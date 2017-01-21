Killing Floor 2 krijgt eerste gratis uitbreiding

|
Tripwire Interactive heeft de eerste gratis uitbreiding genaamd Tropical Bash uitgebracht voor de populaire sci-fi horror FPS game, Killing Floor 2. Na de succesvolle lancering van Killing Floor 2 in november, is Tripwire verheugd om hun eerste gratis update van het nieuwe jaar te lanceren.
Het nieuwe Tropical Bash Content Pack bevat het volgende:
- New Map Zed Landing, a lush tropical island with an active volcano and dynamic volcano effects
- New Weapon Hammer the point home to Zeds using the Bone Crusher, a devastating makeshift mace and shield for the Berserker perk
- New Zed The deadly, dual-bladed Gorefiend adds yet another threat for players to overcome
- Dual Perk Weapons Weapons can now belong to more than one perk, greatly increasing the weapon choices available for each perk
- New Emotes New emote animations that can be triggered during gameplay. All players receive one for free, with additional emotes gained from unlocking Emote Crates