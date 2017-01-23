Aegis Wireless Gaming Headset Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star Dragon Shock Ultimate Gravity Rush 2 Nieuws: Nieuwe PlayStation Store uitverkoop

Door Joni Philips op 23-01-2017 om 05:22 Bron: BudgetGaming Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe zorgt wekelijks voor een PlayStation Store update, maar het vergeet de oude items absoluut niet. Het bedrijf zorgt regelmatig voor prijsverlagingen die de verkoop moeten motiveren.



Games Onder 20

Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault - 14,99

Air Conflicts: Double Pack - 19,99

Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers  PlayStation4 Edition - 12,99

Air Conflicts: Secret Wars Ultimate Edition - 12,99

Amnesia: Collection - 19,99

ArcaniA  The Complete Tale - 14,99

Assassins Creed IV Season Pass - 5,99

Assassins Creed Syndicate  Jack the Ripper - 6,99

Assassins Creed Syndicate  Season Pass - 9,99

Assassins Creed Freedom Cry - 4,99

Assassins Creed IV Black Flag - 12,99

Assassins Creed Syndicate - 19,99

Assassins Creed Unity - 14,99

Back to the Future: The Game  30th Anniversary Edition - 9,99

Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition - 19,99

Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass - 9,99

Battleborn - 9,99

Battleborn Digital Deluxe - 14,99

BEYOND: Two Souls - 9,99 (samen met Heavy Rain - 15,99)

Big Buck Hunter Arcade - 11,99

Blood Bowl2 - 12,99

Broken Sword 5  the Serpents Curse - 9,99

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition - 19,99

Call of Duty: Ghosts Gold Edition - 19,99

Carmageddon: Max Damage - 13,99

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers - 11,99

Chivalry: Ultimate Edition - 9,99

DARK SOULS II: Scholar of the First Sin - 14,99

Dead Island Definitive Collection - 19,99

Deadpool - 19,99

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition - 10,49

Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth  Digital Edition - 14,99

Dishonored Definitive Edition - 15,99

DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition - 12,99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse - 16,99

Dragon Quest Heroes - 14,99

Dragon Quest Heroes Digital Slime Collectors Edition - 19,99

Driveclub Bikes - 7,99

Driveclub Bikes Expansion - 9,99

Driveclub - 14,99

Driveclub Season Pass - 6,99

Ducati  90th Anniversary - 13,99

Dungeons 2 - 9,99

Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair - 9,99

Evolve - 9,99

Evolve Digital Deluxe - 14,99

Evolve Hunting Season 1 - 2,99

Evolve Hunting Season 2 - 4,99

Far Cry 4 - 14,99

Far Cry 4  Gold Edition - 19,99

Far Cry 4 Season pass - 9,99

Game of Thrones  Season Pass - 10,49

God of War III Remastered - 9,49

Godzilla: Digital Edition - 4,99

GUILTY GEAR Xrd -REVELATOR- - 14,49

Heavy Rain - 9,99 (samen met Beyond Two Souls - 15,99)

inFAMOUS Second Son - 10,99

inFAMOUS Second Son + inFAMOUS First Light - 12,99

inFAMOUS Second Son Legendary Edition - 12,99

inFAMOUS First Light - 3,49

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition - 12,99

Killzone Shadow Fall - 10,99

Killzone Shadow Fall and Season Pass Bundle - 14,49

Killzone Shadow Fall Intercept Online Co-op Mode (Standalone) - 4,99

Lets Sing 2016 - 8,99

Life is Strange Season Pass - 4,99

Lords of the Fallen - 9,99

Lords of the Fallen Complete Edition - 14,99

Marvel: Ultimate Alliance - 19,99

Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2 - 19,99

Minecraft: Story Mode  Adventure Pass - 12,99

Minecraft: Story Mode  Season Pass - 12,99

Minecraft: Story Mode  Season Pass Deluxe - 14,99

Monopoly Family Fun Pack - 12,99

Monster Jam: Crush It! - 11,99

Motorcycle Club - 7,49

MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore - 9,99

MXGP  The Official Motocross Videogame - 14,99

Omega Quintet - 12,99

Onechanbara Z2: Chaos - 9,99

Payday 2 Crimewave Edition DLC Bundle - 14,99

Payday 2 Crimewave Edition Game Bundle - 19,99

Rayman Legends - 12,99

Resident Evil 0 Complete Costume Pack - 1,99

Resident Evil Revelations 2  Season Pass - 4,99

RIDE - 12,99

Risen 3: Titan Lords  Enhanced Edition - 14,99

Saint Seiya: Soldiers Soul - 12,99

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected - 9,99

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected & Gat out of Hell - 14,99

