rayman Origins - 9,99
Rayman Origins - 5,99
RIDE - 5,99
Risen 3:Titan Lords - 7,99
Saint Seiya: Soldiers Soul - 6,59
Saints Row IV - 5,99
Saints Row IV Game of the Century Edition - 7,99
Saints Row: Gat out of Hell - 4,99
Sam & Max The Devils Playhouse - 4,99
Sam & Max: Beyond Time & Space - 4,99
Sid Meiers Civilization Revolution 2 Plus - 7,99
Sleeping Dogs Digital Edition - 4,99
Sniper Elite 3 - 6,99
Sniper Elite 3 ULTIMATE EDITION - 9,99
STREET FIGHTER X TEKKEN - 4,99
STREET FIGHTER III: 3rd Strike Online Edition Unlock - 4,99
Sword Art Online: Hollow Fragment - 4,99
Sword Art Online: Lost Song - 11,99
Tales of Monkey Island Full Series - 4,99
Tales of Zestiria Digital Standard Edition - 6,59
The Evil Within - 6,99
The Evil Within Season Pass - 5,99
The Legend of Korra - 5,99
The Walking Dead Season Pass - 4,99
The Walking Dead: Season Two SEASON PASS - 4,99
The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season - 4,99
The Wolf Among Us Season Pass - 4,99
The Wolf Among Us The Complete First Season - 4,99
Thief - 4,99
Tony Hawks Pro Skater HD - 4,99
Toukiden Kiwami - 15,99
Trillion: God of Destruction - 14,99
Watch_Dogs - 9,99
Wolfenstein: The New Order - 6,99
Worms - 2,99
Worms 2: Armageddon - 3,99
Worms 2: Armageddon Game of the Year - 5,99
Worms Crazy Golf - 2,99
Worms Revolution - 2,99
Worms Revolution Extreme - 2,99
Worms Ultimate Mayhem - 2,99