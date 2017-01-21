 
Nieuws:

Killing Floor 2 krijgt eerste gratis uitbreiding


Door Rene Groen op 21-01-2017 om 12:23 		Bron: Gamed

Tripwire Interactive heeft de eerste gratis uitbreiding genaamd Tropical Bash uitgebracht voor de populaire sci-fi horror FPS game, Killing Floor 2. Na de succesvolle lancering van Killing Floor 2 in november, is Tripwire verheugd om hun eerste gratis update van het nieuwe jaar te lanceren.

Het nieuwe Tropical Bash Content Pack bevat het volgende:
  • New Map  Zed Landing, a lush tropical island with an active volcano and dynamic volcano effects
  • New Weapon  Hammer the point home to Zeds using the Bone Crusher, a devastating makeshift mace and shield for the Berserker perk
  • New Zed  The deadly, dual-bladed Gorefiend adds yet another threat for players to overcome
  • Dual Perk Weapons  Weapons can now belong to more than one perk, greatly increasing the weapon choices available for each perk
  • New Emotes  New emote animations that can be triggered during gameplay. All players receive one for free, with additional emotes gained from unlocking Emote Crates


12:41  Nieuwe trailer van Thimbleweed Park
12:20  Gratis White Dwarfs in TW: Warhammer