Saints Row: Gat out of Hell - 7,99

Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO - 15,99

Shadow Warrior - 9,99

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - 4,99

Sniper Elite 3 - 9,99

Sniper Elite 3 Season Pass - 9,99

Sniper Elite 3 ULTIMATE EDITION - 14,99

Street Fighter V - 19,99

Street Fighter V  2016 Season Pass - 9,99

Strider - 4,99

Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment - 4,99

Sword Art Online: Lost Song - 14,99

Tales from the Borderlands  Season Pass - 7,99

Tales of Zestiria  Digital Standard Edition - 14,99

Tearaway Unfolded - 9,99

The Evil Within - 12,99

The Evil Within Season Pass - 5,99

The Heavy Rain & BEYOND: Two Souls Collection - 15,99

The Last of Us: Left Behind (Standalone) - 4,99

The Walking Dead: Michonne  A Telltale Miniseries - 6,99

The Walking Dead: Season Two - 9,99

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season - 9,99

The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition - 12,99

The Witness - 14,99

The Wolf Among Us - 9,99

Thief - 4,99

Toukiden Kiwami - 13,99

Toy Soldiers: War Chest - 7,99

Toy Soldiers: War Chest Hall of Fame Edition - 11,99

Trials Fusion - 7,99

Trials Fusion The Awesome MAX Edition - 14,99

Trials of the Blood Dragon - 6,99

Trials of the Blood Dragon + OST - 7,99

Trials of the Blood Dragon + Trials Fusion Awesome Max Eition - 19,99

TRON RUN/r - 7,99

TRON RUN/r (Deluxe Bundle) - 12,99

Watch_Dogs - 10,99

Watch_Dogs Complete Edition - 14,99

Watch_Dogs Season Pass - 4,99

Wolfenstein: The New Order - 12,99

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood - 9,99

Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest - 12,09

Worms Battlegrounds - 6,99

WRC 5 eSports Edition - 14,99

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist - 9,99



Digitale kortingen

Absolute Drift: Zen Edition - 7,99

Abzü - 7,99

Action Henk - 3,99

Active Soccer 2 DX - 5,49

ADR1FT - 6,99

Albedo: Eyes From Outer Space - 9,99

Aqua Moto Racing Utopia - 9,99

Armikrog - 3,99

Axiom Verge - 8,99

BADLAND: Game of the Year Edition - 4,99

Bards Gold - 3,09

Blues and Bullets  ep. 1 & 2 Bundle - 3,99

Blues and Bullets  Episode 1 - 2,99

Blues and Bullets  Episode 2 - 2,99

Cast of the Seven Godsends  Redux - 3,99

Castles - 2,99

Crypt of the NecroDancer - 6,59

Dead Synchronicity - 12,99

Dex - 12,99

Downwell - 1,99

Furi - 12,99

Ginger: Beyond the crystal - 12,99

Goosebumps: The Game - 6,99

Heart and Slash - 11,49

HoPiKo - 3,99

I am Bread - 2,99

Jetpack Joyride - 1,99

Kings Quest: Season Pass - 12,99

Kings Quest: The Complete Collection - 17,99

Manual Samuel - 3,99

Mekazoo - 8,19

Nightmares from the Deep: The Cursed Heart - 3,99

Not A Hero - 4,99

Orc Slayer - 1,99

Overcooked - 9,99

Overcooked Holiday Bundle - 12,99

Rebel Galaxy - 9,99

Shadow Complex Remastered - 7,49

Slain: Back from Hell - 14,99

Soul Axiom - 2,99

Subject 13 - 4,99

Super Toy Cars - 3,99

Sword Coast Legends - 9,99

Terraria  PlayStation4 Edition - 3,19

The Bug Butcher - 6,99

The Legend of Korra - 5,99

The Little Acre - 8,99

The Park - 6,49



Bespaar tot 60% op PlayStation 3 en Vita

A.W. Phoenix Festa - 15,99

Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers - 6,99

Air Conflicts: Secret Wars - 6,99

Air Conflicts: Vietnam - 6,99

Alien: Isolation - 7,99

Amnesia: Memories - 9,99

ArcaniA  The complete tale - 7,99

Assassins Creed Brotherhood - 5,99

Assassins Creed Naval Edition - 9,99

Assassins Creed 2 Game of the Year Edition - 5,99

Assassins Creed Brotherhood Complete Pack - 5,99

Assassins Creed Double Edition - 8,99

Assassins Creed Freedom Cry - 4,99

Assassins Creed Heritage Collection - 19,99

Assassins Creed II Complete Pack - 5,99

Assassins Creed III  Gold Edition - 9,99

Assassins Creed III Liberation - 7,99

Assassins Creed IV Black Flag - 6,99

Assassins Creed IV Black Flag  Deluxe Edition - 9,99

