Nieuws: Killing Floor 2 krijgt eerste gratis uitbreiding

Door Rene Groen op 21-01-2017 om 12:23 Bron: Gamed Tripwire Interactive heeft de eerste gratis uitbreiding genaamd Tropical Bash uitgebracht voor de populaire sci-fi horror FPS game, Killing Floor 2. Na de succesvolle lancering van Killing Floor 2 in november, is Tripwire verheugd om hun eerste gratis update van het nieuwe jaar te lanceren.

New Map  Zed Landing, a lush tropical island with an active volcano and dynamic volcano effects

New Weapon  Hammer the point home to Zeds using the Bone Crusher, a devastating makeshift mace and shield for the Berserker perk

New Zed  The deadly, dual-bladed Gorefiend adds yet another threat for players to overcome

Dual Perk Weapons  Weapons can now belong to more than one perk, greatly increasing the weapon choices available for each perk

New Emotes  New emote animations that can be triggered during gameplay. All players receive one for free, with additional emotes gained from unlocking Emote Crates





