Assassins Creed Liberation HD - 6,99

Back to the Future: The Game  5 Game Series - 4,99

Batman Arkham Collection - 12,99

Batman Arkham Origins - 5,99

Batman: Arkham Asylum - 5,99

Batman: Arkham City - 5,99

Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate - 7,99

Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate  Deluxe Edition - 7,99

Bayonetta - 7,49

Broken Sword 5  the Serpents Curse: Episode 1 - 4,99

Broken Sword 5  the Serpents Curse: Episode 1 & 2 - 7,99

Broken Sword 5  the Serpents Curse: Episode 2 - 4,99

Call of Duty: Black Ops II Gold Edition - 14,99

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition - 19,99

Call of Duty: Black Ops Gold Edition - 14,99

Call of Duty: Ghosts Gold Edition - 19,99

Chivalry: Medieval Warfare - 5,99

Dead Island - 5,99

Dead Island Riptide - 5,99

Deadpool - 14,99

Devil May Cry HD Collection - 7,99

Dex - 12,99

Digimon All-Star Rumble - 4,99

Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth  Digital Edition - 11,99

DmC Devil May Cry - 6,99

DuckTales: Remastered - 4,99

Earth Defense Force 2: Invaders from Planet Space - 7,99

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 2017 PORTABLE - 5,99

Earth Defense Force 2025 - 4,99

FAR CRY 3 + FAR CRY 4 - 12,99

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon - 3,99

Far Cry 4 - 7,99

Far Cry 4 Gold Edition - 14,99

Far Cry 4 Season Pass - 9,99

Far Cry Classic - 4,99

Far Cry 3 - 6,99

Far Cry 3 + Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon - 9,99

Far Cry2 - 4,99

Far Cry2 + Fortunes Pack - 6,99

Game of Thrones  Season Pass - 4,99

Godzilla: Digital Edtion - 4,99

Goosebumps: The Game - 6,99

GRID 2 - 7,49

GUILTY GEAR Xrd -REVELATOR- - 11,99

Handball 16 - 9,99

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition - 7,99

Jurassic Park: The Game - 4,99

Kings Quest: Season Pass - 12,99

Kings Quest: The Complete Collection - 17,99

Life is Strange Season Pass - 4,99

Lost Planet 3 - 5,99

MeiQ: Labyrinth of Death - 19,99

MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM EXTREME VS-FORCE - 14,99

Monster Jam Battlegrounds - 3,99

Motorcycle Club - 5,99

MXGP  The Official Motocross Videogame - 5,99

One Piece Burning Blood - 19,99

One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 - 11,99

One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 Gold Edition - 19,99

PAYDAY 2 - 7,99

Rayman Legends - 6,99

Rayman Legends + Rayman Origins - 9,99

Rayman Origins - 5,99

RIDE - 5,99

Risen 3:Titan Lords - 7,99

Saint Seiya: Soldiers Soul - 6,59

Saints Row IV - 5,99

Saints Row IV Game of the Century Edition - 7,99

Saints Row: Gat out of Hell - 4,99

Sam & Max The Devils Playhouse - 4,99

Sam & Max: Beyond Time & Space - 4,99

Sid Meiers Civilization Revolution 2 Plus - 7,99

Sleeping Dogs Digital Edition - 4,99

Sniper Elite 3 - 6,99

Sniper Elite 3 ULTIMATE EDITION - 9,99

STREET FIGHTER X TEKKEN - 4,99

STREET FIGHTER III: 3rd Strike Online Edition Unlock - 4,99

Sword Art Online: Hollow Fragment - 4,99

Sword Art Online: Lost Song - 11,99

Tales of Monkey Island  Full Series - 4,99

Tales of Zestiria  Digital Standard Edition - 6,59

The Evil Within - 6,99

The Evil Within Season Pass - 5,99

The Legend of Korra - 5,99

The Walking Dead  Season Pass - 4,99

The Walking Dead: Season Two  SEASON PASS - 4,99

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season - 4,99

The Wolf Among Us  Season Pass - 4,99

The Wolf Among Us  The Complete First Season - 4,99

Thief - 4,99

Tony Hawks Pro Skater HD - 4,99

Toukiden Kiwami - 15,99

Trillion: God of Destruction - 14,99

Watch_Dogs - 9,99

Wolfenstein: The New Order - 6,99

Worms - 2,99

Worms 2: Armageddon - 3,99

Worms 2: Armageddon Game of the Year - 5,99

Worms Crazy Golf - 2,99

Worms Revolution - 2,99

Worms Revolution Extreme - 2,99

Worms Ultimate Mayhem - 2,99 De Januari-uitverkoop is voorbij, dus start Sony met drie nieuwe sets van koopjes. 